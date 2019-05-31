Mass Shooting in Virginia Leaves 11 Dead, 6 Injured

Eleven people were killed when a gunman opened fire at workers inside a municipal building in Virginia Beach Friday, police said.

The shooter was killed during an exchange of gunfire with police, Virginia Beach Police Chief James Cervera told reporters at a press conference Friday evening. Investigations are underway, but the suspect is believed to have acted alone.

Cervera identified the shooter as a disgruntled employee of the city’s Public Works Department, according to the Associated Press.

The shooting started shortly after 4 p.m., when the gunman began “indiscriminately” shooting at fellow employees, according to Cervera.

“There’s no way to describe an incident such as this,” Cervera said.

Six more were injured in the shooting, including a police officer. They were sent to nearby hospitals, where they’re being treated for their wounds. Their conditions are currently unknown.

Megan Blanton, who was in the building at the time of the shooting, told The Virginian-Pilot that her supervisor pulled her and others into an office, and rammed a desk against the door, while she called 911.

“This is the most devastating day in the history of Virginia Beach,” said Mayor Bobby Dyer.

“This is a tragic day for Virginia Beach and our entire Commonwealth,’’ wrote Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on Twitter. “I am on my way to Virginia Beach now and will be there within the hour.”

Police say they’ll provide updates at 9:30 p.m. Eastern time. The FBI is assisting with the investigation.

