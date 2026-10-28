‘Mass Effect’ Voice Actors Show Support for Fans and Developers After BioWare Shutdown

Although Mass Effect fans may have an uphill battle on their hands to save the franchise, they are far from alone. Both Commander Shepard voice actors recently went live on Instagram to share their support, not just for disappointed fans, but for the BioWare employees who lost their jobs when the studio was shut down.

Just after fans received news of the BioWare shutdown, a leaked trailer showcased what might have been. It introduced a new main character, while also highlighting the return of Dr. Liara T’Soni, who has been featured in Mass Effect games since the beginning of the franchise.

Videos by VICE

Jennifer Hale, the voice actress behind the female iteration of Commander Shephard, responded to an X post featuring the trailer. She shared support for both the fans and the developers, writing that she still held out hope that magic would happen, as “this community and you Incredible devs deserve that and more.” Replies to her post included the #SaveMassEffect hashtag, which spearheads the movement fans have brought to life on social media, including X, Reddit, and Instagram.

‘Mass Effect’ Fans Get Support From Both Commander Shepards Amid Franchise Uncertainty

Jennifer then took to Instagram Live, where she was joined by Mark Meer, who voiced the male iteration of Commander Shepard. Meer also shared his support and sympathy for BioWare employees and Mass Effect fans alike, saying the shutdown was a “massive loss for Edmonton”, where the studio was based, and for the video game industry itself. “And, of course,” he added, “I feel very bad for the fans.”

While it remains to be seen just what will happen to the Mass Effect franchise, it’s certainly very clear how much these games and the characters matter to people. One commenter on Jennifer’s Instagram Live shared that Mass Effect 2 was their favorite game of all time, and many others shared how much the games had an impact on their lives. Another comment shared that the Mass Effect games were something they and their husband bonded over.

At the very least, hopefully fans will take comfort in knowing that both Commander Shepards stand behind them. The #SaveMassEffect hashtag has reached over 100,000 users on X, and the attendant Change.org petition currently has 252,720 signatures. And fan passion has made it to Times Square, with a billboard featuring the hashtag went up on October 26 with the aim of remaining up all day.

The Mass Effect franchise will certainly live on in the hearts of fans, and the games are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox for anyone who is still looking for an adventure among the stars.