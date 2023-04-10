Mass Shooter In Louisville Livestreamed His Attack on Instagram

Updated Monday, April 10, 2023, 4:28 p.m.

Shortly after 8 a.m. on Monday, a 23-year-old walked into the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville and opened fire in a conference room—all while livestreaming on Instagram.

Connor Sturgeon was, until recently, an employee of the bank, and on Monday, he killed four of his former coworkers and injured nine others.

Police responded within minutes and killed the shooter in a gunfight. One officer was critically injured after he was shot in the head and underwent brain surgery. Another was also injured and is expected to survive.

“The suspect was livestreaming and unfortunately, that is tragic to know that the incident was out there and captured,” said Louisville Metropolitan Police Department Chief Jackqueline Gwinn Villaroel. She did not elaborate on the specific type of firearm used.

POLICE RESPOND TO AN ACTIVE SHOOTER NEAR THE OLD NATIONAL BANK BUILDING ON APRIL 10, 2023 IN LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY. (PHOTO: LUKE SHARRETT/GETTY IMAGES)

A LinkedIn page appearing to belong to the shooter identified him as a “syndications associate and portfolio banker.” He says he interned at the bank for three consecutive summers between 2018 and 2020, and has worked for the company in an official capacity since 2021.

Three of the injured victims remain in critical condition, said Gwinn-Villaroel. Among them is a 26-year-old officer who graduated from the police training academy ten days ago. He was shot in the head, has undergone brain surgery, and remains in critical condition.

One of the deceased victims is Tommy Elliott, 63, who Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear described as one of his “closest friends” and one of the people he spoke to “most in the world.” The three other victims have been identified as James Tutt, 64, Joshua Barrick, 40, and Juliana Farmer, 45.

Videos posted to social media show police armed with rifles getting out of patrol cars as rounds of gunfire is heard ringing out. “Active shooter at the bank!” someone shouts. “Get out of your car, active shooter at the bank!”

https://twitter.com/hagancurd/status/1645408386329071616

Earlier on Monday morning, police had warned the public about an “active aggressor” near Main Street and urged people to stay away from the area near Louisville Slugger field.

Beshear called for “love, compassion and humanity,” and to keep focus on the victims of the shooting for now. “Yes, I know in the days to come we will talk about issues,” he said.