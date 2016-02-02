Mass Shootings in the United States in 2016

VICE tracked mass shootings in America in 2016, and compared the numbers with their European counterparts. Read our rationale for the project and the metrics we used here. Europe’s mass shooting tracker can be found here. This projected concluded on December 31, 2016, and is no longer being monitored or updated.

United States

31 December

Houston, Texas: 1 Dead, 3 Injured

At some point in the early morning, a fistfight broke out inside of Club Life, which soon spilled into the street outside, where at least one person involved pulled out a gun and opened fire. Responders found at least 30 shell casings on the ground. They eventually identified four individuals with gunshot wounds: 25-year-old aspiring rapper Kionn Lamothe ultimately died of his wounds while Herbert Lee Briscoe, Marvin Ray Hart, and Tristian Mouton were hospitalized in, as of publication, unclear conditions. However the number of casings led police to suspect there may be other unidentified victims. It remained unclear if any of those hit were party to the original dispute, or just bystanders, but as of publication they were all being treated as victims and local authorities had yet to make any arrests or name any suspects in their investigations.



December 30

Mansfield, Ohio: 0 Dead, 5 Injured

At about 12:30 AM a shooting broke out at a New Year’s Eve-related party thrown by over 30 teens at a room at the Spruce Hill Cottages & Inn. The shooting left 17-year-olds Damauri Rawls and Jabree Durrell, 18-year-olds Andre Cortez Craig and Marvin Patrick Parker, and 19-year-old Eugene Edward hospitalized with gunshot wounds; as of publication all but Durrell had clearly been treated and released—his status remained unclear. Authorities had yet to announce any arrests or suspects related to the attack, although their investigations remained ongoing.

Wallingford, Connecticut: 2 Dead, 2 Injured

At about 11:15 PM, a shooting broke out at the entrance to the Oakdale Theatre, where rapper Meek Mill was just leaving the stage after a show. The attack left two dead on site and two more hospitalized with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. As of publication, local officials had yet to make any arrests or name any suspects in the incident, although investigations were ongoing.

December 28

Dania Beach, Florida: 1 Dead, 3 Injured

At about 7:40 PM, a group of children with a few adult chaperones were walking back from a four-year-old’s birthday party when at least one passenger in a passing car opened fire on them. The shooter(s) hit eight-year-old Rasheed Cunningham Jr., grazed a young girl’s arm, and struck a man identified by relatives as Brandon Cunningham, Rasheed’s older cousin, several times in the back, and an unidentified woman. Family members suspect the casualties would have been more substantial if Brandon had not reportedly thrown himself over a number of other children. Rasheed, Brandon, and the woman were all hospitalized; Rasheed died during treatment, while the condition of the two adults remained, as of publication, unclear. Authorities had yet to announce any arrests or name any suspects, but their investigations remain ongoing.

Columbus, Georgia: 1 Dead, 4 Injured

At about 7:00 PM a shooting broke out at or near an apartment—as of publication, the details of the attack remain largely unclear. Jamal Alexander, age 19, was pronounced dead at the scene due to a gunshot wound to the chest, while four more were reportedly hospitalized and expected to survive. Authorities had yet to announce any arrests or suspects in their ongoing investigations.

December 25



Ozark, Alabama: 0 Dead, 4 Injured

At about 12:30 AM, a fight broke out during a party at the Ozark Inn and Suites. One of the arguers, 25-year-old Roydricus Daquarius McCray, then allegedly took out a firearm and opened fire on a group of about 30 people, hitting four, at least two of whom are believed to have been bystanders who had nothing to do with the fight. Two of the gunshot victims had been treated and released while two remained hospitalized; one was still in critical condition. Authorities apprehended McCray on Monday and charged him with four counts of attempted murder. He’s out on a $400,000 bond.

Chicago, Illinois: 2 Dead, 5 Injured

At about 9:20 PM several people were out on the stoop of an East Chatham neighborhood home, shooting dice and attending a Christmas party, when an individual in a gray hoodie stepped out of a nearby alleyway and opened fire on the group. The shooter hit 18-year-old James Gill in the head, killing him, and also shot 21-year-old Roy Gill (James’s brother), a 21-year-old woman, a 27-year-old man, a 35-year-old man, a 38-year-old man, and another man of unknown age. Roy, who was hit multiple times, later died; as of publication, the 35-year-old man and the man of unknown age were listed in critical conditions, while the other victims were reportedly in good or stable conditions. Authorities had yet to announce any arrests for or name any suspects in the attack, although their investigations remained ongoing.

Mount Vernon, New York: 1 Dead, 5 Injured

At about 4:30 AM, management at the Mansion club, where around 200 people were gathered for a party on Christmas Eve, reportedly attempted to bounce an as-of-yet unnamed 36-year-old Bronx man from the premises. He responded by pulling a gun and opening fire into the establishment, killing the club’s co-owner and another person and wounding five others before being subdued by responders. As of publication, he had been charged with one count of murder and five counts of attempted murder; the four injured victims had been hospitalized, but were all expected to recover from their injuries.

December 24

Madison, North Carolina: 0 Dead, 7 Injured

Just before 2:15 AM, a dispute broke out at a private party at the Madison Moose Lodge. Two black men, one described as wearing a brown Carhartt jacket and black pants and with dreads and the other described as wearing a green jacket with black pants, left the lodge, then reportedly returned soon after wearing ski masks and opened fire on individuals within the crowded establishment with handguns. They ultimately injured seven people before fleeing in a silver car driven by an unknown woman. All of the victims were hospitalized with injuries, none of which were life-threatening. As of publication, authorities were still attempting to track down the two suspects

Wilson, North Carolina: 4 Dead, 0 Injured

At about 1:00 PM authorities responded to reports of an incident at a local home. There they found four individuals—identified by relatives as 54-year-old Tammy Pearce and her boyfriend, 47-year-old Selby Outland, son, 28-year-old Shane Pearce, and his fiancé, 23-year-old Nikki Privette—dead of gunshot wounds. As of publication authorities had yet to detail the circumstances or any possible motive in the attack, or to state that they are seeking suspects. The lack of a clear search for suspects in such an incident may indicate that one of the dead was the shooter, but for lack of confirmation on that suspicion as of publication this will be treated as a mass shooting incident.

December 23

Chicago, Illinois: 0 dead, 4 injured

At about 4:45 PM a dark-colored Jeep drove up to a group of teens standing on the street and a passenger within opened fire on them before fleeing. The shooter hit three 16-year-old boys—one in the left calf, one in the left ankle, and one in the right arm—and an 18-year-old man in the right leg and left arm. All of the victims were hospitalized and in stable condition. Authorities had yet to name any suspects or announce an arrest in their ongoing investigations.

Birmingham, Alabama: 1 dead, 3 injured

At about 3 AM, a shooting broke out at a nightspot called Benny’s Lounge, leaving one woman in her 50s and three men injured. All of the victims were hospitalized; the woman later died of her injuries while the men were, as of publication, still recovering from non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities had yet to release any information on the motives or other details of the shooting or to name any suspects publicly, but said witnesses were cooperating.

December 19

San Juan, Puerto Rico: 0 dead, 8 injured

At about 12:45 AM, a gunman opened fire on a group of people gathered around the Kamoli Butik Kafe, and then fled. The assailant hit 22-year-olds Frances Asmar Rodriguez, Kiara Alicea Sanabria, and Melissa Vargas Flores in their left hand, left leg, and right knee, respectively. They also struck 23-year-olds Alexa Castro and Jose Miraval in their right ankle and leg, respectively; 24-year-old Luis E. Pinet Saavedra (the business’s security guard) in his back and left arm; 25-year-old Elda Garcia Alcantaro in her thigh and knee; and 39-year-old Adolf Wolfgang Siemon in his face and neck. As of publication, all of the victims had been hospitalized but their conditions remained unclear. Authorities suspected the attack was targeted at one of the victims in particular, given that one had federal drug charges under his belt, but had yet to make any arrests in the investigation.

December 17

Chicago, Illinois: 4 dead, 1 injured

At about 12:40 PM, responders following up on reports of an incident at a home on the South Side found two men and a woman shot dead inside and two women shot outside, one dead and one alive. The final female victim was hospitalized in critical condition. Although authorities initially suspected this may have been a domestic incident, they later determined that it was likely a drug robbery committed by two as-of-yet unnamed suspects. Neighbors neighbors reported that a red truck had sped away from the scene just after the attack.

Charlotte, North Carolina: 0 dead, 4 injured

At about 10:30 PM, authorities responding to reports of an altercation at the Spice Lounge found four teenagers, aged 14 to 16, suffering from gunshot wounds outside the nightclub. All were, as of publication, hospitalized, with one in life-threatening and three in non-life-threatening condition. The responders located two guns at the scene and took a number of people in for questioning but had yet to make an arrest or name any suspects in their ongoing investigation.

December 16

Chicago, Illinois: 0 dead, 4 injured

At about 3:50 PM, a group of men were walking to a bus stop in the North Lawndale neighborhood when they came under fire from at least one unknown shooter. A boy was hit in the right arm, an 18-year-old man was hit in the left arm and another 18-year-old was shot in the groin twice and the thigh thrice, and a 25-year-old man was hit in the right foot. All of the victims were hospitalized and, as of publication, had been stabilized. Authorities had yet to name any suspects or announce any arrests in relation to the attack, but their investigations remained early and ongoing.

Chicago, Illinois: 2 dead, 2 injured

Around 330 PM, at least two individuals reportedly got out of a silver car parked at the mouth of an alley and opened fire on a group of people on the street. They struck a 47-year-old man multiple times, an 18-year-old man at least once, one 17-year-old boy multiple times, and another once in the face and neck each, before fleeing. The 47-year-old man died on site and the first of the two 17-year-old boys died within the next hour while being hospitalized; as of publication, the remaining two victims had been hospitalized with the 18-year-old in serious and the 17-year-old in critical condition, respectively. Authorities had yet to make an arrest in this ongoing case.

December 15

Charlotte, North Carolina: 2 dead, 2 injured

At about 7:15 PM, a shooting broke out in a local home. Responders found 35-year-old Raheem Shawdo Hammond dead on the scene; three other victims were ultimately hospitalized: 43-year-old Tammy Hammond, 26-year-old Jacques Stevenson, and 21-year-old Gary Stevenson Jr. The latter died of his wounds during treatment. As of publication, one of the remaining victims was in critical condition and the other was suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities claimed that the suspect in the shooting knew all of the victims, that the shooting had stemmed from a dispute, and that they were seeking no other suspects, but did not indicate whether this suspect was in custody.

December 12

Sacramento, California: 0 Dead, 4 Injured

At about 9 PM, a man shot through a closed door into an apartment in the North Highlands, hitting four of the 16 people gathered inside before fleeing. A 39-year-old woman was struck in the head and, as of publication, in critical condition. A 38-year-old woman, 21-year-old man, and 15-year-old girl were also struck and were in serious condition. Authorities had yet to announce an arrest, although their investigations were ongoing.

December 11

Baltimore, Maryland: 0 dead, 5 injured

At some point in the night, security removed a man in a dark hoodie and skull cap from the Maynard Bar after he got into a dispute with other patrons. Then at about 1 AM,the man returned with a gun and opened fire seemingly randomly into the bar from the doorway. He struck three women aged 21, 32, and 49, and two men, aged 30 and 42, before fleeing. As of publication all of the victims were being treated for non-life-threatening wounds. Authorities had yet to apprehend the shooting suspect.

Pine Hills, Florida: 1 dead, 4 injured

Just before 10 PM, a shooting broke out near a 7-11, leaving five victims (one of them a teenager) suffering from gunshots and seeking shelter in the store. All of the victims were hospitalized, but as of publication one—47-year-old Jeffrey Webb—had died of his injuries. The conditions of the four surviving victims remained unclear. It was also unclear how many shooters were involved and whether police had made any arrests or named any suspects.

Brooklyn, New York: 0 dead, 4 injured

At about 6:20 PM, two groups of men got into an argument outside of a deli and three men on one side of the dispute pulled out firearms and started shooting, They struck a 65-year-old man in the buttocks, a 32-year-old man in the arm, and two men, ages 26 and 25, in their legs, before fleeing in a grey minivan. As of publication all of the victims had been hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Officials had yet to announce any arrests in relation to the attack

Rocky Mount, North Carolina: 0 dead, 4 injured

At about 2:10 AM, a man opened fire into a crowd outside of a business that local police had just started trying to disperse. The shooter struck three 28-year-old men and one 27-year-old man before fleeing. All of the victims were hospitalized; as of publication three have been released and one remained in uncertain condition. Authorities had yet to name any suspects or announce any arrests for the attack, but their investigations remained early and ongoing.

December 9

Fresno, California: 0 dead, 4 injured

Just before 3 PM, at least one shooter opened fire on a group of people gathered at the Raisin Center Lodge for the wake of a man who had recently died in a motorcycle accident. The shooter injured four people in their 20s and 30s; as of publication, one man was hospitalized with life threatening injuries and two women and one man were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police had a broad description of a shooting suspect, but had yet to make an arrest.

Channelview, Texas: 4 dead, 0 injured

At about 10:15 AM, local officials responded to reports of a car on fire on a dirt road, and in the process of putting out the flames found the bodies of Kelcii Flintroy and Willie Norman in the back seat and of Christopher Chaney and Nicholette Briscoe in the trunk. After an autopsy, it was determined that all four of the victims had been killed by a gunshot to the head before the car was set ablaze. Although authorities had yet to announce any arrests or name any suspects as of publication, they had initiated and were actively pursuing a murder investigation.

December 5

Albuquerque, New Mexico: 3 dead, 1 injured

According to police, at some point before 6:30 PM, 45-year-old George Daniel Wechsler broke into the home of a 36-year-old woman he’d had a recent short-term relationship with. Once the woman and her children returned, an altercation apparently ensued in which Wechsler opened fire on the family as the woman tried to get her children out of the house and eventually called the police. Responders found the mother and three children—a six-year-old girl and two boys, aged five and nine—shot on site, and Wechsler suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. One of the children died on site, while the other two died en route to or at the hospital—as did Wechsler. As of publication, the mother remained in critical condition. Police were not seeking other suspects.

December 3

Los Angeles, California: 0 dead, 5 injured

At about 3:30 PM, a dispute broke out at a wake on the city’s south side, prompting one attendee to leave, return with a rifle, and open fire. Responders hospitalized five victims with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, but as of publication had yet to make any arrests for or name any suspects in the shooting.

December 2

Bloomfield, New Jersey: 0 dead, 6 injured

At about 11:45 PM, multiple shooters opened fire from outside the Sports in the City Food & Lounge bar, which was serving 30 to 40 patrons. Responders hospitalized five victims with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and located one gun down the street, but as of publication had yet to make any arrests for or name any suspects in the attack.

Update: Another injured victim was later identified.

December 1

Clearlake Oaks, California: 1 dead, 3 injured

At some point just before 2:30 AM, 24-year-old Ezekial Bravo Jr., entered a residence in the Elem Indian Colony with a shotgun and allegedly opened fire, hitting two women, one man, and a six-year-old girl before fleeing in a car. One woman died on site while the last three victims were, as of publication, hospitalized in unknown condition. Several hours later, authorities tracked down and arrested Bravo near the Pomo School after he abandoned his car elsewhere in town.

November 30

Baltimore, Maryland: 2 dead, 4 injured

At about 6 PM, a shooter opened fire on a group of people standing outside of the Stop 1 convenience store in what local police believe was a retaliatory attack prompted by a recent murder. The assailant struck six people before fleeing on foot. One man died on the scene and another in the hospital soon after; as of publication, one man was in critical condition while the remainder were suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities noted that the shooter was described as a man wearing a hoodie. Their investigations remained ongoing.

November 28

Wilmington, California: 0 dead, 4 injured

At about 12:30 AM, a white sedan drove up to a home where a small party was underway. A man got out, opened fire on the party, injuring two men and two women, and then fled. As of publication, one of the men had recently undergone surgery and the other victims were listed as in stable condition. Officials had yet to name any suspects in their ongoing investigations.

Palmview, Texas: 1 dead, 3 injured

At about 3 AM, a man shot through the windows of a local grocery store’s break room from the outside, killing one man and leaving two people critically injured and a fourth suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. The shooter left the scene, but soon after called 9-1-1, confessed to the crime, and as of 4:30 AM had surrendered himself to the police at his home.

San Pedro, California: 0 dead, 4 injured

At about 6:15 PM, a man opened fire on a group of people on the street, hitting two women, a man, and a teenage boy before fleeing. The victims, as of publication, were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Officials had yet to name a suspect in their ongoing investigations.

NOVEMBER 27

New Orleans, Louisiana: 1 dead, 9 injured

At about 1:30 AM, two people who’d gotten into a dispute earlier in the night ran into each other in the French Quarter, a tourist district that was even more crowded than usual thanks to the Bayou Classic football game. They resumed their argument, which quickly escalated into a shooting. Gunfire struck nine bystanders: two women and eight men between the ages of 20 and 37. Demontris Toliver, 25, died of his wounds in the hospital; as of publication, five of the victims had been released after treatment and four were still hospitalized with non-life-threatening wounds. Responders arrested and charged two men on site with the illegal possession of firearms, but one turned out to be a victim and the other is not believed as of publication to have been involved in the incident. As of publication, they were seeking the two shooters.

Kansas City, Missouri: 0 dead, 6 injured

Sometime after 2 AM, local officials responded to a shooting believed to have been carried out by passengers in at least two cars moving down the street. The altercation left seven people shot, one of whom claimed he was struck by a responding officer and none of whom had, as of publication, been identified as suspected shooters. All but one victim had been treated and released from the hospital, with the final individual downgraded from critical to serious condition.

November 26

Chicago, Illinois: 1 dead, 5 injured

At about 2:15 AM, two shooters opened fire at a house party in a South Chicago residence. Bullets struck a 25-year-old woman in the head, one 20-year-old man in the chest and another in the groin, a 21-year-old man in the arm, a 22-year-old man in the hand, and a 23-year-old man in the arm. Responders found the 20-year-old hit in the chest dead on site and hospitalized the other five victims, with the other 20-year-old man in critical condition and the remainder, as of publication, listed as stabilized. Authorities had yet to make any arrests or name any suspects in the attack, although their investigations remained early and ongoing.

November 25

New Orleans, Louisiana: 0 dead, 4 injured

At about 4:30 PM, at least one shooter opened fire on a group of people in the Central City area, hitting three men (one of them in a wheelchair) in the back, thigh, and an unknown area, respectively, and one woman in her left shoulder. As of publication, the status of the four victims remained unclear and authorities had yet to make any arrests or publicly name any suspects.

November 24

Albany, New York: 1 dead, 3 injured

At about 2 AM, a shooting broke out after a dispute between patrons at a launch party at the Rocks nightclub. Responders hospitalized two men and two women with gunshot wounds; one of the men later died of his wounds while the others’ injuries were, as of publication, classified as non-life-threatening. Authorities had yet to announce any arrests or name any suspects, although their investigations into the attack remained early and ongoing.

Louisville, Tennessee: 1 dead, 4 injured

Before 2 PM, a shooting broke out in a crowd at the Juice Bowl Football Tournament in Shawnee Park. The shooter(s) struck six individuals, two of whom died on site and four of whom were hospitalized with reportedly non-life-threatening injuries. As of publication, authorities had yet to make any arrests in their early and ongoing investigations.

Update: One of the dead was actually a shooter.



November 23

Hernando, Mississippi: 0 Dead, 4 Injured

At some point in the evening, 31-year-old Keatron Walls showed up at a home where his ex-girlfriend and several members of her family were staying, after having reportedly been told not to come. He eventually pulled a gun and shot into the home, hitting four of the seven people there—all men and all related—in their legs. He later turned himself in to the authorities and has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault and one of shooting into an occupied dwelling. As of publication, the four victims were being treated, but their conditions remained unclear.

November 22

Clewiston, Florida: 1 dead, 4 injured

At about 11 PM, a shooting broke out near a storefront; witnesses reported hearing at least 30 shots fired. Responders found 28-year-old Anthony “D-2” Holder dead at the site of the shooting and four other individuals injured. As of publication, the conditions of the wounded remained unclear and authorities had yet to name any suspects in their ongoing investigations.

November 18

Chicago, Illinois: 0 dead, 4 injured

At about 10:15 PM, at least one person in a car opened fire on a group seated in another vehicle. The shooter struck a 17-year-old girl in the knee and wrist, an 18-year-old woman in the hip, and two 21-year-old men in the hip and in the hand, respectively; the latter 21-year-old man was also grazed in the head. All four victims were hospitalized and, as of publication, stabilized. Authorities had yet to name any suspects, but their investigations remained ongoing.

November 17

Dyersburg, Tennessee: 1 dead, 6 injured

At about 6:20 PM, at least three individuals opened fire on a group of people standing on the porch and lawn of a local residence, where they were hosting a birthday party for a two-year-old child. The shooters struck seven people between the ages of six and 32, killing 21-year-old Shanice Amerson, the toddler’s mother, and injuring all of the others before fleeing. As of publication, at least one individual had reportedly been released from treatment, but the condition of the other five victims remained unclear. Authorities had yet to make any arrests or name any suspects in the attack, although their investigations remained early and ongoing.

November 13

Jacksonville, Florida: 3 dead, 2 injured

At about 6 PM, at least one shooter opened fire on several people in a car near the Cleveland Arms Apartments. Four of the victims were driven to a nearby fire station, where they were treated by paramedics before being moved to a local hospital. 22-year-old Kadejah Monae Williams died at the fire station, while 18-year-old Xacia Burnem and 11-month-old Tedashi William died at the hospital. The conditions of 23-year-old Quadrae Breyon Johnson and 41-year-old Terese Nicole Grayer, another victim who arrived independently at the hospital, remained unclear as of publication.

Kingshill, Virgin Islands: 0 dead, 4 injured

At about 3:50 AM, at least one shooter fired from the front door into the interior of the Corner Pocket nightclub, striking two men and two women before fleeing. As of publication, all of the victims were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities had yet to make any arrests, name any suspects, or identify a motive for the attack in their ongoing investigations.

San Antonio, Texas: 0 dead, 4 injured

At about 3 AM, police believe two uninvited guests approached a party in an apartment complex unit and opened fire through a sliding door, striking four individuals before fleeing. One man was hit in the back and, as of publication, was listed in critical condition, while the status of the other three victims remained unclear. Authorities had yet to make any arrests or name any suspects in the attack, although their investigations remained early and ongoing.

Orange County, Florida: 0 dead, 4 injured

At about 2 AM, at least one individual fired into a crowd gathered on a local street. The shooter(s) struck a 21-year-old woman and three men, ages 20, 26, and 28, all of whom were later hospitalized, but expected to recover as of publication. Authorities had yet to determine a motive for the attack or name any suspects as part of their ongoing investigations.

San Diego, California: 2 dead, 2 injured

Soon after 9 PM, 22-year-old Juan Carlos Fernandez confronted his ex-wife, 21-year-old Isabel Gonzalez and her family, including her current boyfriend, in an apartment complex courtyard. Fernandez got into a fistfight with the new boyfriend, then chased him away with a gun before opening fire on Isabel, whose father, 45-year-old Julian Gonzalez, reportedly tried to wrestle away the gun while her mother, 42-year-old Reyna Gonzalez shielded her daughter. Fernandez struck the mother, father, and daughter, as well as Isabel’s 67-year-old grandfather, then dragged Isabel—who had a restraining order against him—into the street at gunpoint, where police responders encountered him and shot him dead with a shotgun after he refused to stand down. Reyna Gonzalez died of her wounds later that day, while Julian died of his injuries on Wednesday. As of publication, the condition of Isabel and her grandfather remained unclear.

November 12

Kansas City, Missouri: 1 dead, 3 injured

At about 10 PM, at least one shooter opened fire on a group of people sitting in a car on the street, killing 25-year-old Maryanna Pennington and injuring three others before fleeing. Local officials had yet to name any suspects in the attack, although their investigations were ongoing.

Bridgeport, Connecticut: 0 dead, 5 injured

At about 10:30 PM, at least two uninvited guests reportedly tried to crash a Sweet 16 party, attended by around 300 people, at the Circolo Sportivo Italian-American club, sparking an argument with several attendees. The disputed spilled into the parking lot, where multiple people reportedly flashed firearms. Two gatecrashers reportedly opened fire, striking five individuals—four male and one female, four of them teens—before fleeing. As of publication, all of the victims were hospitalized and expected to survive, having been struck in their extremities. Authorities had yet to make any arrests or name any suspects in their ongoing investigations

Sacramento, California: 1 dead, 5 injured

At about 7 PM, a compact car drove by a group of people hosting a barbecue in their front yard. At least one individual on the passenger side opened fire on the gathering, striking 27-year-old Maige Lee, her four-year-old child, and four men, aged 31, 32, 33, and 34, before fleeing. As of publication, the child had been released after treatment, the 31-year-old man was in critical condition, and the other three victims were listed in serious but stable condition. Local officials had yet to publicly name any suspects or identify a motive in the attack, although their investigations remained ongoing.

November 11

Houston, Texas: 0 dead, 4 injured

At about 2:30 AM, a fight in La Revolucion spilled into the sports bar’s parking lot, where one party in the dispute pulled a gun and shot four people before fleeing. As of publication, all of the victims were still hospitalized, with one in critical and three in unclear condition. Authorities were searching for the suspected shooter.

November 9

Memphis, Tennessee: 0 dead, 4 injured

Just before 2 AM, police responded to reports of two groups of men shooting at each other from across a street near the Pure Passion club. First responders found one man shot on site and later identified three additional victims of the shooting, two of them stable and two in critical condition as of publication. Authorities had not named any of the victims as suspected shooters nor made any other suspect announcements or arrests in relation to this attack, although their investigations into it remained early and ongoing.

Seattle, Washington: 0 dead, 5 injured

At about 6:45 PM, a personal argument broke out within a group of people outside a 7-Eleven near a major downtown bus stop. One man involved in the argument walked away from the crowd, then turned around, pulled a gun, and opened fire, striking four men and one woman before fleeing on foot. At least one of the victims was thought to be a bystander uninvolved in the argument that reportedly precipitated the attack. As of publication, one victim had been released, two were in satisfactory condition, and the last two in serious but not critical condition. Authorities had yet to publicly identify the suspected shooter, but they were interviewing witnesses and attempting to review security footage to find him in their ongoing investigation.

Chicago, Illinois: 0 dead, 4 injured

At about 4 PM, at least one individual in a grey car opened fire on a group of men on the street in a drive-by attack, striking a 20-year-old man in the abdomen, a 23-year-old man in the head, a 24-year-old man in the arm, and grazing a 27-year-old in the arm. All of the victims were hospitalized, with the 23-year-old in critical condition, the 20-year-old in serious condition, and the other two victims in fair or good condition as of publication. Local officials had yet to make any arrests or name any suspects in the attack, although their investigation remained ongoing.

November 5

Oakland, California: 0 dead, 6 injured

At about 12:15 AM, two on-duty police officers responded to the sound of gunfire, finding several injured near Club Vinyl. According to witness reports, a man who got into an argument with a group of people gathered outside the club, leading to an exchange of gunfire. As of publication, eight gunshot victims had been identified—a 17-year-old boy, and three men and four women between the ages of 18 and 28. Witnesses said most of the victims were shot in the legs, save for one individual who was struck in the back and another in the chest. Two of the injured have been arrested as the suspected shooters, though it was unclear if authorities were seeking additional suspects.

Chicago, Illinois: 0 dead, 5 injured

At about 1:30 AM, a shooting broke out on the street, leaving a 17-year-old boy shot in the back, a 20-year-old woman struck in both legs, a 26-year-old man shot in the buttocks, a 27-year-old man shot in one leg, and a 36-year-old man shot in the arm. All of the victims have been hospitalized and stabilized. Authorities had yet to announce any arrests or name any suspects, although their investigations remained ongoing.

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina: 0 dead, 5 injured

At about 2:30 AM, police believe 33-year-old Cleavon Oneal Dantzler opened fire on a rival gang member in a club, hitting that individual and four bystanders before fleeing. Of the one woman and four men struck in the shooting, one was treated at the scene, three were treated and released from the hospital, and one was, as of publication, still undergoing treatment and in uncertain condition. Police were actively searching for the suspected shooter.

San Antonio, Texas: 0 dead, 4 injured

At about 4 AM, a shooting broke out in or near Snoop’s Tavern, ultimately leaving four individuals suffering from gunshot wounds. As of publication, all of the victims had been hospitalized—three reportedly drove themselves—although their conditions remained unclear. Local officials had not yet announced any arrests or named any suspects, although their investigations were early and ongoing.

Lauderhill, Florida: 1 dead, 3 injured

At about 5 AM, a shooting broke out in or just outside of the Club 54 strip club, ultimately leaving one victim dead and three hospitalized with gunshot wounds of uncertain severity. As of publication, local officials had yet to name any suspects, but their investigations were ongoing.

November 4

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: 0 dead, 4 injured

At about 9:20 PM, a shooting broke out near a local bar, leaving a teenage boy and three men suffering from gunshot wounds. All of the victims were hospitalized, and at least some were initially in critical or serious condition. Authorities found casings from two guns at the scene and arrested one of the drivers who took some victims to local hospitals (and had a gun in his car). They have yet to identify this individual, or anyone else, as the suspected shooter, though, and as of publication their investigations into the attack remained early and ongoing.

November 3

Chicago, Illinois: 2 dead, 2 injured

At about 12:10 AM, an incident suspected by local authorities to have stemmed from a domestic dispute left four shot. A 16-year-old boy and 20-year-old woman died of their wounds, while two other women, aged 30 and 42, were (as of publication) in critical condition in a local hospital. Authorities had yet to name any suspects, but their investigations were ongoing.

Orange, New Jersey: 2 dead, 2 injured

At about 3 PM, a gunman walked up to the porch of a residential home and opened fire. According to a witness report, the shooter struck 21-month-old Marcus Millien in the stomach, along with the child’s uncle, 21-year-old Morlens Milice. Also hit were the child’s father and another 15-year-old boy. The child and his uncle both succumbed to their injuries. The other two victims were reportedly stabilized, with the 15-year-old boy treated for a non-life-threatening injury and released. As of publication, authorities had yet to name any suspects in their ongoing investigation.

November 2

Little Rock, Arkansas: 1 dead, 4 injured

Shortly before 11 PM, a group hanging out inside and around a car on the side of the road came under fire from at least one shooter. Responders found five people injured, one of whom was treated for a graze wound and four of whom were hospitalized; as of publication, at least one victim was said to be in serious condition. Police had yet to name any suspects, but their investigations were early and ongoing.

Update: One victim later died.

November 1

Memphis, Tennessee: 1 dead, 5 injured

At about 8:15 PM, six people with their faces covered by bandanas approached another group in Zodiac Park and opened fire. Responders found a 16-year-old girl dead on site and hospitalized the other five victims—as of publication, three were listed as stable with non-life-threatening injuries, one was still in critical condition, and the condition of the last victim remained unclear. Local officials had yet to announce any arrests in the incident.

October 31

Shreveport, Louisiana: 0 dead, 4 injured

At about 2 AM, two women met outside an apartment complex to continue a dispute that started on social media. As their fight began, an unknown number of other individuals got involved; one pulled out a gun and fired, hitting four people between the ages of 19 and 24, all of whom suffered non-life-threatening injuries. As of publication, officials had made one arrest in relation to the incident, but had yet to identify who the shooter was and were still seeking a number of other individuals involved in the initial dispute and its escalation.

October 30

Toledo, Ohio: 0 dead, 4 injured

At about 3:30 AM, an officer on duty in the area heard gunshots coming from a local club called The Underground. Police found three people suffering from gunshot wounds in the club parking lot, and a fourth victim showed up in a local hospital soon after. They were: 22-year-old Stephaun Gaston, 25-year-old Dominique Davis, 27-year-old Antonyo Demarlo-Jennings, and 28-year-old Darell Brown. As of publication, the extent of their injuries remained unclear and local officials had yet to announce any arrests, name any suspects, or identify a potential motive in the attack, although their investigations into the incident remained early and ongoing.

San Antonio, Texas: 0 dead, 5 injured

At about 5 AM, two (possibly uninvited) men at a Halloween party in a local home got into an argument with one or more of the attendees. The homeowner tried to ask the two men to leave, but one of the interlopers, dressed as horror movie icon Freddie Krueger, pulled a shotgun and opened fire, hitting four men and one woman before fleeing. All of the victims were ultimately hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. As of publication, police had yet to announce any arrests, but were searching for the suspects.

Capitol Heights, Maryland: 3 dead, 3 injured

At about 2:45 AM, a dispute reportedly broke out in a parking lot where a crowd of people had gathered outside an apartment complex, escalating into a shooting. The shooter(s) killed 14-year-old Todd Webb Jr. and 18-year-old Brian Davis on site; four other gunshot victims were hospitalized, with two released after treatment and two still hospitalized as of publication, one with non-life-threatening wounds and one in critical condition. Local authorities had yet to name any suspects, but were offering a substantial reward for information leading to an arrest.

Update: One victim later died.

Newburgh, New York: 2 dead, 5 injured

At about 12:40 AM, a dispute broke out between attendees at a Halloween party in a second-floor studio apartment and escalated into a shooting. The shooter(s) hit seven people, ultimately killing 20-year-old Tabitha Cruz and 18-year-old Omani Free—the other five victims endured non-life-threatening wounds. As of publication, local officials were questioning at least one individual tied to the party, but had yet to name any suspects or announce any arrests in their ongoing investigations.

OCTOBER 29

Dayton, Ohio: 1 dead, 3 injured

At about 12:30 AM, a shooting broke out near the Cornell Drive Apartments in which four people were struck. The attack ultimately killed 34-year-old James Appels; as of publication the conditions of the other three hospitalized victims remained unclear. Local authorities had yet to announce any arrests or name any suspects, although their investigations remained ongoing.

Riverside, California: 0 dead, 4 injured

At about 1 AM, police investigating a stabbing earlier in the night and reports of a loud party in a local shopping center heard gunfire upon their arrival. They found four gunshot victims at the scene, two 19-year-olds, a 24-year-old, and a person whose age, as of publication, remained unknown, all suffering from non-life-threatening wounds. Officials found five guns hidden at the site of the party, three of them reported stolen, detained a number of partygoers for questioning, and arrested one attendee on suspicion of illegal drug possession. But it was unclear if that person was involved in the violence, and investigations continued.

Los Angeles, California: 0 dead, 5 injured

At about 9:40 PM,a shooting broke out at or near a large party being held in the Gramercy Park neighborhood. Responders hospitalized two people for major gunshot wounds and treated three with graze wounds on site. As of publication, local officials had yet to announce any arrests, name any suspects, or identify a motive for the attack, but their investigations were ongoing.

October 28

Jackson, Mississippi: 0 dead, 6 injured

Just before midnight, a fight broke out at an Omega Psi Phi block party at Jackson State University, and escalated when one individual took out a gun and started shooting into the crowd. The shooter hit six individuals, who were reportedly all uninvolved in the initial fight, and caused a stampede that injured many others as they fled. As of publication, all six victims were hospitalized with non-life-threatening wounds. Local authorities had yet to announce any arrests or name any suspects, although their investigations remained ongoing.

Miami Gardens, Florida: 0 dead, 4 injured

At about 1:30 AM, three men reportedly walked up to a group of people on a porch and opened fire, hitting four before fleeing. As of publication the conditions of the victims, aged from their late teens to late 30s, remained unclear, although one, 25-year-old Andrew Nance, shot and posted online a video of himself in a hospital bed claiming he had been shot twice. Officials had yet to announce any arrests or suspects, were still investigating.

October 27

McDonough, Georgia: 4 dead, 0 injured

At about 2 AM, police received a call from a woman claiming there was a home invasion in process. By the time responders arrived, they found four individuals shot inside the home, where ten or so people had convened for a social gathering. Two men (one in his teens and the other in his late 20s) and a 20-year-old woman were dead on site, and another 20-something woman was hospitalized in critical condition; she later succumbed to her injuries. As of publication, officials had arrested five people—two for allegedly carrying out the shooting and three more for allegedly obstructing their investigation—in connection with the incident.

October 25

Roanoke, Virginia: 1 dead, 3 injured

Shortly after 6 AM, 53-year-old Getachew Fekede entered FreightCar America, a railcar manufacturer where he’d been employed until this March, and opened fire. The Kenyan refugee reportedly loosed about 10 rounds from a 9 mm semi-automatic pistol and ultimately killed a man, struck two other workers in their lower bodies, and grazed a third before ultimately shooting and killing himself. As of publication, two shooting victims were still recovering in the hospital, while a third victim had been treated and released.

Dayton, Ohio: 1 dead, 3 injured

At about 11:45 PM, police responding to reports of a shooting on a local street found 27-year-old Brandon Lanier dead of a gunshot wound to his chest. Soon after, three other individuals suffering gunshot wounds linked to the attack showed up in local hospitals; as of publication one was listed as in critical condition and two were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Local authorities have arrested two men, 22-year-old Jemarko Walker, Jr., and 29-year-old Curtis McShann; they were charged for a probably unrelated robbery earlier in the night, but they appear to be key suspects in the shooting. It was unclear if other suspects were still being sought.

October 22

Oakland, California: 0 dead, 7 injured

At about 11:45 PM, cops on patrol in East Oakland were told by a bystander about a shooting, only for responding officers to encounter additional gunfire soon after. Seven men between the ages of 24 and 45 were hospitalized. As of publication, at least one victim had been released but no official suspects arrested.

October 18

San Francisco, California: 0 Dead, 4 Injured

At about 3:20 PM, four men walked up to a group of juvenile students in the parking lot of the June Jordan School for Equity, which had just let out for the day, and one of them, described by police as a 15-year-old boy, opened fire on a group of students there. Authorities believe he was targeting one specific student, but ultimately struck that individual and three bystanders before fleeing with the three others who’d walked up with him. A 15-year-old girl, believed to be the primary target, and two 15-year-old boys were hospitalized immediately, with the girl in critical and the two boys in stable condition. Just over two and a half hours later, a fourth 15-year-old boy appeared in a local hospital with a gunshot wound from the attack; as of publication, the extent of his injury remained unclear. A school lockdown instituted once the shooting started was lifted just after 4 PM. As of Thursday, police arrested two boys for the attack, but were still seeking the other participants.

October 17

Chicago, Illinois: 1 Dead, 4 Injured

At about 8:50 PM a few people walked up to another group in a residential yard and opened fire upon them. The assailants killed a man in his 20s with a shot to the head and wounded a 13-year-old boy with three shots to his thigh, a 23-year-old man with a shot to his leg, a 30-year-old man with shots to his buttocks and leg, and a 34-year-old man with shots to his hand, leg, and shoulder. The assailants fled while the four surviving victims were hospitalized in serious-to-critical conditions; all of them were ultimately stabilized as of publication. Local officials had yet to make any arrests or name any suspects, although their investigations remained ongoing.

October 15

Rockford, Illinois: 1 dead, 5 injured

At about 1:00 AM a dispute amongst attendees at a private party at the Clock Tower Resort escalated into a shooting. Responders found 23-year-old Marcello Brown dead on the site when they arrived and hospitalized five others with gunshot wounds—two 18-year-old women and a 20-year-old-man with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and two men, aged 19 and 21, with critical gunshot wounds. As of publication the authorities had yet to announce an arrest or name any suspects, although their investigations were in their early stages and ongoing.

Los Angeles, California: 4 dead, 9 injured

At about 12:30 AM, a dispute broke out between two men and another man at a popular Jamaican eatery at a home in a residential area west of downtown. One of the first two men pulled a gun and fired at the third man before people associated with both sides of the argument initiated a gun battle within the crowd inside the restaurant, apparently gathered for a birthday party. Nine men and six women were shot, with four men ultimately dying of their wounds (three at the scene, including the man on the other side of the initial argument, and one later) and the rest wounded. The first shooter and one other man suspected to have fired shots inside the restaurant fled on foot. Responders reported that about 50 people were at or leaving the venue around the time they arrived. The surviving victims were hospitalized, with injuries from critical to non-life-threatening; as of publication, several had been released, but the precise conditions of all involved remained unclear. Authorities initially detained a man and woman for questioning and the owner of the venue was cooperating with local investigations. On Sunday, authorities arrested 25-year-old Diego Reid and 33-year-old Mowayne McKay, Jamaican nationals suffering gunshot wounds from the attack; it remained unclear if they were still seeking other suspects.A few more details came out last night. Still a little vague, but better and printable:

Mobile, Alabama: 0 dead, 5 injured

At about 7:40 PM, a shooting broke out at a block party near the Rogers Williams Housing Project thrown by a local rapper to celebrate before the complex is torn down. Video recorded by the rapper on his phone captured the sound of eight gunshots and panic. The shooting left five people—four adults and one juvenile—suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. As of publication officials had yet to name any suspects, although their investigations were ongoing.

October 14

Chicago, Illinois: 1 dead, 6 injured

At about 8:15 PM, a black vehicle opened fire on a group of people standing around in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. A 21-year-old woman was treated at the scene for a bullet graze to her face, while six others were hospitalized. A 32-year-old man died of multiple gunshot wounds while undergoing treatment. A 34-year-old man, shot in the leg, was in critical condition, while a 22-year-old woman shot in the foot and three men, aged 26, 27, and 31, all shot in their arms, were in good condition as of publication. Police had yet to arrest or identify the shooter from the vehicle, which fled the scene, but their investigations into the attack remained ongoing.

October 13

Chicago, Illinois: 0 dead, 4 injured

At about 1 PM, a shooting broke out in the East Garfield Park/Lawndale area, leaving two men, aged 18 and 21, with shots to their thighs, a 19-year-old man with a shot to his face, and a 31-year-old man with a shot to his buttocks. The victims were all hospitalized, although their conditions were unclear as of publication, and police had not yet announced any arrests or named any suspects in the incident, although their investigations into the attack remained ongoing.

October 9

Sacramento, California: 1 dead, 3 injured

At about 2:15 AM, at least one unknown shooter opened fire on a group of people standing in the parking lot of La Nueva Tropicana club, striking four. All of the victims were hospitalized; 28-year-old Cesar Aleman Luna later died of his wounds while, as of publication, the condition of the other three victims remained unclear. Police had not yet announced any arrests or named any suspects in this incident, although their investigations were in their early stages and ongoing.

Grand Rapids, Michigan: 1 dead, 8 injured

At about 3:30 AM, at least one unknown shooter opened fire on or within a crowd of 60 to 80 people gathered outside a strip mall for what was reportedly a birthday party, striking nine of them. Juwan Boykin, 21, died of his wounds on site, while the other eight victims—four men aged 20, 27, 29, and 34 and four women, aged 19, 24, and two of the 35—were all hospitalized and expected to survive, with an unspecified number having already been released as of publication. Officials had yet to announce any arrests or suspects in the incident, although their investigations remained ongoing.

October 8

Brooklyn, New York: 0 dead, 4 injured

At about 4 AM, three masked gunmen approached a deli in the Bay Ridge neighborhood and at least one of them opened fire. A 33-year-old man was struck in the ankle, a 44-year-old man was hit in the chin, a 46-year-old man was struck in the back, and a 28-year-old was hit in the armpit and buttocks. At least some of the victims were innocent bystanders rather than party to some kind of dispute. The victims were hospitalized and were reported to be, as of publication, in stable condition. Officials had yet to make any arrests in the case, although investigations remained ongoing.

October 4

New Orleans, Louisiana: 3 dead, 2 injured

At about 9:30 PM, police responding to reports of shots fired on the street in the mid-city area found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. One of these victims was declared dead on the site, while the other two died later in the night while undergoing treatment for their wounds. Officers later identified two more victims injured in the shooting, although, as of publication, the extent of their injuries remained unclear. Officials had yet to publicly announce any arrests or name any suspects in the incident, though their investigations remained ongoing.

October 3

Minneapolis, Minnesota: 0 dead, 4 injured

At about 1:30 AM, an unknown shooter opened fire on a group of people on the street, hitting three men and a boy; one man suffered a gunshot to the chest, but was, as of publication, in stable condition, while the other victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The shooting followed just 15 minutes after another street shooting a few blocks away, which left two other men suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. Officials arrested a man near the 1:30 AM shooting after a short foot chase, but had yet to officially name him the shooter in this incident or to tie him to the earlier shooting. A handgun was also found in the vicinity of the shootings.

October 2

San Antonio, Texas: 1 dead, 4 injured

At some point between 2 and 2:30 AM, at least three people drove up to a parking lot near Club Kalua, got out of their vehicle, and opened fire on a group of people standing around outside. Responders hospitalized five victims; as of publication, one woman had died during treatment, one man remained in critical condition, and the conditions of three other male victims remained unclear. Local officials had yet to make any arrests or name any suspects in the incident, although their investigations remained ongoing.

October 1

Fresno, California: 0 dead, 4 injured

At about 8:45 PM, a shooting near a home left four individuals with gunshot wounds; as of publication, all were hospitalized with two in critical condition. Local officials had yet to make any arrests or release any suspect descriptions or names, but their investigations were ongoing.

September 29

San Francisco, California: 1 dead, 3 injured

At about 1 AM, a shooting broke out on the street in the Tenderloin district. Responders found one man dead of a gunshot wound to the chest on-site and three others—a 49-year-old woman and two men, aged 53 and 59—suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to their legs and feet. The three surviving victims were hospitalized, although, as of publication, their current status remained unclear. No arrests had been made nor any suspects named in the attack, although local officials said the attacker used a handgun; their investigations were ongoing.

September 26

Houston, Texas: 0 dead, 6 injured

At about 6:30 AM, a man dressed in a military uniform with Nazi insignia identified in some reports as Nathan Desai, a local lawyer, opened fire with a .45-caliber semi-automatic handgun and a .45-caliber submachine gun on seemingly random cars passing on the roads outside his condominium in the West University area. The shooter, who moved between trees for cover and his nearby Porsche Boxster to reload out of a cache of more than 2,500 rounds of ammunition, ultimately struck six individuals; three more were wounded with shattered glass from car or building windows hit by his bullets. All of the gunshot victims were hospitalized. As of publication, three had been released while one was listed in critical, one in serious, and one in good condition. Responding authorities shot and killed the suspect after a brief encounter. A later search of his home revealed that he had a number of additional weapons, as well as further materials sporting Nazi symbols and military paraphernalia. As of publication, individuals who knew Desai noted that he’d been acting erratic and paranoid for months and had, in February, dissolved a 12-year legal partnership; since then, his legal career had been struggling, apparently to Desai’s distress.

Winston-Salem, North Carolina: 0 dead, 4 injured

At about 3:25 PM, a shooter in a dark-colored SUV drove by and opened fire on a local home that was the site of another shooting earlier this year. The assailant hit four men inside: 18-year-old Myrick Malone Dodd, 23-year-old Richaad Deon Dodd, 25-year-old Keith Reynard Bristow Jr., and 46-year-old Earnest Dean Dodd. All four victims were hospitalized with non-life-threatening wounds. As of publication local officials had made no arrests nor publicly named any suspects or released detailed vehicle descriptions, although their investigations remained ongoing.

Humble, Texas: 0 dead, 4 injured

Just after 6 PM, a shooting broke out among 10 to 15 local kids out on the street, between whom tensions had apparently been building for quite some time. The shooter(s) hit a 15-year-old and grazed a 16-year-old likely involved in the argument—as well as two brothers, six-year-old Daniel Cerda and 11-year-old Oscar Cerda, who were in the street playing soccer at the time of the attack. All four juveniles were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. As of publication officials were still investigating the scene and had yet to make any arrests or name any suspects.



September 25

Champaign, Illinois: 1 dead, 3 injured

Just before 12:40 AM, an argument at a party at an apartment in a popular commercial area near the University of Illinois campus moved outside, where it escalated into a shooting. The shooter(s) hit four people, none of whom were reportedly involved in the prior fight. George Korchev, aged 22, who’d been walking in the area, died of his injuries less than half an hour later, while three other victims were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. A fifth individual also suffered minor injuries after being struck by a car while fleeing the shooting. Local authorities suspect this shooting may have been linked to another that occurred half an hour later, just under a mile away, leaving one more individual with a non-life-threatening injury. However, as of publication they had yet to name any suspects and investigations were ongoing.

September 24

Baltimore, Maryland: 0 dead, 8 injured

At about 8:30 PM, three men ambushed a group of people on the street near the Greenmount Cemetery. Officials believe the planned assault was a retaliatory shooting, responding to a local Labor Day incident. With at least a dozen shots fired, the shooters hit six men, two women, and a three-year-old girl, then fled on foot. (The girl and her father, also shot, were standing nearby the group upon which the assailants seemed to focus their fire). All the victims were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. As of publication officials had yet to make any arrests or name any suspects in their ongoing investigations.

September 23

Burlington, Washington: 5 dead, 0 injured

At about 7 PM, 20-year-old Arcan Cetin, a Turkish immigrant with a criminal history (including alleged domestic violence against his stepfather), allegedly opened fire on a group of women at a Macy’s makeup counter at the Cascade Mall. He reportedly struck four women (one of whom has been identified as 16-year-old Sarai Lara) and one man; the women, ranging from teens to seniors, died at the scene while the man succumbed to his wounds in the hospitalon Saturdaymorning. Cetin fled before police arrived, leading to a nearly daylong manhunt. He was eventually located in Oak Harbor, his home, by a patrol officer; at the time he was described as unarmed and “zombie-like.”

Houston, Texas: 0 Dead, 4 Injured

At about 5 PM, at least one person robbed a group of people near the Houston Gardens Park. As the thief or thieves got into a car to depart, at least one of them rolled down the window and opened fire on the group. Four individuals were injured; as of publication 28-year-olds Alfred Breedlove and Donovan Williams were reportedly in critical condition and 27-year-old Domonique Belle and 26-year-old Denrarik Gray were in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries. Officials had yet to name any suspects, but investigations remained ongoing.

September 18

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania: 0 dead, 4 injured

At about 10 PM, police responding to reports of eight shots fired in the California-Kirkbride neighborhood found a woman shot in both her ankles and a man shot in his leg. They later found two other individuals nearby, likewise shot in the attack. All four victims were hospitalized in stable condition. As of publication there were no updates on their condition, nor had officials made any arrests or publicly named any suspects, although investigations were ongoing.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: 0 dead, 4 injured

At about 3:45 AM, a fight broke out in a parking lot shared by several clubs in the Port Richmond area. One participant in the fight left, got into his vehicle, then drove back and opened fire on the group. He hit a 22-year-old man ten times in the back, one 23-year-old woman in her calf, another 23-year-old woman in her stomach, and a 29-year-old woman in her leg. All four were hospitalized with the man in critical condition and the women in stable condition; as of publication there were no updates on their status. Officials had yet to apprehend the suspect, but investigations were ongoing.

Lynchburg, Virginia: 1 dead, 3 injured

About 2 AM, someone in a dark-colored sedan reportedly fired at a group walking down the street after attending a nearby tribute for a young man who’d recently died. The shooter hit 30-year-old Kevin J. Foxx, 28-year-old Jamall D. Randolph, 25-year-old Angelena C. Garland, and 21-year-old Shawn L. Johnson, all of whom were hospitalized. Johnson later died of his wounds while, as of the last available updates as of publication, Foxx was in critical condition and Garland and Randolph were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. No arrests had been made, but officials were contining their ongoing investigations.

Lincoln Heights, Ohio: 0 dead, 4 injured

At about 1:20 PM, a gun battle broke out on the street between two groups that included a variety of weapons and featured at least 30 shots. Four men and a boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries. As of publication officials had not made any arrests, but had issued two search warrants on suspects believed to have been involved in the attack as part of their ongoing investigation.

September 17

Orlando, Florida: 1 dead, 6 injured

At about 3:30 AM, just as the Chill Games Room pool hall was closing for the night, a vehicle drove towards a group of patrons on the street and someone from within it opened fire on the crowd, letting off at least 20 shots. The shooter hit seven individuals: 37-year-old Dwayne Antoine Stuart died at the scene, while six others were hospitalized, one in critical and five in serious condition. As of publication, two of the six wounded victims had been released from the hospital and the remaining four had all been stabilized and were expected to live. Local officials had not yet made any arrests, identified a motive, or released any descriptions of the vehicle or any possible suspects, although they were interviewing some of the 200 or so people in the area at the time and checking surveillance footage in their ongoing investigation.

Miami, Florida: 0 dead, 6 injured

At about10:30 PM, at least one person fired out of a moving car at a home where some 75 children were gathered to celebrate a Sweet 16. The drive-by shooter(s) then rounded back and opened fire on the party a second time, ultimately injuring six kids between the ages of 13 and 17. Kiondae Wilson, 16, underwent surgery for his wounds and Andre Foster, 17, was struck by a bullet that pierced both his legs, causing serious damage. As of publication the details of the other four victims’ conditions remained unclear. Local officials had yet to make any arrests or name any suspects, although their investigations remained ongoing.

Washington, DC: 2 dead, 7 injured

Sometime after 8 PM, a dispute at a community concert held between two apartment buildings escalated into a shooting in the Anacostia-Barry Farm area of the city. Responders found two men dead and eventually identified seven individuals, including a boy believed to be eight years old and at least one woman, suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. Local officials had not yet made any arrests or publicly named any suspects, although they were seeking footage of the concert for their ongoing investigations.

September 16

Los Angeles, California: 2 dead, 2 injured

At about 7:50 PM, at least one gunman walked up to a group of people outside an East Hollywood home and opened fire upon them. The attacker(s) hit four individuals, then fled. Two of the victims died at the scene, while another two were hospitalized in critical condition. As of publication there had been no update on the victims’ conditions, nor had local officials made any arrests or identified a clear motive for the attack, although they were still searching for a male Hispanic suspect and their investigations remained ongoing.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: 1 dead, 5 injured

At about 11:20 PM, 25-year-old Nicholas Glenn, a man with a criminal record known to local police, walked up to 46-year-old Sergeant Sylvia Young, who was sitting in her police patrol car at an intersection, and shot at her through her windshield. He fired approximately 18 rounds, several of which hit her in her left arm and protective vest. A nearby officer responded to the shots and the assailant fled, firing seemingly randomly into the open door of the Maximum Level Lounge nearby, striking a security guard there in the leg before seizing a woman at the bar and using her as a human shield. He then shot her in the leg and continued to flee. Soon after, he fired 14 shots at a passing car and struck a 36-year-old man and 25-year-old woman inside in their chests. Eddie Miller, a 56-year-old University of Pennsylvania police officer, and two Philadelphia police officers soon cornered the attacker in an alley; the latter man fired at them, striking Miller, before being gunned dead himself. A “rambling” note attributed to the shooter and addressed to “Doomed People” was later identified, claiming that he hated police and probation officers, which may explain part of his attack’s opaque motivation. In total, six individuals were hospitalized as a result of this attack. Both Miller and Young were in stable condition and expected to recover as of publication. The two victims from the car entered the hospital in critical condition, where the woman later died of her wounds.

September 14

Houston, Texas: 1 dead, 3 injured

At about 11:45 PM, police received reports of a shooting on the street not too far from the Bush Intercontinental Airport. They found a 20-year-old woman, a mother, dead on the scene and hospitalized three men between the ages of 20 and 30, one of whom at the time was in critical condition; as of publication there were no updates on the status of the victims. Local officials had not made any arrests or announced any suspects in the incident, but their investigations remained ongoing.

September 13

Fort Wayne, Indiana: 3 dead, 2 injured

At about 2:20 AM, police responding to reports of a shooting at the Sports & Spirits bar found three men dying on the scene and two more people suffering from less critical gunshot wounds; both were hospitalized. Witnesses heard shots inside the bar and saw one man flee the scene, although there may have been multiple shooters. As of publication, the motive behind and exact circumstances of the attack remained unclear; local authorities had not made any arrests or named any suspects publicly, but investigations remained ongoing.

September 11

New Bern, North Carolina: 0 dead, 5 injured

At some point between 2 and 3 AM, a dispute reportedly broke out between members of 26-year-old Atlanta rapper Rich Homie Quan’s entourage and staff at The Diamond Club, where the rapper and about 100 others had gone for an after party following his performance at Greenville, North Carolina’s ENC MusicFest. The argument—which did not involve the rapper himself—moved from the club to the parking lot, where an unknown party opened fire; about 50 shell casings were found on the scene. The shooting struck five individuals, two of whom were, as of publication, believed to be in critical condition and three of whose conditions remained unclear but were believed less severe. Local authorities questioned Rich Homie Quan, but had not named any suspects or publicly announced any arrests in the attack as of publication, although their investigations into the incident remained ongoing.

Jersey City, New Jersey: 1 dead, 3 injured

At about 2:10 AM, police responding to reports of a street shooting found four people suffering from gunshot wounds. A man identified as Shaheer Parson, 35, died on the scene about ten minutes after they arrived from multiple wounds to his upper body, while 35-year-old Diana Green, 32-year-old Nina Green, and 24-year-old Leslie Smith were all hospitalized with non-life-threatening wounds to their arms. As of publication local authorities had not made any arrests or named any potential suspects in this attack, although their investigations remained ongoing.

Kansas City, Missouri: 0 dead, 6 injured

At about 3:30 AM, police in the Westport district deployed for security during the Westport Art Fair noticed one man firing into a crowd of people on the street corner. (One witness reported there were two individuals with guns, but that only one fired.) The shooter struck six people, leaving one in critical condition; the others’ status, as of publication, remained unclear. The attacker then fled in a car, which he allegedly tried to drive into the officers. The officers opened fire on the car, but did not strike the driver. Still, the vehicle crashed nearby and two people from within were arrested.



Fort Wayne, Indiana: 4 dead, 1 injured

At about 4 AM, police responding to reports of a shooting in a local home found 37-year-old Consuela Arrington, 18-year-old Dajahiona Arrington, and 18-year-old Traeven Harris dead of gunshot wounds to the head and 14-year-old Trinity Hairston suffering a likely stab wound as well as a gunshot wound. They also found two individuals in the home without any gunshot wounds, including 20-year-old Marcus Dansby, Dajahiona’s ex-partner who’d reportedly left her after finding out she was carrying a child who was not his. (Dajahiona was discovered to be 8.5 months pregnant and her fetus is considered an additional homicide victim.) Hairston was hospitalized, although as of publication her current condition remained unclear. Local authorities found a bloody knife in Dansby’s front pocket; he claimed another man was responsible for the attack. But based on available evidence he has been arrested on murder and attempted murder charges and local officials suggested they were not currently investigating other suspects.

Saginaw, Michigan: 0 Dead, 5 injured

At about 1:50 AM, police responded to reports of a shooting at a large party, which had drawn up to 1,000 attendees to the Campus Village Apartments near Saginaw Valley State University. They found and hospitalized five shooting victims; their injuries were non-life-threatening and they have since been released. As of publication, local authorities were seeking a black man in his early 20s with dreads and bleached-tipped hair as their key suspect in the attack, although investigations were ongoing.

New Orleans, Louisiana: 1 dead, 5 injured

At about 8:10 PM, an individual reportedly parked his truck in Central City, then got out with a gun, peered around the corner onto another street, and opened fire on at least one individual near an apartment complex down the road, letting off about 20 shots and injuring a number of bystanders in the process, including one person in a wheelchair. Police reported that six individuals were wounded: five men and a woman, with 63-year-old bystander Earnest McKnight later succumbing to his injuries. Authorities had yet to name any suspects in their ongoing investigation.

Birmingham, Alabama: 1 dead, 5 injured

At about 8:15 PM, a shooting broke out near the Gate City public housing complex within a crowd of people who’d closed out a peace rally in a nearby park just an hour beforehand. A teenager reportedly fired at the driver of a red Ford Mustang, who returned fire; around 60 total shots may have been unleashed. It is believed the driver of the Mustang struck six people. One male victim, identified as 20-year-old Bobby Clayton, died of a gunshot to his upper left side either en route to the hospital or soon after his arrival. The other five victims’ injuries were believed to be non-life-threatening. As of publication local officials had not made any arrests or publicly identified any potential suspects in the attack, but their investigations remained ongoing.

September 10

Miami, Florida: 1 dead, 3 injured

At about 6:15 AM, police responded to reports of a shooting just outside of El Nuevo Romance Restaurant and Nightclub, a spot known locally for violence. They found four people suffering from gunshot wounds: 24-year-old Michael Tito Lorenzo died at the scene while one man was hospitalized in critical condition and another man and a woman were hospitalized in stable condition. A fourth man broke his leg while trying to flee the shooting by climbing over a fence, but was not shot. As of publication local authorities were still attempting to clarify the motive and circumstances for the attack and had not named any suspected shooters, although investigations were ongoing.

September 8

Hot Springs, Arkansas: 1 dead, 4 injured

At about 7 PM, a shooting broke out in the driveway of a local home, leaving five injured. All of the victims were hospitalized, and one—23-year-old Tyler Donaldson—succumbed to his injuries. At least two suspects had been arrested as of Friday, September 16.

September 5

Chicago, Illinois: 2 Dead, 3 Injured

At about 10:45 PM someone in a silver minivan opened fire on a group of people standing on the street, hitting two 22-year-old men in the chest (one of them in the thigh as well), a 20-year-old man in the right arm and buttocks, and two boys, aged 16 and 17, in the chest. The two 22-year-olds died soon after being hospitalized, while as of publication, the 16-year-old was reportedly in critical condition, and the remaining two victims were in serious conditions. Local police had not yet released the names of any suspects in the attack, although their investigations were ongoing.

Reading, Pennsylvania: 0 Dead, 4 Injured

At about 5:30 PM, at least one man reportedly ran out of an alleyway firing a gun at individuals on the street over several blocks; police suspect there may have been two shooters as they identified two guns used on the scene. The shooter(s) hit a 13-year-old boy with a ricochet and a 15-year-old boy and two men, aged 27 and 45, directly—the first was hit in the leg and the second in the torso. As of publication, two of the victims were still reportedly in serious condition, while the other two were apparently in good condition; local police had yet to identify any motive for the attack or name any suspects, although their investigations remained ongoing.

Clive, Iowa: 2 Dead, 2 Injured

At about 2 AM, just after a dispute broke out inside the 7 Flags Event Center during the Second Annual All Black Party 2016, a shooting broke out between two parties in the parking lot, which was at the time filled with about 60 event patrons. The shooters, who likely loosed between 12 and 15 shots, struck four victims during the incident: 29-year-old Lee Ollie Jackson died of a gunshot wound at the scene, and 44-year-old Kevin Lee Hall suffered a shot to the torso that later killed him during treatment, while 25-year-old Kelly Christopher Love Jr. and 31-year-old William Dale Calender suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. As of publication, local authorities had not announced any arrests and had not named any suspects in their ongoing investigations.

Update: One of the dead was later identified as a perpetrator, meaning this incident no longer qualifies as a mass shooting based on VICE’s metrics.



September 4

Roanoke, Virginia: 1 Dead, 10 Injured

At about 3 AM, police responding to an unknown call at Monster’s Bar and Grill heard gunshots and witnessed people fleeing the venue as they approached. They found one man, 26-year-old Jermaine Lynn Black, dead on the scene and eventually identified ten others wounded in the shooting. On Monday, authorities arrested 24-year-old Jermaine Brown for murder and malicious wounding in relation to the shooting and did not seem to be seeking other shooters.

September 3

Wilmington, North Carolina: 1 Dead, 3 Injured

At about 2:40 PM, police responding to reports of a shooting at a local housing project found four people suffering from gunshot wounds. They were all hospitalized with three released soon after but one, as of the last reporting on his or her status, still in critical condition. Officials, as of publication, did not have any suspects or a motive for the attack, but investigations were ongoing.

Update: One victim later died.

Chicago, Illinois: 0 Dead, 4 Injured

At about 3:30 AM, a shooting broke out on the street in the West Town neighborhood, leaving a 21-year-old man hit in the ankle, a 34-year-old man shot in both his legs, and two men, aged 36 and 39, shot in their right legs. All of the victims were hospitalized but remained in good condition. As of publication, though, they were being uncooperative with police inquiries; officers had not yet named any suspects but had found a gun at the site of the attack and were still investigating.

August 30

Atlanta, Georgia: 0 dead, 4 injured

At some point between 8 and 8:30 PM, at least one unknown shooter opened fire on a group of people in Wabash Park. Responders recovered 15 shell casings from the scene and suspect the shooting may have escalated into a back-and-forth shootout. The shooter(s) struck a nine-year-old girl in the right thigh, grazed a 20-year-old woman, and struck two others, all of whom were hospitalized, but seemed to be in stable condition. As of publication, local authorities had yet to name any suspects or identify a motive for the shooting, although their investigations into it remained ongoing.

Chicago, Illinois: 0 dead, 4 injured

At about 10:10 PM, a group of men walked out of a vacant lot and opened fire on four people standing outside of a restaurant. The men hit a 59-year-old woman in her left knee, a 34-year-old woman in her right leg, a 24-year-old man in his left leg, and a 22-year-old man in his right arm. All of the victims were hospitalized and stabilized. As of publication, local authorities had not officially named any suspects, but they noted the two male victims were identified gang members.

August 29

Temecula, California: 4 dead, 0 injured

At about5 AM,authorities responded to reports of a fire gutting a small assisted-living facility for adults with development disabilities. They found the bodies of 26-year-old Jared Prudhomme, 31-year-old Miguel Ferreyra, 35-year-old Richard Driskill, 37-year-old Milford Battison, and their 50-year-old caretaker, James Jennex, all deceased, within the home’s remains. Initially reported as fire deaths, on October 25 new evidence from a coroner’s report revealed that four of the five victims had been shot before the fire, likely in a murder-suicide scenario followed by an act of arson, although as of publication it is unclear who the shooter was.

August 28

Fayetteville, North Carolina: 2 dead, 2 injured

Just before 5 AM, authorities responding to reports of a shooting at the Southwood Apartment Complex found 27-year-old Derrick Robinson and 29-year-old Derrick McClain shot dead. They later learned that 27-year-old Darrell Hinton and 28-year-old Kenneth Shaw had sought medical treatment for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds sustained in the same attack. As of publication, local authorities had not named a suspect in or identified a motive and had asked the public for any information that might aid their ongoing investigations.

Update: Perpetrators were later identified among the victims, meaning this incident no longer qualifies as a mass shooting based on VICE’s metrics.



St. Louis, Missouri: 2 dead, 2 injured

At about 6 AM, a shooting broke out at an intersection in the Dutchtown neighborhood, striking two women and two men. First responders pronounced the women dead at the scene, treated one man for a graze wound and released him, and hospitalized the other in critical but stable condition. As of publication local officials had not notified the public of any arrests or named any suspects in the incident, although their investigations remained ongoing.

Dadeville, Alabama: 0 dead, 5 injured

Just before 12:30 AM, a shooting broke out at a party, leaving five people with gunshot wounds. As of publication, two were hospitalized in critical condition, two more with non-life-threatening wounds, and one had been treated and released. Local authorities said they were investigating two possible suspects in the attack, although investigations remained ongoing as well.

Bronx, New York: 0 dead, 4 injured

At about 12:30 AM, police responding to reports of a shooting at the Bronxchester Houses complex found a 31-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his left arm and a graze to his head, as well as a 23-year-old man suffering from a shot to the right arm. Nearby, they found a man in his mid 20s sitting in a silver BMW, struck in both legs. A fourth victim in the attack admitted himself to a local hospital. All of their injuries were deemed non-life-threatening. As of publication, the police had not named any suspects or made any arrests.

August 27

Miami, Florida: 2 dead, 4 injured

At about 12:40 AM, police received reports of a drive-by shooting at a wake being held by family and friends for Devonair “Lil’ Deb” Blake, a 19-year-old shot dead earlier this month. The shooters killed Blake’s cousin, 15-year-old Isaiah “Zay” Solomon, and a family friend, 22-year-old Tafari “Fari” West, who died on the site. They also hit a 20-year-old woman in the shoulder, and two 28-year-old men and a 37-year-old man in unknown locations. One of the men was treated and released at the scene, while the other three victims were hospitalized but in stable condition. As of publication, police had not released any details on the shooter(s) or their car, although their investigations into this incident remain ongoing.

Brighton, Alabama: 1 dead, 6 injured

Around dusk, multiple shooters opened fire on a group of people near a water slide in a park, where some 700 locals had gathered to celebrate a town holiday. The shooters killed 32-year-old Antonio Hinkle, who’d been cooking at the festival, and also injured a man, a woman, a three-or-four-year-old girl, and a toddler. As of publication, the extent of these victims’ injuries remained unclear.

Update: Two more victims were later identified.

August 25

Bridgeton, New Jersey: 0 dead, 5 injured

At some point during the day, Brian Pineda, aged 18 and six-feet-one-inch-tall and 250 pounds, allegedly opened fire on a group of people sitting on a porch with multiple shotgun blasts, injuring five before fleeing the scene in a tan Nissan Quest with Pennsylvania plates. The conditions of the victims were unclear as of publication, but police officially notified the public to consider Pineda armed and extremely dangerous and requested information on him days later.

August 21

Bridgeport, Connecticut: 0 dead, 13 injured

At about 1:30 AM, two shooters are believed to have opened fire from behind some hedges on a group of roughly 100 people at a party. The shooters struck 13 people; although all were hospitalized, only one woman suffered a critical injury, and she and all the other victims were expected to survive. As of publication, local authorities were investigating whether the shooting might have been the work of disgruntled partygoers, but they had not made any arrests or named any suspects in their ongoing investigations

August 20

Citronelle, Alabama: 6 dead, 0 injured

At about 1 AM, someone at a local home called the police to report that 27-year-old Derrick Dearman was on the property. The police responded, and Dearman apparently departed. But at some point between 1:15 AM and daylight, he returned, broke into the home while everyone inside slept, and murdered 22-year-old Chelsea Marie Reed, who was five months pregnant, 23-year-old Justin Kaleb Reed, 26-year-olds Robert Lee Brown and Joseph Adam Turner, and 35-year-old Shannon Melissa Randall in what officials called an especially brutal fashion, using at least one gun and an ax. He apparently left alone a four-month-old child before kidnapping 24-year-old Laneta Lester and her three-month-old child and driving them to Mississippi. There, he released them and surrendered to a local sheriff’s department. Dearman has since been charged with six counts of murder and is reportedly cooperating in his extradition back to Alabama.

Dorchester, Massachusetts: 0 dead, 4 injured

Just before midnight, police responding to reports of a street shooting found four victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One man and two women were hospitalized, with one in critical condition, while the final victim refused treatment. As of publication, the victims’ current conditions was unknown, and police had not named any suspects in their ongoing investigations.

Hamden, Connecticut: 0 dead, 4 injured

At about 1:30 AM, police responding to reports of a shooting found a man struck twice in the legs and two women each struck once in the legs at the Highwood Bar & Grill, all of whom were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. They later identified a third woman who’d been grazed by a bullet and left the scene before responders arrived. As of publication, local authorities were searching for a suspect described as a five-foot-ten-inch black man last seen running away from the bar in a fisherman’s style hat and white-red-and-black plaid shirt.

Tacoma, Washington: 0 dead, 5 injured

At about 1:50 AM, police responding to reports of shots fired on the street found a 21-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot to the leg in critical condition on the site of the gunfire. Nearby they found a 16-year-old boy in critical condition with a gunshot to the head. Soon after, hospital staff reported three young men, aged 18, 19, and 24 and shot in the hip, knee, and grazed in the back, respectively; it was initially unclear if they were involved in the shooting but have since been pegged as victims in the attack. Due to conflicting witness accounts, police details on the attack or suspects in it were limited as of publication, but investigations were ongoing.

August 18

Kansas City, Missouri: 1 dead, 3 injured

At about 8 PM, an argument in the parking lot of a Church’s Chicken escalated into a shooting that struck four people. Responders found a man dead at the scene and another man, a woman, and a child under the age of five all suffering from serious wounds. As of publication, the three victims were in critical condition and undergoing treatment; police were speaking to cooperative witnesses but had not yet made any arrests or publicized suspect descriptions.

Waterbury, Connecticut: 0 dead, 4 injured

At about 1 AM, a fight outside a local bar escalated into a shooting just as officers responded to complaints of a disturbance in the area. Four people were hit, and as of publication at least two had been released from treatment. Local authorities had yet to released any suspect details or list a motive for the attack, although investigations were ongoing.

August 17

Oakland, California: 0 dead, 4 injured

At about 10:30 PM, people on a street corner reportedly came under fire from up to three suspected assailants, leaving a 17-year-old boy and three men aged 24, 29, and 34 suffering from wounds in their legs and buttocks. All of the victims were hospitalized and stable, but as of publication officials had not made any arrests or provided any witness descriptions to the public in their ongoing investigations into this incident.

August 14

Minneapolis, Minnesota: 0 dead, 5 injured

At about 12:30 AM, police responded to reports of a street shooting and found three men and two women suffering from gunshot wounds. One man was hit in the arm, another in the leg, and the third in the lower-torso; one woman was hit in the buttock and the other in her leg. All of the victims’ injuries were described as non-life-threatening. As of publication, local authorities had not made any arrests or named any suspects in the incident, though investigations were ongoing.

Norfolk, Virginia: 0 dead, 4 injured

At about 10:30 PM, first responders located a man suffering from what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound on the street. Soon after they found another man reportedly shot in the same attack a short distance away. Then two more people believed to have been shot in the attack showed up at a local hospital. As of publication the conditions of the latter three victims remained unclear and local authorities had not released any public details on any arrests, suspects, motives, or circumstances for the attack, although their investigations into the incident remained ongoing.

August 13

Queens, New York: 0 dead, 4 injured

At about 2:30 AM, gunfire broke out near Remedy’s Bar Grill & Hookah Lounge in the borough of Queens, reportedly following an argument earlier in the night. The shooter(s) fired off about a dozen shells at least and hit a 21-year-old man in the chest and leg, a 27-year-old man in the neck, a 30-year-old man in the leg, and a 36-year-old man in the arm. As of publication all of the victims were hospitalized and expected to live. Soon after, police detained two men reportedly suspect of involvement in the shooting after they crashed a car into the steps of a local home.

Milwaukee, Wisconsin: 2 dead, 2 injured

At about 2:30 AM, a fight inside the All Stars tavern spilled into the parking lot and then escalated into a shooting, which left two men, 34 and 36, dead and a 26-year-old woman and 30-year-old man hospitalized. As of publication the surviving victims were reportedly stable, but authorities had not yet made any arrests or named any suspects, as their investigations were ongoing.

August 12

Jacksonville, Florida: 1 dead, 3 injured

At about 8:30 PM, an argument at a small party outside an apartment complex in the Brentwood neighborhood escalated as one individual pulled out a gun and started firing. The shooter hit a 14-year-old girl, two women, and a man, all of whom were hospitalized; the girl later died of her wounds while one of the adults was, as of publication, in serious condition with life-threatening injuries; the other two victims’ injuries were described as non-life-threatening. Local authorities were pursuing a definite suspect with the cooperation of witnesses and the wider community, but as of publication they had not released a description or made an arrest in their ongoing investigation.

Dallas, Texas: 1 dead, 3 injured

At about 1:30 AM, at least two people kicked in the door of a second-floor room at the Lakeland Heights Motel 6, and at least one of them then opened fire on those inside. The shooter(s) hit four people; by the time responders arrived, they found one man dead on site and hospitalized two women and one other man with non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities have taken one suspect into custody and as of publication were still searching for a second, although they had not released any description of this individual. Authorities had not revealed a motive for the attack, although witness accounts maintained as of publication that the assault started as a robbery.

August 11

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: 0 dead, 4 injured

Just before 11:30 PM, shots broke out on an East Germantown street from at least one vehicle. The shooters, one of whom cops say used an AK-47, hit six-year-old Mahaj Brown in his abdomen, arm, groin, and leg, and a 29-year-old man in his chest, stomach, one leg, and both arms. Two other victims—the child’s 32-year-old godfather and a 29-year-old—were also struck. As of publication all of the victims had been hospitalized, with Brown and the 29-year-old hit multiple times still in critical condition and the 32-year-old and 29-year-old hit once both treated and released. Authorities were not sure of the exact motives for the attack, nor had they named any suspects in their ongoing investigation.

August 10

Sacramento, California: 1 dead, 3 injured

Just before 10 PM, four people sitting in a parked car came under fire from another vehicle driving by. Responders found three victims in the car—20-year-old Colin Jamal Elder suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, another 20-year-old man suffering from a bullet to his leg, and a 24-year-old man suffering from multiple shots to his upper body—and a fourth victim, a 42-year-old woman shot in the leg, in a nearby home. All of the victims were hospitalized; Elder died while undergoing treatment while, as of publication, the remaining victims were expected to survive. There was no word as of yet on the potential motive for the attack, nor had the local authorities made any arrests or named any suspects, although their investigations were ongoing.

August 9

Evanston, Illinois: 0 dead, 4 injured

At about 10 PM, an unknown assailant opened fire on a group of people standing on the street. They struck a 17-year-old, a 19-year-old, a 24-year-old, and a 32-year-old. All of the victims were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, and as of publication, local officials had not issued any word on any suspects or motives in the attack, although their investigations were ongoing.

August 8

Jacksonville, Florida: 0 dead, 7 injured

Around midnight, three men approached a group of eight to ten people, including an infant, sitting on the stairs outside a unit at the Eureka Garden apartment complex, and opened fire. The shooters unleashed some 50 shells and struck seven people, five of whom were stabilized and two of whom, as of publication, remained in critical condition. Local officials were reviewing surveillance footage from 20 to 25 cameras on the complex grounds, which caught images of the shooters, but had, as of publication, yet to name any specific suspects or make any arrests; their investigations remained ongoing.

Austin, Texas: 1 dead, 3 injured

At about 10:30 PM, a shooting broke out on the street that left one woman in her 40s dead and three other individuals hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. As of publication, local police had not made any arrests or released any information on the circumstances or suspects of the attack although investigations were ongoing.

Albuquerque, New Mexico: 2 dead, 2 injured

At about 11 PM, a shooting broke out in a local home; when police arrived, they found two individuals dead and two suffering serious injuries from gunshot wounds. As of publication there was no word on the condition of the hospitalized victims or on any arrests or potential suspects in the attacks, although investigations remained ongoing.

August 7

Vicksburg, Mississippi: 1 dead, 3 injured

At about 2:15 AM, a large group of people moved from a nightclub to the parking lot of the Kangaroo Express convenience store, where they reportedly continued an argument from earlier in the night. The dispute soon escalated as at least one man pulled out a gun and opened fire on others in the crowd. The shooter(s) hit four men, aged 20 to 27, three of whom took themselves to the hospital and one of whom was found by first responders on the scene; he later died after treatment. Police reported that they were reviewing video footage, but did not as of yet have a firm identity on any suspect(s) or his or their motives in their ongoing investigation.

Chicago, Illinois: 0 dead, 4 injured

At about 3:30 AM, a shooting broke out on a street in the West Garfield Park area, leaving a 37-year-old man in serious condition after being hit multiple times in the groin and abdomen, a 20-year-old in critical condition after being shot in the head, and two other men hospitalized, although as of publication the extent of their injuries remained unclear. As of publication there was no word on the context or any suspects in the case, although investigations were ongoing.

Arvada, Colorado: 2 dead, 2 injured

Just after midnight, authorities responded to reports of a shooting at the Berkeley Village Mobile Home Park, where they found two men dead of and two other individuals suffering from gunshot wounds. As of publication local authorities had released few details on the circumstances of the shooting or on any potential suspects in the case, although their investigations remained ongoing.

Los Angeles, California: 1 dead, 3 injured

In the mid-to-late afternoon, a dark-colored vehicle with at least three passengers drove up to a group of people having an argument on a street corner and opened fire. Four people were injured: two men, a woman, and her 25-year-old daughter. All of the victims were hospitalized; the 25-year-old woman died during treatment, while the condition of the other victims remained, as of publication, unclear. The police had not yet issued any suspect information, although their investigations were ongoing.

August 6

Sinking Spring, Pennsylvania: 4 dead, 0 injured

In the middle of the afternoon, five dead bodies were discovered in a local home after one of them was reported by a relative to have missed a scheduled lunch. By 8:15 PM, official responders arrived with a warrant and have since identified the bodies as those of Mark Short, his wife Mega, and their children Liana, Mark, and Willow—a family featured in a 2015 New York Times article about the then-infant Willow’s heart transplant surgery and difficulties obtaining anti-rejection medication. An official with the local District Attorney’s office suggested the killings appear to be a murder-suicide, although as of publication it remained unclear which family member would have carried it out and why.

St. Louis, Missouri: 0 dead, 5 injured

Sometime during the night, an argument between two groups of people inside the Fubar Night Club spilled outside, where it escalated into a shooting that left five suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. As of publication the local police had not released any details on any arrests or potential suspects in the incident, although their investigations remained ongoing.

AUGUST 5

Mead Valley, California: 2 dead, 2 injured

At about 12:15 AM, a shooting broke out in a home believed by some neighbors to be a local drug spot. First responders found two individuals dead at the scene and hospitalized two more gunshot victim. As of publication, police had released few details on the incident, but a local man claiming to be related to some of the victims said his adult nephew had been shot in the leg, and that the other victim was a woman, although he was not sure about her injuries.

Pontiac, Michigan: 1 dead, 3 injured

At about 11 PM, as a dark car passed a group of young people outside an abandoned house, three or four masked individuals inside the vehicle opened fire. First responders found 19-year-old Aniya Edwards and three men, aged 18, 19, and 23, suffering life threatening injures; Edwards died in the hospital soon after, although as of publication there was no update on the conditions of the men. Nor had the local authorities released any word regarding arrests or suspects in their ongoing investigations into the attack.

August 4

Memphis, Tennessee: 0 dead, 4 injured

At about 12:30 AM, a street shooting left four men between the ages of 18 and 23 injured. Two were treated for graze wounds on the scene and released while two were hospitalized with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. As of publication, local police had not released any details on the circumstances of the attack or on any potential suspects; their investigations were ongoing.

August 3

Decatur, Georgia: 1 dead, 3 injured

Just after 12:30 AM, an unknown number of individuals opened fire on a group of people outside of the S&N Superette convenience store. In a protracted pursuit down the street, which left 50 to 60 shell casings on the ground, the perpetrators hit 15-year-old Keaira Palmer, believed to be a bystander, and three men, aged 18, 19, and 25, believed to be the targets of the attack. Palmer, who was hit at least once in the neck, died in an ambulance. The 18-year-old was treated for a graze wound on site. The 19-year-old suffered multiple wounds, but has been released from the hospital after treatment. As of publication, the 25-year-old remained in critical condition. Police had yet to make any arrests or name any suspects in their ongoing investigation into the attack.

August 1

Evansville, Indiana: 0 dead, 4 injured

At about 10:30 PM, an argument between two groups of teens on the street escalated into a shooting that left four wounded. All four received treatment, although as of publication their conditions were unclear; there was also no word on any arrests or suspects in the incident from local police officers, although their investigations remained ongoing.

July 31

Austin, Texas: 1 dead, 4 injured

At about 2:15 AM, an unidentified man pulled out a gun on a crowded street at the center of the city’s nightlife district, just as bars were letting out, and opened fire. By the time police arrived, they found a woman in her 20s dead on the site. Three more women in their 30s were hospitalized with non-life-threatening wounds and a man refused treatment for his injuries. A second attack around the same time a few blocks away initially led local authorities to declare an active-shooter situation, but that was rescinded when the two proved unrelated. As of publication the shooter in this attack remained on the loose, although police, who were busy interviewing witnesses for a suspect description, indicated there was no cause for wider alarm.

Miami, Florida: 3 dead, 1 injured

At about 3:45 AM, police responding to reports of shots fired at a local home found 39-year-old mother of six Takeeya “KeKe” Fulton and her 19-year-old daughter Nukeria “Keria” Harris dead on site and two of her sons, 17-year-old Corey “CJ” Johnson and an unnamed 12-year-old, suffering from gunshot wounds. Both boys were hospitalized, after which the elder child died and the younger was stabilized. Although as of publication police had only confirmed that they were seeking an unidentified male suspect in their ongoing investigation, family members and others claimed that the shooting stemmed from a fight between Fulton and the father of her kids.

July 30

Mukilteo, Washington: 3 dead, 1 injured

Just after midnight, a man opened fire on a group of 15 to 20 young people having a get together in the town’s Chennault Beach neighborhood, striking four people. By the time police arrived, the shooter had fled and three victims were already dead; the fourth was hospitalized and as of publication doctors described the individual’s condition as “hopeful.” About two hours after the attack, authorities took a suspect into custody for the shooting upon stopping a car that matched witness descriptions of the shooter’s vehicle; the driver also matched witness descriptions of the shooter. But even as a suspect had been detained, the exact circumstances and motives of the attack remained unclear, leaving investigations into the incident ongoing.

St. Louis, Missouri: 0 dead, 5 injured

At about 10:45 PM, a shooting broke out at a block party, hitting five attendees. Responders found one man on the scene suffering from a gunshot to the chest; he was hospitalized and stabilized, although as of publication his condition remained critical. Over the next few hours, four more people injured in the same attack arrived at local hospitals with non-life-threatening wounds, like a shot to the leg and a graze to the arm. As of publication, police had not made any arrests or named any suspects for the attack, although their investigations remained ongoing.

Eulonia, Georgia: 0 dead, 5 injured

At about 1:30 AM, a fight in the parking lot outside of Club Aja, where about 200 people were attending a private birthday party, escalated into a shooting. The two assailants involved wound up hitting 21-year-old Demarius Alridge, 25-year-old Devion Dewayne Jackson, 27-year-olds Christopher Lotson and Blake Riley (the latter a guard at the club), and 30-year-old Marvin Jackson. All of the victims received treatment; the elder Jackson and Lotson were treated and released, while the remaining victims’ conditions remained unknown as of publication, although they were expected to survive. At the time of publication, local officials had not named any suspects, made any arrests, or identified a motive for the attack, but their investigations remained ongoing.

July 29

Athens, Georgia: 0 dead, 7 injured

Just before midnight, a group of alleged gang members standing on a small street while attending a party at a local home came under fire from what police suspect were members of a rival gang carrying out a drive-by in at least one car. The assailant(s) hit seven of their targets, three of them in the head—though somehow none of their injuries were deemed life threatening. As of publication, officials were having trouble in their investigation for lack of victim cooperation or witness testimony.

July 28

Elmira, New York: 0 Dead, 5 Injured

At about 12:45 AM, a tall man wearing a dark shirt and red hat fired into Patrick’s bar, where 40 to 50 patrons were gathered, from the doorway, reportedly after a dispute between two groups within the venue. The shooter hit five people, all of whom were hospitalized; as of publication one had been released, another was likely to be released soon, one was still in critical condition, and the conditions of the last two victims remained unclear. Witnesses report that police took a man away from the scene in a patrol car, but local police as of publication were still seeking a discrete, named suspect, although they had not made any arrests or publicized the man’s name.

Baltimore, Maryland: 0 Dead, 4 Injured

At about 1:45 AM police responding to reports of shots fired found a 17-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot to the hand, and soon after found three women, aged 25, 32, and 51, suffering from wounds from the same attack blocks away. All of the victims were hospitalized, with all but the 51-year-old stabilized as of publication; she remained in critical condition. As of publication, police had not named any suspects or found any witnesses in their ongoing investigations.

Chicago, Illinois: 2 Dead, 2 Injured

At about 12:20 AM, two people got into a fight at a Back of the Yards block party, held to commemorate the birthday of a man shot dead four years prior. One man in the argument wound up pulling a gun and firing into the air, while a group of people pulled their guns and opened fire within a crowd of 75 to 100 people. They shot a 21-year-old woman in the hand, a 25-year-old woman in the back, a 25-year-old man in the neck, head, and chest (some reports indicate he may have been the one firing his gun in the air; it is unclear if he was a shooter or just a victim), and a 33-year-old woman in the neck. All of the victims were hospitalized; the 21-year-old’s injuries were non-life-threatening, while the 25-year-old woman was stabilized. The 25-year-old man and 33-year-old woman, however, were pronounced dead soon after arriving. A 16-year-old girl also died after suffering an asthma attack triggered by the stress of witnessing the incident. As of publication, local police said that they know the precise gang behind this attack, but had not announced any arrests or specific suspects in their ongoing investigation

July 26

Panola, Alabama: 0 Dead, 4 Injured

At about 9:15 PM, 27-year-old Leonard Lockett allegedly shot up a house, grazing a three-year-old and hitting a 16-year-old in the arm. He also hit a woman in the neck and a man in the chest. The children were treated and released, while the woman was stabilized, the man shot in the chest was still in serious condition as of publication. Police arrested Lockett soon after and charged him with attempted murder, assault, and shooting into an occupied building.

July 25

Fort Myers, Florida: 2 Dead, 17 Injured

At about 12:30 AM at least one shooter opened fire in the parking lot of Club Blu, a strip mall nightlife venue, just as it was shutting down and parents were arriving to pick up their kids after a teen-oriented “Swimsuit Glow Party.” As of publication the shooting had left two dead and 17 injured, although those numbers may change as new details emerge. Most of the victims, age 12 to 27, were released from the hospital within the morning, but at least three remained hospitalized as of Monday morning. Police detained three individuals—two on the site for questioning and one found a few miles away—and were working to determine whether two far less bloody shootings elsewhere in town around the same time were connected to this incident. They were also continuing to canvas the area of the club for suspects in an ongoing investigation.

July 24

Hamilton, Ohio: 1 Dead, 7 Injured

At about 2 AM at least one individual with what witnesses described as a long gun opened fire inside of the Doubles Bar and Night Club, loosing 15 to 20 shots onto the 100 to 200 patrons present before fleeing through a back door. The attack left a 22-year-old man dead and seven injured, two severely so. On Monday, July 25, local authorities arrested 21-year-old Mondale Goens, the brother of the deceased man, and charged him as a shooter in the incident. They were unsure if more shooters were involved due to a lack of surveillance cameras at the bar, which was already a known trouble spot, so as of publication their investigations remained ongoing.

July 23

Brooklyn, New York: 0 Dead, 4 Injured

At about 9 PM an argument outside the Cyprus Hills Houses development escalated as one man took out a gun and fired on others involved. He hit a 15-year-old girl in the leg, a 16-year-old girl in the arm, and two men, ages 20 and 21, in their legs before fleeing. All of the victims were taken in for treatment and expected to live. As of publication, though, local police had made no announcements regarding arrests or suspects in their ongoing investigations.

North Charleston, South Carolina: 0 Dead, 4 Injured

At about 1:30 AM a fight in the crowded parking lot of Club Brandy escalated into a shooting that left four people shot, two of them with serious injuries. All of the victims were treated and as of publication two of them had been released, while the other two were expected to live. Police had yet to announce any arrests or suspects in the case, although investigations were ongoing.

Cincinnati, Ohio: 2 Dead, 2 Injured

At about 4 AM police responding to reports of a shooting found 23-year-old Bobbie Odneal III dead on the sidewalk outside a local home. Nearby and in the home they found two other men and one woman suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the men, 25-year-old Rickey McGowan, died of his wounds while undergoing treatment while the other two victims were, as of publication, still recovering from non-life-threatening injuries. As of publication, police had not made any arrests or named any suspects, although their investigations were ongoing.

Bastrop, Texas: 3 Dead, 1 Injured

At about 6:15 PM police responding to reports of shots fired at the Arbors at Bastrop apartment complex found a man, two women, and a child dead and another child injured, all with gunshot wounds. Officials claim that the shooter, who reportedly committed suicide, was among the dead, but as of publication had not listed which of the dead was the assailant. The injured child was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Witnesses claim that the dead and injured were complex residents. As of publication police had not confirmed this and were continuing to investigate, although they said with the shooter dead there was no further risk to the public.

Update: One of the dead was confirmed to be the shooter.

July 22

Kankakee, Illinois: 0 Dead, 5 Injured

At some point in the day two shooters opened fire on a group of people out on the street, injuring five. As of publication police had released almost no details on this ongoing investigation.

July 21

Chicago, Illinois: 0 dead, 5 injured

At about 9:30 PM, at least one individual in a gray sedan opened fire while passing a group of people standing on the street. The shooter(s) grazed a 20-year-old woman in her right arm and a 22-year-old man in both his knees and hit a 23-year-old man in his ankle, a 23-year-old woman in her left foot, and a 24-year-old man in both his ankles and his forearm. All of the victims were hospitalized and stabilized. As of publication, police had not announced any potential suspects in their ongoing investigations.

July 19

West Memphis, Arkansas: 0 dead, 4 injured

At some point in the evening, four men standing on the street outside a house came under fire from at least one drive-by shooter. All four were injured and hospitalized with one victim in critical condition; as of publication it was unclear how that victim’s status had progressed. The victims fired back at their assailant(s), but it is unclear if they hit anyone; police suspected others may have been grazed in the attack, but did not specify on which side and had not identified any additional victims.

July 17

Baton Rouge, Louisiana: 3 dead, 3 injured

At about 9 AM, officers responding to reports of a suspicious man walking down the road about a mile from the local police headquarters came under fire from at least one man described by witnesses as dressed in black with his face covered, carrying an assault rifle. As of publication, local officials had confirmed that at least six officers were shot in the incident, three of whom had died. Authorities said one suspect in the shooting was dead, but suspected that two others may have been at large.

Houston, Texas: 1 dead, 3 injured

At about 1 AM, at least one passenger in a parked car opened fire on a group of teens outside a Walgreens, hitting and injuring two 18-year-olds and a 15-year-old; police believe they were the attacker’s intended targets. All of the teens were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The shooter(s) also hit 48-year-old Edward Long, a bystander on his way into the store with his girlfriend to pick up snacks; he died of his wounds on site. As of publication local officials had released no information on any arrests or suspects in the attack, although their investigations were ongoing.

Detroit, Michigan: 0 dead, 4 injured

At some point early in the morning, a fight broke out among a crowd watching an illegal drag race. The shooter hit four people; the extent of their injuries, as of publication, remained unclear. Police had yet to release any details on arrests or possible suspects in their ongoing investigation.

JULY 16

Bakersfield, California: 1 dead, 14 injured

Just before 1 AM, a man ejected three young men from a house party thrown by his teenage daughter. The men soon returned, and at least two of them opened fire from a car onto the party, seemingly randomly shooting at everyone inside. They hit 14 people, two of whom were critically injured but as of publication had been stabilized. The homeowner was grazed in the head. Miraculously, no one appears to have been killed. As of publication the three suspects remained at large.

Update July 28, 2016: On July 19, authorities found a dead body in a nearby Bakersfield apartment that was later determined to have been hit by a stray bullet from the July 16 shooting.

Dallas, Texas: 0 dead, 5 injured

At about 12:45 AM, a drive-by shooting injured five people, all of whom were hospitalized, although as of publication the nature of their injuries remained unclear. The same block reportedly saw another drive-by shooting just a week earlier.

Cleveland, Ohio: 0 dead, 5 injured

At about 2 AM, a shooting took place just outside the Agora Theatre and Ballroom, where Damn Near Naked club promotions was hosting a party. Responders found five individuals suffering from gunshot wounds and hospitalized them. As of publication the circumstances of the attack remained unclear, as police said all of the victims and witnesses on site were being uncooperative with their investigations, although based on shell casings they believe there were multiple shooters, or at least multiple guns, involved in the attack.

Clarksville, Tennessee: 0 dead, 6 injured

At about 2 AM, police responding to reports of a shooting outside of the El Punto nightclub found six people suffering from gunshot wounds. They were hospitalized, although as of publication their conditions remained unknown. Local authorities had, as of publication, released few details on the attack, but they had released surveillance images of a car believed to be associated with a person of interest in the shooting and of a potential witness to the attack.

San Bernardino, California: 0 dead, 4 injured

Sometime between 11 PM and midnight, a man opened fire on a group of teens in the backyard of a large house party, hitting and injuring an 18-year-old man and three women, aged 19, 17, and 15, before fleeing. The victims drove themselves to local hospitals and as of publication were all expected to survive. Local authorities had released no word on the possible motive behind the attack, nor had they announced any arrests in this ongoing investigation.

JULY 15

Woodland, Washington: 3 dead, 1 injured

At about 10:30 PM, police responding to reports of a gunshot victim at a local convenience store found a woman suffering from a shot to the face. She informed them that there had been a shooting at a home about two miles away, from which she had fled. Responders at that site found two men dead outside the home and one woman dead inside. As of publication local authorities had charged Brent Luyster, a 35-year-old, six-foot, 200-pound white supremacist with a long criminal record and extensive Nazi tattoos all over his body, with the attack.

July 14

Akron, Ohio: 1 dead, 3 injured

At about 10:40 PM, at least one unknown shooter fired into a crowd of about 50 people gathered for a vigil for a man killed two years ago to the day. The shooter(s) hit four individuals, one of whom died at the scene. Two other victims were shot in the legs, and a fourth was said to be in critical condition.

Oakland, California: 0 dead, 4 injured

At about 10 PM, police responding to news of a disturbance found three men and one woman suffering from gunshot wounds on the street. All of the victims were hospitalized, although as of publication there was no word on their conditions, nor on any arrests or suspects in the incident.

Crosby, Texas: 3 dead, 1 injured

At about 7:45 PM, a man wearing a dark hoodie, gloves, and a mask came to the door of a local home and pulled a gun on the resident who responded. The homeowner attempted to push the assailant out of the door and hold it shut, but the intruder shot the man, entered the home, and shot three other men inside as well, before fleeing in a silver or gray Nissan. One man died at the scene while two have since died in a local hospital; one victim remained in critical condition. As of publication police were still investigating the attack and searching for the suspect.

July 13

St. Louis, Missouri: 2 dead, 2 injured

Around 10:30 PM, a man walked up to a local home to confront his ex-girlfriend, who was sitting on the porch with a relative and her new boyfriend. During an argument between the ex and the group, he pulled a handgun; when the woman’s new boyfriend tried to wrestle it out of his hands, he fired, shooting the new boyfriend dead. The woman and her relative fled, but the shooter gunned his ex down, then chased the relative into an alley and shot him as well. When police responded to the incident, the shooter fired on them, grazing one cop in the leg with a ricocheting bullet. The struck cop returned fire but failed to hit the shooter. The police then pursued the fleeing man, catching up with him a few blocks away and taking him into custody; they did not, however, recover the assailant’s gun. The relative was hospitalized in critical condition but as of publication had been stabilized.

Warner Robins, Georgia: 0 dead, 5 injured

At about 11:20 PM, police responding to a call about an aggravated assault at a local home found five people suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims, three women and two men between the ages of 15 and 28, were all hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. No suspects were known as of publication.

July 11

St. Joseph, Michigan: 2 dead, 2 injured

At about 2:15 PM, 45-year-old Darnell Gordon, a prisoner being transferred from a holding cell to a court room for an appearance (while uncuffed due to a lack of a violent history in prison), managed to seize a law enforcement official’s gun; whose remains unclear. Gordon shot and wounded 41-year-old deputy James Atterberry Jr. in the arm, then shot and killed bailiffs Joseph Zangaro, 61, and Ronald Kienzle, 63, before shooting Kenya Ellis, a civilian in a nearby third-floor courthouse hallway, in the arm. Two bailiffs and other law enforcement officials responded to the incident quickly; Gordon briefly took hostages, then tried to flee to a nearby exit, but in the end engaged in a shootout with the responders and was killed. As of publication at least, Atterberry’s injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening; no information was available on Kenya’s condition. Authorities say this was mostly likely a last-ditch bid at escape.

Baltimore, Maryland: 0 dead, 5 injured

At about 6:30 PM, an unknown shooter opened fire on a crowd of 20 to 30 people gathered for a vigil for a 24-year-old local man shot dead the day before. The shooter hit a 20-year-old woman in the thigh, a 24-year-old woman in the shin, a 27-year-old woman in the ankle, a 31-year-old man in the foot, and grazed a 48-year-old woman on her stomach; the victims’ injuries were all described as non-life-threatening. As of publication, authorities had not listed any possible suspects or made any arrests in relation to this incident, although investigations were ongoing.

Jackson, Michigan: 0 dead, 4 injured

At about 11 PM, a car pulled up to six people in or around another car parked on the street, and at least one passenger in the first vehicle opened fire. The shooter(s) hit 25-year-old Michael Fowler, 20-year-old London Truman-Arnold, 19-year-old Miacha Tillman, and an unnamed 16-year-old girl, all in their heads. Somehow, none of the victims were killed, and Fowler and Tillman have already been released from the hospital, although as of publication the girl was still recovering from her injuries and Truman-Arnold was in critical condition. Witnesses reported seeing a black GMC Envoy SUV drive away on a nearby street, and police were searching for the car, though they were not sure it was involved in the shooting. Authorities did suspect, however, that the attack may have been linked to a series of other recent shootings involving a conflict between two groups. At the time of the shooting, Tillman was apparently on bail over charges in another shooting and the place of the drive-by was a known trouble spot.

July 10

St. Croix, US Virgin Islands: 2 dead, 3 injured

At about 11 PM, a car witnesses later said had been circling a birthday party near the Altona Lagoon pulled up to the event. A man got out, walked up to an 18-year-old man, and fired several times at him. A friend of the victim’s ran up, whereupon the shooter shot that 18-year-old man as well—along with several others—before leaving. Police, who’d visited the party earlier that night to check that the organizers had a permit (which they did), responded to reports of the shooting to find both 18-year-olds, Malik Benjamin and Yahfari Brodhurst, dead of multiple gunshot wounds, and at least three more unnamed individuals shot and injured. A suspect was later arrested after being spotted near the scene, pulling a gun on a police officer, and briefly eluding capture.

July 7

Dallas, Texas: 5 dead, 9 injured

As a demonstration against the police killings of two black men earlier in the week wound down, sniper fire struck a crowd of about 800 remaining protesters and 100 police at about 8:45 PM. It quickly became clear that the attack was a well-organized and coordinated ambush specifically targeting police officers; a total of five officers (four from the Dallas police and one, 43-year-old Brent Thompson, from the Dallas Area Rapid Transit) were killed and seven more injured. However, the shooters also injured at least two civilians, one of whom was 37-year-old Shetamia Taylor who was at the protest with her four sons, whom she was protecting when a bullet struck her in the right calf. As of publication, all of the injured victims’ wounds had been described as non-life-threatening and most had reportedly been released from treatment already.

Baton Rouge, Louisiana: 0 dead, 4 injured

At about 3 AM, an argument and scuffle at the Hawthorn Heights apartment complex escalated into a shooting which left four individuals injured—one in critical condition and three with wounds that required hospitalization but were non-life-threatening. As of publication local officials had released few details on the attack or any suspects but investigations were ongoing.

Shreveport, Louisiana: 1 dead, 3 injured

At about 11:10 PM, a drive-by shooter hit four people standing out on the street. Responders found 40-year-old Dimingo Rodriquez Rhines suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest when they arrived; he died of his injures before he could be hospitalized. The other three victims were, as of publication, receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. Local authorities had not yet named any suspects or made any arrests for the attack, although investigations were ongoing.

JULY 5

Los Angeles, California: 1 dead, 3 injured

At about 12:50 AM, an unknown shooter opened fire on a group of people watching an illegal fireworks display on the street, striking three men and one woman between the ages of 20 and 30. All of the victims were hospitalized, with one man dying during treatment.

JULY 4

Brooklyn, New York: 0 dead, 7 injured

At about 11:30 PM, a man opened fire on a holiday barbecue through a gate after reportedly being denied entry to the party. He hit a total of seven people: four men and three women, aged 17 to their early 20s. A 19-year-old man was struck in the lower back, a 22-year-old man and two women were struck in their hands, and a third woman was struck in the thigh; the injuries of the last two victims remained unclear, though as of publication all were receiving treatment and expected to recover. Police detained a 21-year-old person of interest, but had not yet made any arrests or named any definite suspects in their ongoing investigation.

Cleveland, Ohio: 0 dead, 4 injured

At about 10 PM, a woman was arguing with her boyfriend outside one of their homes when a man came out of said house and opened fire—presumably at the boyfriend. Both the shooter and boyfriend fled after the volley was fired. The shots (police found five shell casings from two weapons at the scene) wound up hitting two boys, aged nine and 14, in the legs and a 32-year-old woman in the back; they also grazed a 34-year-old woman in the back. All of the victims’ injuries were described as non-life-threatening. Police have been seeking the shooter and boyfriend involved and as of publication were preparing to provide details on one suspect.

Chicago, Illinois: 0 dead, 4 injured

At about 11 PM, at least one shooter stepped out from an alley between two houses in the West Englewood neighborhood and opened fire on a group of about 50 people attending a family Independence Day celebration. The shooter(s) hit five-year-old Taniyah Williams in her left leg and her cousin, seven-year-old Corey Bondurant, in his right leg; they also hit a 19-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman in their left legs. The victims were hospitalized and as of publication were in stable condition; there was no news on any suspects in this ongoing investigation.

Laveen, Arizona: 2 dead, 6 injured

At about 10:30 PM, an unknown individual with a semi-automatic weapon walked up to a group of people watching a local fireworks display in the common area of the Southern Meadows Mobile Home Park and opened fire. The shooter killed a man and a woman and injured four children (including a two-year-old who was shot in the arm) and two more adults before fleeing.

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania: 0 dead, 4 injured

At about 10:30 PM, just after the conclusion of a downtown fireworks display, an argument between two young men escalated into a shooting as one man reportedly drew a gun on the other. The gunfire hit four people, none of them seemingly involved in the argument: a woman was struck in the head, and a 15-year-old girl, a man, and a boy were all hit in the legs. The victims were all hospitalized, with the woman in critical but stable condition. As of publication police, were searching for the shooter and the man he was arguing with and had taken one man into custody.

Houston, Texas: 3 dead, 2 injured

At about 10 PM, men opened fire on a block party convened partially for the holiday and also to honor a man who’d died a few years earlier. As of publication, police were unsure whether the drive-by was targeting individuals at the party (perhaps linked to an ongoing neighborhood feud or an argument between two groups of people earlier in the day) or random victims, but the shots hit four men and grazed a ten-year-old boy in the abdomen. All of the victims were hospitalized, after which three men (including 28-year-old Charles Jackson) died of their wounds. As of publication, the ten-year-old boy was expected to live and a 30-year-old man was being treated for a shot to the wrist. Although police had no word on any arrests or possible suspects, their investigations into the circumstances of the attack were ongoing.

JULY 3

Monroe, Louisiana: 2 dead, 3 injured

At about 1:30 AM, a fight broke out between two groups believed to have a standing feud as they were leaving a private “Black Cat Party” with upwards of 2,000 attendees at the local civic center. The scuffle in the parking lot escalated to gunfire just as police arrived to respond to the initial altercation. The shots hit five people, killing two friends and leaving three hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. As of publication, local authorities said that, following initial investigations and interviews, they had promising leads in their investigation into the attack.

Chattanooga, Tennessee: 0 dead, 4 injured

At about 9:40 PM, a drive-by shooting left four people injured on the street. The shooter(s) struck 34-year-old Charles Patton Jr. in the right foot, a 15-year-old child in the left foot, and a seven-year-old child in the shoulder area; 19-year-old Shanderrika Ruffin took a graze wound to the arm as well. The victim’ injuries were considered serious but not life-threatening. As of publication, there was no word on any arrests or suspects, but investigations into the attack were ongoing.

JULY 2

Providence, Rhode Island: 0 dead, 4 injured

At about 12:30 AM, at least one shooter opened fire on a group of about 40 family and friends gathered outside of a house to commemorate a dead loved one. The shooter(s) hit four people, all in their early 30s; as of publication, two victims had been released from the hospital, while two were still in critical condition and undergoing treatment, but expected to live.

JUNE 30

Chicago, Illinois: 1 dead, 4 injured

Just before 9:45 PM, 37-year-old Chanda Foreman drove up to her aunt’s home, where several people were sitting on the porch to celebrate her birthday. Before she could get out of the car, a gold Buick with four passengers pulled up in front of the house on the street and two gunmen in the back seat opened fire. They struck Foreman in the head; she died on her way to the hospital. (This was the second time Foreman had been shot in her car; previously a man running down a street, firing a gun, pierced her car and hit her in the ankle.) They also hit one other passenger in her car and three people on her aunt’s porch: a 25-year-old man was hit in the arm, back, and side, and as of publication was in critical condition. A 33-year-old man was hit in the neck and was also in critical condition, while a 45-year-old woman was hit in the arm, and a 54-year-old woman was hit in the leg and the foot—both women were in fair-to-serious condition. As of publication, there was no word on any arrests although police were seeking the men from the car.

June 29

Chicago, Illinois: 0 dead, 4 injured

At about 9:20 PM, an argument between two groups of men in a vacant lot escalated into gunfire. Although initial reports indicated that six were injured in the shooting, as of publication the police could only confirm four victims: a 22-year-old man was shot in the back, a 24-year-old man in the right foot, a 25-year-old man in the left arm, and another 25-year-old man in the right arm and chest. All of the victims were hospitalized and their conditions were stabilized.

Las Vegas, Nevada: 4 dead, 0 injured

At about 7 PM, 35-year-old Phoukeo Dej-Oudom fled down a street near her apartment from her husband, 35-year-old Jason Hagan Dej-Oudom, who was pursuing her with a gun. She was picked up by a driver, but the man caught up with them and forced her back onto the street at gunpoint, after which she fled again, hiding in a parked car with a family until they were threatened into giving her up. The family then called 9-1-1. Before the police could respond, though, Dej-Oudom chased his wife across the parking lot of a nearby Walgreens before ultimately shooting at her multiple times, hitting her at least once in the head, killing her on site at about 7:30 PM. Police started searching for the killer, described as an Asian man driving a black Mercedes-Benz with custom rims, and located him 30 minutes later when a separate call notified them of a possibly suicidal person. Dej-Oudom had reportedly barricaded himself in his apartment, so the initial responders called in SWAT; at10 PM,they entered the home and found him dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. They also found his nine-year-old son Anhurak Jason Dej-Oudom, 14-year-old son Xonajuk J.J. Dej-Oudom, and 15-year-old daughter Dalavanh Ariel Dej-Oudom, all dead. It has since been revealed that the killer had a history of domestic abuse and that the woman had filed for a divorce in May.

June 27

Woodburn, Oregon: 3 dead, 1 injured

At about 11 AM, police were dispatched to investigate a shooting reported at a home on a blueberry and (legal) marijuana farm just outside of town. When they arrived about 20 minutes later, they found an active shooter as well as two men dead and one man and one woman wounded at the scene. The shooter fled, although responders were able to make a description of the individual and the car used to escape; the shooter was stopped on Interstate 84 just outside of Portland, Oregon, at about 1:30 PM and has since been identified as 29-year-old Bonifacio Oseguera-Gonzalez, and charged with three counts of aggravated murder and one count of attempted murder

June 26

Houston, Texas: 1 dead, 3 injured

At about 6:45 PM, an argument at an apartment complex pool escalated into a shooting that left one man dead, one man and one woman with bullet wounds, and a four-year-old child with a graze wound. As of publication, all of the victims were expected to survive, although the authorities had not released word of any arrests or regarding any suspects in their ongoing investigation.

Corpus Christi, Texas: 0 dead, 4 injured

At about 2 AM, an officer investigating a robbery heard gunshots coming from the nearby Bonanza nightclub. People leaving the club told him that a man inside had pulled a gun during an argument with four other individuals, possibly over a girl they had a mutual history with, and shot them all in the legs. They directed the officer to Jorge Hernandez, 22, who surrendered himself immediately and has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault. One victim was treated at the scene, while the remainder were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Charlotte, North Carolina: 0 dead, 5 injured

At about 1:45 AM, an unknown man walked into the parking lot of the Reba Bar and Grill and opened fire into the establishment, hitting five people, one of whom was seriously injured, but all of whom were hospitalized. As of publication, the authorities have not named any suspects in this incident although investigations were ongoing.

Atlanta, Georgia: 1 dead, 4 injured

At some point in the early AM, a shooting broke out at Strikers Motorcycle Club that left 44-year-old Fernando Wingfield dead, landed a man in surgery with multiple gunshot wounds, and hospitalized three more individuals, including two women in stable condition. There was, as of publication, no information on the final victim. Police have provided almost no details on the circumstances of the incident, much less any information on arrests or suspects in their ongoing investigation.

Bennettsville, South Carolina: 0 dead, 4 injured

At about 3 AM, one of many altercations breaking out between staff at the MGM nightclub and patrons erupted into gunfire in the parking lot, leaving four employees injured. Police have identified one person of interest, but as of publication their investigations remained ongoing.

June 25

Fort Worth, Texas: 2 dead, 5 injured

At about 12:30 AM, at least one unknown shooter opened fire on a man running out of Studio 74, a nonprofit hip hop dance hall; he and about 60 other people were in the venue without the owner’s knowledge for an unauthorized party. Immediately after the first shots, multiple parties began exchanging gunfire outside of the building, leaving a total of seven shot. One man died on the scene of a gunshot to the chest, while a 19-year-old died in the hospital. As of publication there was no information on the condition of the remaining five victims; the authorities also had no word on any arrests or suspects in the incident, although their investigations were ongoing.

Berkley, Virginia: 0 dead, 4 injured

At about 10:15 PM, police responding to reports of a street shooting found three adults and a 17-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds; the victims were all hospitalized with what authorities believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. As of publication, police had yet to release any information on any arrests or suspects in this incident, although investigations were ongoing.

Chicago, Illinois: 0 dead, 4 injured

At about 11:45 AM, an unknown individual walked out from a passageway between two houses and opened fire on a group of friends sitting on a porch before getting into an older model car nearby and fleeing the scene. The shooter hit a 19-year-old woman who was three months pregnant in the right leg and back, a 20-year-old woman in the left leg and back, a 20-year-old man in the left leg, and a 23-year-old man in the buttocks. As of publication, the 19 and 20-year-olds were expected to recover, although the women’s injuries were serious, and the 23-year-old remained in serious but stable condition. Police had yet to name any suspects in their ongoing investigation.

June 24

District Heights, Maryland: 3 dead, 2 injured

At about 9:30 PM, police responding to reports of a shooting found five people shot in or just outside a suburban home. A man and two women died of their injuries on site, while two other victims were hospitalized, one in stable and the other in critical condition. Authorities had not, as of publication, made any arrests or named any suspects, although investigations were ongoing.

Hartford, Connecticut: 0 dead, 4 injured

At about 10 PM, an unknown shooter opened fire on a group of people at an intersection. By the time police arrived, many of the wounded had fled the scene, though responders soon found four individuals with gunshot wounds nearby, including a pair of 17-year-old twin boys. Police suspected but had not confirmed that a fifth individual may have been injured. The authorities had not, as of publication, announced any arrests or suspects in their ongoing investigation.

Kansas City, Kansas: 0 dead, 4 injured

At about 10 PM, police responding to reports of shots fired at an apartment complex found two people injured on the site. They later learned that two more victims in the same incident, the circumstances of which were unknown as of publication, had taken themselves to a local hospital.

June 22

Chicago, Illinois: 0 dead, 4 injured

At about 1 PM, three passengers in a silver car carried out a drive-by shooting on a group of men sitting on a porch. They hit a 20-year-old man in the right foot, two 41-year-old men in the leg and torso and in the left foot, respectively, and a 47-year-old man in the right leg and both thighs. All of the victims have been hospitalized and stabilized. However as of publication the police had not released any information on any arrests or suspects in their ongoing investigation.

Stone Mountain, Georgia: 1 dead, 3 injured

At about 3:30 PM, a shooting broke out near an apartment complex; police believe multiple assailants were involved in what may have been a drug deal gone wrong. Responders found Antoine Alexander, 18, dead and three other unnamed individuals in serious condition near the site of the shooting. They have also apprehended a number of suspects and recovered at least one weapon near the site, but as of publication investigations into the incident were still ongoing.



Lacey, Washington: 3 dead, 1 injured

At about 5:15 AM, police responded to a call from a man who claimed he’d been shot, his friends were dead, and that he was unsure where he was; they tracked his location using his cell phone. They arrived at a rental home where they found the 30-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest and two men, aged 28 and 34, and a 31-year-old woman dead at the site. They also found half a pound of methamphetamine, two rifles, and what appeared to be a Kevlar vest, a shotgun, a crossbow, and heroin at the site. While none of these weapons seem to be responsible for the murder, and although neighbors believed the house was a drug spot, it remains unclear if this was a deal gone wrong. As of publication police had not made any arrests or named any suspects in the incident although their investigations were ongoing.



June 21

Willingboro, New Jersey: 0 dead, 4 injured

At about midnight a shooting broke out at a large house party. When responders arrived a few minutes later, they found shell casings on the street, but no victims. Then four individuals wounded in the attack arrived at a local hospital: a 12-year-old child with a graze wound to the arm, a 19-year-old woman shot in the foot, a 20-year-old woman with a graze to the leg, and a 22-year-old man shot in the leg. The child and 20-year-old woman were treated and released, while the other two victims remain in treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. As of publication police had not made any arrests or named any suspects in the attack, the circumstances of which remain unclear, although investigations into the incident are ongoing.



Louisville, Kentucky: 2 dead, 2 injured

At about 10:00 PM at least one unknown shooter fired on a group of people near an apartment complex, killing two men, aged 26 and 29 (according to relatives), on the spot and injuring another man and a woman, both believed to be in their 20s as well. The two injured victims were both hospitalized, but as of publication their status remained unclear, as did the circumstances of the attack; police had not yet named any potential suspects in their ongoing investigation.



June 20

Baltimore, Maryland: 0 dead, 4 injured

At about 12:00 AM at least one gunman fired onto a crowded street. A police officer nearby responded only to find a thirty-year-old man (with 17 vials of what is believed to be cocaine) shot multiple times and a woman, eight months pregnant, shot in the lower abdomen. Both were hospitalized in critical condition where it was discovered that the woman’s baby had been injured by the gunshot wound to her abdomen; it was removed for treatment. All three are in critical but stable condition. Soon after, police found a twenty-five-year-old man nearby who’d been hit multiple times in the left arm in the same incident. He was hospitalized but his wounds were reportedly non-life-threatening. Investigators are looking for the shooter, but as of publication no arrests had been made and there was little information to go on in their search.

June 19

Abilene, Texas: 0 dead, 5 injured

At about 1:00 AM an argument between two men at MC’s Sports Bar and Taqueria Club escalated when one of them pulled out a gun and started shooting. He injured at least five individuals, one of whom refused hospitalization. As of publication, the extent of their injuries was unclear and police were still searching for the suspected shooter.

June 18

Chicago, Illinois: 0 dead, 4 injured

At about 4:30 PM, a black vehicle drove up to a group of men standing at an intersection and someone in the rear-right seat opened his or her window and opened fire. A nineteen-year-old man was shot in the groin and later stabilized in the hospital, a twenty-year-old was shot in the right leg and hospitalized in critical condition, a thirty-one-year-old was shot in the left foot (there was no word on his condition as of publication), and another man suffered a graze wound but declined treatment and left before he could be questioned in depth. As of publication police had not announced any arrests or identified any suspects, although investigations are ongoing.

June 17

Berwick, Louisiana: 0 dead, 4 injured

At about 10:45 PM an argument at a party inside the local Masonic lodge spilled out onto the street where at least one participant pulled out a gun (likely a 9mm semi-automatic pistol) and opened fire, shooting one man and three women. All four victims were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injures; one has been released from treatment. As of publication, police had not made any arrests or identified a suspect in the incident, although their investigation was ongoing.

June 14

Wilmington, Delaware: 0 dead, 4 injured

Just before 9:15 PM, at least one unknown shooter opened fire on a group of teens on the street, hitting a 12-year-old boy in the hips and feet, a 13-year-old girl in the thigh, a 15-year-old boy in the stomach, hand, and leg, and a 16-year-old boy in the legs and right arm. Responders originally thought a 37-year-old man had also been grazed, but he turned out to be free of injuries. All of the victims were hospitalized, with the 15-year-old in critical and the rest in stable condition. As of publication, police had not released any information on the circumstances of the attack, any suspects that might have been involved, or any arrests; their investigation was ongoing.

Oakland, California: 1 dead, 3 injured

Around 6 PM, an altercation broke out on the fringes of a massive vigil being held on the street for two 15-year-old boys who’d drowned in a swimming accident. The argument escalated as two men suddenly started firing into the crowd, hitting four individuals in their teens and 20s before fleeing. (Police originally reported six victims but have since revised those numbers down.) All of the victims were hospitalized, but while three were stabilized, 16-year-old Reggina Jeffries reportedly died of her injuries during treatment. As of publication, the authorities had not released any information on the suspects or their possible arrest; the investigation was ongoing.

June 13

Brooklyn, New York: 0 dead, 5 injured

At about 5 PM, an argument broke out among a group of teens when one of them noticed his expensive bag had gone missing. The individual reportedly returned soon after with a group of friends, one of whom had a gun and opened fire. The shooter hit four teens; all of their wounds were described as non-life-threatening. A sixth individual may have been injured in the incident as well, though as of publication, it was unclear whether he was shot or not. Witnesses described the shooter as a roughly 20-year-old male in a red shirt and black jeans; police had not yet announced the arrest of this suspect and their investigation into the incident was ongoing.

Chicago, Illinois: 0 dead, 5 injured

At about 11:30 PM, at least one unknown shooter opened fire on a group of men standing near a playground, hitting a 28-year-old in the mouth, one 32-year-old in the buttocks and another multiple times, a 33-year-old in the left foot, and a 34-year-old in the left arm. The victims were all hospitalized with the man shot multiple times in critical condition and the remainder in good condition. As of publication, the authorities had not issued any notices regarding arrests or suspects in the shooting, although investigations were still ongoing.

Fresno, California: 0 dead, 4 injured

At about 5 AM, police responded to an alert of shots fired picked up by a shot-spotter system, which took them to the remains of a graduation party at a local home. Apparently at least one unknown shooter walked up to the party and fired into a closed garage, hitting a 19-year-old woman multiple times, a 19-year-old man in the arm and leg, a 16-year-old boy in the chest, arm, and leg, and a 14-year-old boy in the arm. The woman was found in the house’s yard, the 14-year-old was found in a car nearby, and the remaining two victims made their way to the hospital separately; all four were hospitalized and as of publication in stable condition. The shooter(s) also hit a pitbull, which later died of its wounds. As of publication, there had been no word regarding an arrest in the incident or details on the suspect, although investigations were ongoing.

June 12

Orlando, Florida: 49 dead, 53 injured

At about 2 AM, a lone shooter armed with an assault rifle and a handgun—since identified as 29-year-old Omar Mateen of Fort Pierce—walked into Pulse, a gay nightclub with about 320 people in attendance at the time. A police officer working at the club engaged him in a gunfight after hearing shots fired, but Mateen still managed to enter the club and open fire on the over 100 patrons who were still in the building, initiating a hostage situation. SWAT and other law enforcement officials responded; after several hours of shooting, they decided to try to save the hostages at around 5 AM, setting off a controlled explosion to distract Mateen and ramming the club with an armored vehicle. Nine officers engaged him; one was injured in the head (but saved by his helmet), while the shooter was shot and confirmed dead just before 6 AM. Responders believe about 30 people remaining inside were saved. The Federal Bureau of Investigation was exploring this case as a potential act of domestic terror, with officials reportedly having investigated Mateen in the past. The shooter’s father has said that the attack had nothing to do with religion, but noted that his son got angry when he saw two men kissing in Miami months ago. After the attack, it was reported Mateen had pledged allegiance to ISIS just before or as he carried it out, and the group claimed responsibility as well.

This appears to be the worst mass shooting in US history.



June 11

Charlotte, North Carolina: 1 dead, 3 injured

At about 3 AM, an altercation broke out during a large gathering at an apartment complex that escalated into a shooting. Authorities responding to the incident found Adrian Potts, 20, injured on the site; he died of his wounds before he could be hospitalized. Three other individuals later showed up at a local hospital with non-life-threatening wounds from the same attack. As of publication, police had not released any information on the circumstances of the incident or on any arrests or potential suspects, although the investigation was in its early stages.

Panorama City, California: 2 dead, 2 injured

Just before 7:30 PM, a 46-year-old man walked into his 41-year-old ex-girlfriend’s home. A domestic dispute ensued, which escalated into a shooting: The man gut shot the woman. Her 20-year-old son came out to see what was going on and was shot in the back, but escaped. The shooter then shot the woman’s 13- and 17-year-old girls dead before killing himself. Responders hospitalized the woman and her son, both of whom were in stable condition as of publication.

Webster, Minnesota: 0 Dead, 4 Injured

At about 3 AM, a fight at a house party escalated into a shooting in which four people were injured. Responders found 20 shell casings at the scene, as well as Heather Nery, 23, suffering from a gunshot wound to her upper torso; she was hospitalized in critical condition. Police then stopped Anthony Shannon, 26, and Montez Brown, 24, in a car nearby; both were suffering from gunshot wounds to their lower bodies for which they were hospitalized, one of them in serious condition. On Sunday, authorities learned that a fourth victim, 45-year-old Henry Brown, had checked himself into a hospital with a gunshot to his lower torso sustained at the same party.

Stockton, California: 1 Dead, 3 Injured

At about 8:15 PM, a gunfight broke out between two groups of people in a crowded park area. A 30-year-old man attending a party in the park was killed on site. Responders also reportedly found three men, two aged 23 and one aged 33, with non-life-threatening wounds there or nearby. As of publication police had not announced any arrests or suspects in the investigation.

Roswell, New Mexico: 5 Dead, 0 Injured

At about 11:15 PM an individual checking on his or her family found five people dead in a local home. Although their identities have not been confirmed as of publication, authorities suspect the dead are a 34-year-old woman and her four daughters, aged 3, 7, 11, and 14. Authorities arrested Juan David Villegas-Hernandez, 34 and the husband and father of the suspected deceased, for the murder on Sunday after a nearly daylong manhunt. However investigations are still ongoing.

June 9

Fort Walton Beach, Florida: 0 dead, 4 injured

At about 2:25 AM, police responded to reports of a shooting at a local home. They found a 16-year-old girl shot in the shoulder. Two men, both 21, later showed up in the hospital, suffering wounds from the same incident; none were believed life-threatening. A day later, investigators discovered that a 17-year-old girl had been grazed in the attack as well, but did not seek medical treatment. As of publication the authorities had not released any information on the details of the attack or of any arrests or potential suspects in their ongoing investigation.

June 8

Boston, Massachusetts: 1 dead, 3 injured

At about 1:15 PM, police responded to reports of a shooting a block away from Jeremiah E. Burke High School in the Dorchester neighborhood. At least one unknown assailant apparently opened fire into a crowd of students assembled outside after a fire alarm was triggered in the school at 12:55 PM. The volley of about half a dozen shots (going by witness reports) killed a 17-year-old student, wounded two more teenage boys, who were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, and grazed a 67-year-old woman who was treated at the scene. Two young men were placed in police cars, although they were not in handcuffs and officers said they were not under arrest. The shooter reportedly fled the scene. Nearby schools were on lockdown for an hour after the incident, and authorities were canvassing the area, seeking surveillance footage, and asking for witnesses to come forward to help to clear up the circumstances of the shooting and identify any potential suspects or make an arrest in a developing investigation.

Washington, DC: 0 dead, 4 injured

At about 4:20 PM, a man in a black Adidas jacket, dark jeans, and a black mask walked up to another man outside of the Big Ben Liquor store, a shop on a busy corner that’s already seen several shootings in recent years, and fired multiple shots. He then shot three more men in the legs; police believe the first victim was a definite target, although the motive for the attack remains unclear, as does whether the remaining victims were bystanders or targets as well. A police officer on a mountain bike heard the shooting, but was hit by a car en route to the scene. The gunman escaped on foot. Police released surveillance images of him and a manhunt was underway. The first victim had been stabilized and the other three victims, all of whom suffered non-life-threatening injuries, were receiving treatment and in good condition as of publication.

June 6

Visalia, California: 0 dead, 4 injured

At about 12:45 AM, 27-year-old Samuel Bermudez walked up to an SUV with five passengers in the parking lot of The Fifth Quarter Bar and Restaurant and allegedly opened fire, injuring four men. Police found the men in the SUV nearby soon after, and identified at least eight shell casings outside the bar. All of the victims were hospitalized, with one in critical condition. Authorities identified Bermudez as a suspect after interviewing witnesses and the victims and viewing surveillance footage; they found him in the nearby town of Tulare around 6 PM, and arrested him for attempted homicide.

June 5

Phoenix, Arizona: 2 dead, 3 injured

At about 10:30 PM, police responded to reports of a shooting at a Motel 6 just off the interstate. They found three gunshot victims in the lobby: Robert Sykes, a 44-year-old guest, was dead at the scene, while Brian Harris, a 44-year-old employee died of his wounds soon after, and a 25-year-old man remained, as of publication, in critical condition. The authorities then learned that a 46-year-old man and 32-year-old woman pulled over for driving erratically in a red pickup nearby had seen the shooter, 28-year-old Daterryn McBride, in the lobby while coming in to rent a room and had fled only to be shot in their truck; their injuries were non-life-threatening. Soon after, McBride allegedly carjacked a vehicle and kidnapped a man inside at a nearby apartment complex, leading police on a chase before ditching that car, fleeing on foot, carjacking a second vehicle, crashing in a ditch, and ultimately shooting himself in the head. The ex-con, previously convicted for aggravated assault and misconduct involving a weapon, died of his wounds on Monday. Investigators had not yet outlined a motive for or the full circumstances of the attack.

Brooklyn, New York: 0 dead, 4 injured

At about 2:30 PM, several young men drove onto a street just off the Coney Island boardwalk, got out of their car, and started shooting at another group of young men, who returned fire. Responders found Jose Alejando, 31, with a wound to his right hand and Omar Ferreira, 25, with an injury to his shoulder at the scene. Tyrone Buie and Jordan Walker, both 21 and suffering from gunshots to their right thigh and right wrist, respectively, showed up at a local hospital soon after. All four victims’ injuries were said to be non-life-threatening. Police found a handgun under a car at the scene and detained two individuals for questioning. They were also investigating whether this shooting might have been connected to another on the same block at about 4:40 AM, in which one man was injured.

Minneapolis, Minnesota: 0 dead, 4 injured

At about 9:20 PM, police responded to reports of a fight out on the street that apparently escalated into a shooting; witnesses reported hearing multiple shots fired. First responders found an older woman shot at the scene, whom they hospitalized. Three more adults with gunshots tied to the attack appeared at local hospitals in one or more private vehicles around the same time. As of publication the details of the attack remained unclear and local police had not yet made any arrests or named any suspects, but all of the victims’ injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening.

June 3

Denver, Colorado: 3 dead, 1 injured

At about 8:15 PM, police responding to a shooting in a home in the Park Hill neighborhood found one man shot in the arm outside and two dead inside. The wounded man was taken to a hospital for treatment in serious condition; a fourth man believed to have been wounded in the same attack arrived at a local hospital in a private vehicle as well, but died soon after. Authorities had not released much information on the circumstances of the shooting as of publication, but they suspected it may have involved a drug deal gone wrong and were searching for one or more people of interest in the incident, likely black men, who may have ties to Tulsa, Oklahoma, and who may be driving a 2015-or-newer maroon Chevy Tahoe or similar model with temporary tags out of state. They are also investigating whether another shooting several blocks away may have been related to this incident and seeking additional witnesses for their ongoing investigation.

Update: One perpetrator was identified among the victims, meaning this incident no longer qualifies as a mass shooting based on VICE’s metrics.



May 31

Chicago, Illinois: 0 dead, 4 injured

At about 12:20 AM, two armed men opened fire on a handful of people standing outside in their neighborhood. The shooters hit a 52-year-old man in the foot, a 30-year-old man (a gang member, according to police) in the legs, and two women, ages 18 and 19, in the legs as well; they were all hospitalized. As of publication, police had not made any arrests or named any suspects, although the victims appeared to be in good condition.

Fort Wayne, Indiana: 0 dead, 4 injured

A local girl hosted a party when her mother left town, and at around 12:30 AM, a shooter arrived and fired about 16 shots through the home’s back door window, striking one boy and three girls, all of whom were hospitalized. The girls were said to be in good and the boy in critical condition. Police suspected but could not confirm that there may have been a fifth victim with very minor injuries. Although police had not, as of publication, made any arrests or named any suspects in the attack, the host’s mother said her daughter might know something of consequence and was talking to the police for their ongoing investigation.

May 30

Sacramento, California: 0 dead, 5 injured

At about 3 PM, a dark-colored compact car drove up to a group standing on the sidewalk at a Memorial Day Barbecue and, according to witnesses, fired five to seven shots into the crowd. The gunfire hit five individuals, ages 18, 20, 23, 53, and 64. One individual was treated at the scene, while the other four were hospitalized; the 18-year-old man, who was shot in the head, remained in critical condition as of publication. Police suspected the attack was targeted, but were unsure of the motive and the number of shooters involved.

Baltimore, Maryland: 0 dead, 5 injured

At about 3 PM, a car reportedly drove up to a Memorial Day cookout at a local home and at least one passenger within opened fire. The barrage hit four men, aged 20, 25, 30, and 56, and the latter man’s 60-year-old wife. Two of the suspects were treated and released from the hospital, only to be arrested (although the charges against them appeared to be unrelated to the shooting); the conditions of the remaining three victims were unclear as of publication.

May 29

Trenton, New Jersey: 0 dead, 6 injured

At about 12:30 AM, a group of people on their way to a cookout came under fire from at least one shooter. Six men were wounded: a 26-year-old was shot in both his thighs, one 28-year-old was shot in the leg and buttocks, and another was shot in his abdomen and left leg (the most critical injury in the attack). A 29-year-old was also shot in the leg and another was shot in his right hand. Finally, a 40-year-old was shot in his right leg. All of the victims were hospitalized and were expected to make a full recovery at the time of publication.

Indianapolis, Indiana: 0 dead, 4 injured

Around 3 AM, police working downtown heard gunshots from a nearby parking garage. They arrived to find Demetrius Ford, 21, suffering from a gunshot wound to his buttocks and a graze wound to his chest and Shaquille Ford, 22, suffering from a gunshot wound to his face. In a nearby alley they also found Breon Sims, 23, suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower hand and Marc Spivey, 29, suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower arm. All four were hospitalized in stable condition and provided ample details on their shooters, leading police to stop a truck, in which they found guns and ammunition, and detain its six passengers. Three were released upon questioning, but the authorities filed preliminary charges against Delon Owens, 21, Dametrous Brooks, 23, and Rico Brown, 25, for the shooting.

Las Vegas, Nevada: 0 dead, 4 injured

At about 6 AM, a group of two men and two women walking on a street downtown reportedly exchanged words with two men having an argument. One of the two men then went to a white Lexus sedan with tinted windows and a sunroof nearby, pulled out a handgun, and fired on the group of four. Soon, the man he’d been arguing with joined him in the sedan, where they kept firing as they drove away. All four of the former group were injured—one critically—and hospitalized; as of publication, three remain in the hospital in stable condition. Police have issued detailed descriptions to aid in the search for the two shooters who drove off in the sedan.

Houston, Texas: 1 dead, 6 injured

At about 10:15 AM, a shirtless Dionisio Garza III, a 25-year-old former member of the military discharged in 2014 after serving multiple tours overseas, allegedly walked up to Eugene Linscomb, a 56-year-old man sitting in his car at the Memorial Drive Tire and Auto shop, and shot him in the head. He then reportedly started screaming about homosexuals, Jews, and Walmart while firing about 185 random shots with an AR-15 high-powered rifle. A policeman, whose car was struck by 21 bullets, called for backup leading to a massive SWAT response. The gunman still rampaged for an hour, shooting police Deputy Jaime Ayala in the thumb and 43-year-old Deputy Danny Luna multiple times in the chest (Luna was wearing both a bullet-proof vest and a metal plate) as well as one woman and two men on the street—the wounds of the three bystanders were described as non-life-threatening. Another man, the critically wounded Byron Wilson, was initially investigated as a possible second shooting suspect as he was found armed at the scene, but authorities now confirm that he was another innocent victim who’d tried to intervene to stop Garza’s attack. The shooter also struck a total of three police cars, put five bullets into a police helicopter, and may have sparked a fire that consumed part of a gas station with a stray bullet as well. At about 11:10 AM, a SWAT responder shot the shooter dead. Both of the injured deputies were released from the hospital within the day; the conditions of the other victims remained unclear as of publication.

Zillah, Washington: 0 dead, 5 injured

At about 12:25 PM, one or more hunters, whom police believe were after birds, fired from a canal into a tree thicket only to hit five orchard workers about 100 yards away, obscured from view just past the trees, in what police are calling a negligent shooting. All five took wounds to their lower bodies—mostly their legs—none of which were believed to be life-threatening. Although witnesses reported hearing two voices around where the shooters would have been, as of publication no arrests had been made, nor suspects named.

May 23

Newark, New Jersey: 0 dead, 5 injured

At about 7:30 PM, police responded to reports of a shooting at a residence where witnesses reported hearing two- or three-dozen shots fired. Emergency responders found three people injured in the home; two more apparently connected to the incident showed up at a local hospital shortly thereafter. Of the five wounded, were hospitalized. Three had non-life-threatening injuries and two life-threatening injuries. Authorities found four guns and a large amount of marijuana in the home, but as of publication had not released any details on the circumstances of the attack, nor had they named any suspects or announced any arrests in the ongoing investigation.

MAY 22

Nashville, Tennessee: 0 dead, 4 injured

At about 7 PM, a black sedan with custom rims and at least two passengers pulled up alongside a red Nissan Sentra with four passengers. A passenger in the former car took out a rifle and fired about two-dozen shots at the latter car, inflicting driver Dameisha Clark, 20, and front-seat passenger Kayla Blakley, 25, with non-life-threatening injuries, and critically wounding backseat passengers Michael Myers Jr., 25, and Michael Shaw, 32. As of publication, police were trying to locate the black sedan and figure out why the red Nissan was apparently targeted

New Orleans, Louisiana: 0 dead, 4 injured

At about 9:50 PM, a white car drove up to a crowd outside of the E&C Lounge and a passenger within opened fire, striking three men (one multiple times) and one woman. As of publication, police had not announced any arrests, suspects, or news on the search for the white car or the conditions of the victims in the incident, although investigations remained ongoing.

May 21

Griffin, Georgia: 1 dead, 3 injured

Just before 12:30 AM, at least one car drove up to a group of about 200 people, mostly high school aged, who were throwing a graduation party in and around a suburban home. The passenger(s) then opened fire on the group; some in the crowd may have returned fire as well. The shooter(s) hit three men and one woman, all of whom were hospitalized. Cederrius Hastings, 16, died while undergoing treatment. A second victim had been released as of publiction, a third appeared likely to be released soon, and a fourth remained in critical condition. Although they had made no arrests as of publication, police working the ongoing investigation said they were pursuing leads and possible suspects.

May 18

Indianapolis, Indiana: 0 dead, 4 injured

At about 10:30 PM, police responded to reports of a shooting near a gas station and found a man suffering from a gunshot. They also found two more people shot in the leg on a nearby porch. All three were hospitalized, although as of publication their conditions were unknown. Police later learned that around the time of the shooting, a fourth man checked himself into a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound to his hand; cops appear to be investigating under the assumption that final victim as involved in the same shooting.

May 17

Ravenel, South Carolina: 5 dead, 1 injured

At about 1:30 PM, police responded to reports of a man firing his gun into the air and dragging a woman by her hair into a car at a mobile home park off the highway. The first responding officer found and stopped 23-year-old Kenneth Lamar Ancrum, who was in a car with his girlfriend, 27-year-old Quiwanna Mungin, who had been shot in the leg. Police then entered a nearby mobile home and found two women (the younger pregnant with twins) and one girl—Mungin’s mother, sister, and niece, respectively—shot dead. They also found a four-month-old boy unharmed. Although some details remained unclear and investigation was ongoing as of publication, police charged Ancrum with the murders, as well as attempted murder against Mungin. They suspected the shooting escalated from a domestic incident; Ancrum had been charged with hitting Mungin, who was pregnant at the time, last August, but the charge was dropped after a witness changed her story.

May 15

Evansville, Indiana: 0 dead, 4 injured

Soon after 2:30 AM, an altercation at Mann’s Bar & Grill escalated into a shooting, which left four individuals injured—two of whom needed immediate surgery and two of whom received emergency room treatment. Based at least in part on the numerous shells of different calibers found at the site, police suspected multiple culprits may have been involved in the shooting, but had yet, as of publication, to make any arrests or name suspects in the ongoing investigation.

May 14

Charleston, West Virginia: 1 dead, 3 injured

At about 1:45 AM, one or more shooters opened fire upon a group of people attending a crowded party at the Boondocks Bar & Grill. The shooting spilled out into the bar’s parking lot until police arrived. The gunfire hit four people, leaving Jamaine Sutton, 32, dead at the scene; the other three victims suffered multiple gunshot wounds (one was hit seven times), but all were expected to survive. Authorities believed the shooting was the result of an earlier dispute at another party, from which Cooper’s group (all the victims were together) and another were both ejected. As of publication, the police had not yet made any arrests in the incident, but they had found multiple firearms at the scene, among other evidence, and said they’re pursuing a lead.

May 11

Chicago, Illinois: 0 dead, 5 injured

At about 8 PM, at least one shooter walked up to a group of people standing at a bus stop and opened fire before fleeing the scene. The volley hit one 20-year-old man in the back and arm and a second in the chest; a 26-year-old man in the leg; a 27-year-old man in the left thigh; and a 32-year-old woman in the head. All five were hospitalized, and as of publication two were said to be in serious or critical condition.

Birmingham, Alabama: 1 dead, 3 injured

At some point in the evening, 36-year-old Sedrick Norris allegedly went to the home of Coral Wilson, 34, in violation of a protection order issued against him after he assaulted her in February—the latest in a string of domestic disturbances. Norris demanded to see their eight children and kicked in the front glass door when Wilson would not let him in; he left before returning two hours later, at about 10:30 PM, with a gun. Norris allegedly shot hit Wilson in the back—she was dead by the time police arrived—and also struck four of their children, before fleeing on foot: a five-year-old boy was shot in the jaw, an 11-year-old boy was shot in the hand and hip, and a 12-year-old girl was shot in the chest. Another girl, aged eight, was grazed by shrapnel to the leg, and four more children, aged eight months, six, nine, and 13, were unharmed, with the latter three running out of the house for help. The four wounded children were hospitalized and were said to be in stable condition (although the gunshot victims’ injuries were described as serious). At about 5:15 AM on Thursday, police found Norris sleeping in the front seat of a parked car and arrested him.

May 8

Austin, Texas: 1 dead, 3 injured

At about 2:30 AM, an apparent dispute between two men over who was first in line at a late-night taco truck escalated when one of them pulled a gun and started firing. A man in his 30s was killed, and three women in their 20s were also shot before the assailant fled in a vehicle. The women were all hospitalized, two with non-life-threatening and one with serious-to-critical injuries. Police have yet to announce any arrests in the case, which remains under investigation as of publication.

Update: Later reports showed only two were injured, meaning this incident no longer qualifies as a mass shooting based on VICE’s metrics.

May 6

Montgomery, Alabama: 0 dead, 4 injured

At about 9:10 PM, police responded to reports of a shooting on a residential street. They found four people injured, one with serious injuries and three with non-life-threatening wounds, all of whom were hospitalized. As of publication, police had not yet made any arrests, nor released more than basic details as investigations into the circumstances of the shooting were ongoing.

Detroit, Michigan: 1 dead, 4 injured

Around 8:15 PM, police responded to reports of a shooting outside of a car wash known to local authorities as a trouble spot. They found one man dead and four injured—one in critical, two in serious, and one in stable condition. All five victims were black men in their 20s and all survivors were hospitalized. As of publication, police believed that a tall, think black man in a dark hoodie with white drawstrings, blue jeans, and wheat-colored Timberland boots walked up to the men and opened fire before fleeing between houses into the surrounding neighborhood.

May 5

Shreveport, Louisiana: 2 dead, 6 injured

At about 1 AM, according to initial police investigations, a group of men playing cards after hours in a tire shop were assaulted by three or four individuals with their faces covered, carrying semi-automatic weapons. The attack claimed the lives of 37-year-olds Leatrick Benjamin and Elton Wayne Madison and left 36-year-old Randy Brown and 44-year-old Henry Sherman in critical condition. Four more men were thought to be less seriously injured, and two others suffered what appeared to be non-shooting injuries.

Allapatah, Florida: 1 dead, 3 injured

At about 9 PM, police responded to reports of a shooting at a housing complex. Four men were hospitalized in the wake of the attack—one 19-year-old and three in their 20s. One man was shot in the chest, while the others had been struck in their extremities. One individual died in the hospital, while the conditions of the others (as of publication) remained unknown. Police have not released any information on any arrests, suspects, or motives for the attack.

May 4

Minneapolis, Minnesota: 1 dead, 7 injured

At about 9 PM, dozens of shots were fired near to the city’s fourth police precinct. When officials arrived, they found one man dead at the scene and seven more injured; the survivors were hospitalized, with at least two in critical condition—one suffered wounds to the chest and stomach. As of publication, despite a massive search and ongoing investigation over a wide area of town, the authorities, who apparently suspected there could be more wounded, had not announced any arrests.

April 29

Oakland, California: 0 dead, 5 injured

At about 9:15 PM, multiple assailants walked up to a group of people standing on the sidewalk near a liquor store and opened fire. They hit four men, one 24-year-old, two 27-year-olds, and a 30-year-old, as well as a 24-year-old woman. Another 24-year-old woman was driving down the street at the time and a stray bullet shattered one of her windows, sending glass shards into her eyes. All the wounded were hospitalized, and two of the gunshot victims had been released at the time of publication.

April 27

Baton Rouge, Louisiana: 1 dead, 3 injured

At about 10:45 PM, police responded to reports of a shooting at a residential home where they found one individual dead and three others wounded. The injured all required hospitalization and surgery; two of them were in critical condition, but they were all, as of publication, expected to survive. Suspects apparently fled from the scene, some on foot and some in a car.

April 26

Forestville, Maryland: 1 dead, 4 injured

Sometime just before 1:30 AM, a vehicle opened fire on a group of people standing on the street. Police responding to reports of the attack found five individuals suffering from gunshot wounds. Joanne Woods, 49, died at the scene while the other four, all men, were hospitalized. Two have since been released (one of whom was admitted in critical condition), and two remain in treatment, although in stable conditions. Authorities believe this was not a random attack and at the time of publication were currently investigating the circumstances of and searching for any suspects in the incident.

April 25

Nashville, Tennessee: 0 dead, 4 injured

At about 3:30 PM, at least one assailant opened fire on a group of people in the crowded Music City Central bus station. Authorities suspect the shooter(s) were targeting someone—likely 17-year-old Javious Chatman, who had just ridden an escalator up to the shooting site and was milling around talking to people by an exit. Chatman was critically shot in the abdomen, and three other teens received minor wounds, suggesting they may have been unintentional victims caught in the crossfire. Police have detained two 17-year-old boys in relation to the crime after a window washer working at a nearby building said he spotted them fleeing the scene and dumping a semi-automatic pistol in some bushes. The police have located the weapon, but have not confirmed that it was the one used in the shooting, nor have they officially arrested either of the two detained youths as of publication, leaving the investigation open.

Miami, Florida: 0 dead, 5 injured

At about 6:30 PM, passengers in a four-door Nissan driving through an area of town known to locals for recurrent violence carried out a drive-by shooting. They shot and injured four women and one man, all of whom have been hospitalized. As of publication, the conditions of the wounded were unclear, as were the status of the investigation and details of any suspects.

April 24

Chicago, Illinois: 2 dead, 3 injured

At about 11:10 PM, a group of men were on a residential porch at a party celebrating an individual’s release from jail when someone opened fire on them from the street. A bullet struck a 38-year-old man in the head, while another hit a 26-year-old man in the chest; both were pronounced dead soon after they were hospitalized. The volley also struck a 27-year-old man in the back and another 27-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, each in the leg leg; these latter three victims were all hospitalized and stabilized. There had not, as of publication, been any arrests in this incident, although the investigation was ongoing.

Denver, Colorado: 0 dead, 4 injured

At about1:45 AM local time, police responding to a shooting downtown found four people injured. All were hospitalized, with two in critical condition—one was later stabilized while the other, as of publication, remained critical. Authorities announced later in the morning that they had arrested a possible suspect and, while still investigating, were not seeking more suspects at the moment.

Halifax, Virginia: 0 dead, 5 injured

Around 2:00 AM, an officer responding to a parking complaint arrived at the scene only to witness a man firing into a crowd. The officer confronted the suspect and shot him after he allegedly refused to drop his weapon, causing non-life-threatening injuries. But by that time, the man had already shot five individuals, police said, all of whom were hospitalized. As of publication, one was in critical condition, one in serious condition, and three had been treated and released already.

Update: One more victim was later identified.



April 23

Flint, Michigan: 0 dead, 5 injured

At about 9:30 PM, police responding to a shooting near a local park found five people suffering from gunshot wounds. All were hospitalized, but only one was said to be in critical condition. As of publication, there had been no arrests and few details were available on the circumstances of the shooting.

Las Vegas, Nevada: 1 dead, 3 injured

At about 3:30 AM, police responding to a call found six Hispanic males in a truck—four of them, aged approximately 16 to 19, suffering from gunshot wounds. One died at the scene, while the other three were hospitalized, one in critical condition and two with non-life-threatening wounds to their hand and ankle, respectively. Police believe the young men were injured in a confrontation between two groups earlier that morning at the Hollywood Recreation Center. Another call around the same time, which led police to a man injured with stab wounds to the neck in a nearby residence, has been tied to the same incident—and one of the two unharmed men found in the same house has been arrested for the murder of the deceased gunshot victim. It’s unclear if this individual was the only shooter or if more injuries from the event will surface.

Seattle, Washington: 0 dead, 4 injured

Just after 2:00 AM, an argument that apparently began in an IHOP escalated into gunfire in a parking lot, which wound up injuring four individuals, with one in critical condition. As of publication, there did not appear to have been any arrests and the investigation was ongoing.

Auburn, Alabama: 3 dead, 1 injured

At about 2:00 AM, police responding to reports of a shooing at Mr. D’s Lounge, a local night spot, found two groups of people still engaged in a gunfight that had spilled into the parking lot. When they gained control of the scene, cops found three men, 25-year-old Jadarrion L. Spinks, 32-year-old Roderick L. Nelms, and 43-year-old Recco R. Cobb, dead and an as-of-yet unnamed 23-year-old man wounded; the latter was hospitalized but appeared, as of publication, to be stable. Later in the day, police arrested 33-year-old Tarabien Latrent Cobb for murder related to the incident in an ongoing investigation being treated as a triple homicide.

New York, New York: 0 dead, 4 injured

At about 1:00 AM, a shooting in upper Manhattan left two men shot in the leg, another shot in the forearm, and a fourth person with an unspecified bullet wound as well. All were expected to survive their injuries, although as of publication no arrests had been made and investigations were ongoing.

April 22

Piketon, Ohio: 7 dead, 0 injured

At about 7:50 AM, police received a call reporting two possibly deceased men. Initial investigations revealed six adults and one 16-year-old boy shot dead in the head “execution style,” some of them still in bed, across three nearby trailer homes on the same stretch of rural road. The victims seem to be from the same family, the Rhodens. Two infants, days old and four-months old, were found alive on the sites (the latter in bed with one of the female victims), as well as a three-year-old child. The child has been hospitalized, but it is unclear if they were actually wounded. An eighth body, from the same family and killed in a similar fashion, was discovered in the early afternoon at a fourth site about 30 miles away from the others. There are no initial signs of any suicide victims and police suspect the assailant(s) are not among the dead, nor have they made any arrests. This means the shooter(s) are likely at large, although there is no active shooter situation. Police say they will have more details on this ongoing investigation throughout the day.

April 21

Baltimore, Maryland: 0 dead, 4 injured

At about 9:30 PM, 20-year-old Stephen Carroll allegedly opened fire on a group of people at a cookout, supposedly motivated by a local dispute in which two families kept slashing each other’s tires. Cops say he shot a 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old and 33-year-old man in the extremities and grazed a 12-year-old boy’s head; the former three were hospitalized and are in stable condition, while the latter was treated at the scene.

April 19

Chicago, Illinois: 1 dead, 3 injured

About 11:10 PM, a red minivan pulled up near several young men parked in a car, and one or more of the van’s passengers opened fire. The volley struck an 18-year-old in the chest, killing him. Shots also hit two more 18-year-olds in the back, as well as a 19-year-old who took shots to his arms and reportedly was also grazed in the head. The injured were hospitalized and stabilized; at the time of publication, there was no word on suspects or arrests.

Chicago, Illinois: 1 dead, 4 injured

At about 2:20 AM, witnesses said that a car drove up to a group filming a rap video in Foster Park and at least one of the passengers got out and opened fire on the crowd. A gunshot to the back of the head killed 23-year-old Damond Dawson at the scene. Meanwhile, a 19-year-old woman was struck twice in the groin, an 18-year old man was grazed on his back, a 20-year-old man was hit nine times in the leg and shoulder, and a 26-year-old man was grazed on his leg; all four have been hospitalized and at the time of publication were apparently in stable condition. Although video was rolling at the time of the attack, it did not seem to capture the assailant(s).

April 18

Long Beach, California: 1 dead, 3 injured

Around 8:45 PM, police responded to reports of a shooting on a commercial stretch in the MacArthur Park neighborhood. They found four men shot upon arrival; 19-year-old Delon Jackson died at the scene, but the other three were hospitalized, with two in stable and one in critical condition. Police are culling through local businesses’ surveillance footage, but at the time of publication had not released any information on potential suspects nor motives for the attack yet.

April 17

Pelzer, South Carolina: 1 dead, 3 injured

Around 4:00 PM, police responding to reports of a shooting at a house just outside of town found one person dead and three seriously injured. The wounded had been hospitalized, but the suspect(s) remained at large and the investigation ongoing at the time of publication.

Edinburg, Texas: 1 dead, 6 injured

At about 4:40 AM, two men who’d just been bounced out of the Jaguars Gold strip club for their involvement in an inter-gang scuffle went to their car, retrieved an unknown firearm, and opened fire into the patrons inside the establishment. The assailants fled in a light-colored sedan before police arrived; officers found seven individuals with gunshot wounds. 29-year-old Jaxmany Jazan Montes died at the scene, while the remainder were hospitalized with what appeared at the time of publication to be non-life-threatening wounds.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: 3 dead, 1 injured

Around 4 AM, police responding to multiple reports of gunshots in a residential area found a man with a non-life-threatening bullet wound in his arm on the street and sent him to the hospital. They learned that he’d fled from a house nearby, where a 46-year-old man told officers he’d shot someone but refused to come out; by 4:10 AM the authorities declared a barricade situation. Although the man inside the house reportedly tried to shoot at SWAT members at one point, after a phone call with a police negotiator he called 9-1-1 and, at around 5 AM, announced he was willing to surrender. Officers entered the house and found three people—the man’s brother, the brother’s girlfriend, and an unrelated man who lived in the house—dead on the floors of three separate rooms, all with gunshot wounds to the head. No one else appears to have been in the home at the time of the shooting. Police have seized a weapon from within the home and arrested the self-professed shooter, but are still investigating the circumstances of and motive for the shooting.

April 16

Enterprise, Alabama: 0 dead, 4 injured

Around 2 AM, police responding to reports of shots fired found four people injured when a fight at a house party apparently escalated. All of the wounded were taken to local hospitals with what were said to be non-life-threatening injuries. At the time of publication, there was no word on any suspects or arrests.

Orlando, Florida: 1 dead, 5 injured

At about 9:30 PM, a bout of gunfire opened up from the street onto a group of people outside of an apartment complex. The attack hospitalized six with gunshot wounds, one of whom later died, one of whom suffered life-threatening wounds, and four of whom suffered non-life-threatening injuries to their arms and legs. No police information on suspects is available as of yet.

Detroit, Michigan: 1 dead, 4 injured

Around 5:50 PM, an argument on the street between two parties escalated, leading the two men on one side of the dispute to open fire on the other group. Their shots killed a 27-year-old man and injured a 26-year-old, 20-year-old man, and 48-year-old man supposedly involved in the argument, as well as a 16-year-old unrelated to the dispute, who took a bullet while in their home after a stray shot apparently pierced the wall. None of the wounds of the injured appeared at the time of publication to be be life-threatening. Police arrested one of two suspected shooters, a 23-year-old man, but were still searching for the other, who may be using a dark gray GMC Yukon.

April 14

Orange, New Jersey: 1 dead, 3 injured

At9:30 PM, police responding to a shooting on a residential street found four men suffering from gunshot wounds. All were transported to local hospitals, where 17-year-old Davon Jones died at10:10 PM; the other three victims’ injuries appeared at the time of reporting to be non-life-threatening.

April 10

Los Angeles, California: 0 dead, 4 injured

Around 9:45 AM, four men approached a group of people setting up a barbecue outside their home and opened fire. Four, all in their 20s, were struck and hospitalized, one in critical and three in stable condition. At the time of publication, the assailants remained at large and police investigations were ongoing.

Milwaukee, Wisconsin: 1 dead, 3 injured

At about 6:45 PM, a group of teens near an apartment complex came under fire. The gunfire killed one 17-year-old boy at the scene and injured 16-year-old and 17-year-old boys and a 19-year-old man, although their wounds did not appear to be life-threatening at the time of publication.

April 9

Anniston, Alabama: 0 dead, 4 injured

At 9:15 PM, an argument broke out on an intersection between several open, grassy lots during the annual roll call of the Easy Riders Motorcycle Club. At least one individual opened fire as the dispute escalated, hitting four in the large crowd. The authorities have made no arrests, but claim they are as of now searching for unknown suspects.

Memphis, Tennessee: 0 dead, 4 injured

At 7:15 PM, police believe a group of individuals had some sort of interaction with an unidentified black man in a black Mustang, who ended up opening fire on them. The volley hit four people, all of whom have been hospitalized, although their wounds were said not to be critical. At the time of publication, the police had made no arrests and were still investigating the incident.

Albuquerque, New Mexico: 0 dead, 4 injured

At 2:20 AM, police responded to a gunshot report at a residential house party in a home known for such events. They found one man in the front yard who’d been shot in the neck, and trails of blood leading away; three people from the same house later sought hospitalization. At the time of publication, two of the gunshot victims were said to be in critical condition. 19-year-old resident Triston Whitmire was arrested and charged with four counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in connection with the shooting.

Update: The shooter was acquitted as acting in self-defense during a break-in.



April 7

Chicago, Illinois: 0 dead, 5 injured

Around 2 AM, an unknown shooter fired about 30 shots at 32 passengers and one driver getting off of a party bus. The attack left four men and one woman injured: a 22-year-old man was shot in the right hand, while another was shot in the leg and chest, a 22-year-old woman was shot in the left foot, a 29-year-old man was hit in the right leg, and a 30-year-old man took a bullet in his right arm. All five were hospitalized, but appear to be stable.

March 31

Chicago, Illinois: 0 dead, 4 injured

Around 4 PM, a drive-by shooter opened fire on a group of men in the West Englewood neighborhood, striking four. Three 30-year-old men were hospitalized in fair condition, two with wounds to their feet and one with injuries to his hand and leg, while a 43-year-old man was hospitalized in serious condition with a gunshot to his abdomen. There was no word from the police as of publication on any potential arrests, suspects, or motives for this attack.

March 25

Chicago, Illinois: 0 dead, 4 injured

Just before 1 PM, four men were shot on a residential street. A 22-year-old suffered a graze wound to the head, a 21-year-old was shot in the leg, while another took bullets to his arm and hand, and a 20-year-old was hit in the torso. All were hospitalized, with two in critical condition; police have released no information on suspects or arrests to date.

Denver, Colorado: 0 dead, 4 injured

About 11:30 PM, an argument between a group in the entryway of the Lowry Park Apartments complex escalated into a shooting. Two individuals were hospitalized with non-critical gunshot wounds, while bullets grazed two more. Police have not released details on the suspect(s) or the specifics of the shooting, but as of the latest reporting no arrests had been made.

March 22

Selma, California: 0 dead, 4 injured

Sometime after 8:30 PM, a confrontation between two groups of boys and young men on the street escalated as one side opened fire on the other with at least two weapons. Four individuals between the ages of 16 and 18 were injured, although only three required hospitalization. Witnesses reported seeing a white van leaving the area, but no arrests had been made at the time of publication.

March 21

Chicago, Illinois: 0 dead, 4 injured

At about 8:50 PM, an unknown individual approached a group of boys on the street and opened fire. Three of the boys, aged 16, 14, and 11, were shot in the stomach, while another, aged 15, was hit in the leg. All are in stable condition after making their way to a nearby police station after the attack, although it remains unclear whether the police have arrested suspects in the shooting.

March 19

Wetumpka, Alabama: 2 dead, 2 injured

A drive-by about 3:30 PM in a residential neighborhood left two dead and two more in critical condition. Police later arrested a man named Marcus Edwards, who is currently in jail without bond, apparently in conjunction with the attack.

Plantation, Florida: 1 dead, 4 injured

Just before midnight, gunfire broke out at a house party attended by about 400 people in a residential district. Police arrived on scene to find 28-year-old Serge Pierre Dumas dead inside. Three women and one man were hospitalized soon after, and initial reports indicated that most of the victims were likely between 16 and 21 years old.

March 15

Atlanta, Georgia: 0 dead, 5 injured

Just after midnight, a dispute between two groups of patrons at the Club Crucial strip club moved into the venue’s parking lot, where it reportedly evolved into a firefight and spread down a nearby street. The shooters unleashed about 64 shells between them, injuring four men and one woman, all of whom police believe to be innocent bystanders. The wounded all were either hospitalized by first-responders or else brought themselves to seek treatment, and at the time of reporting all five were expected to recover.

March 13

Fort Myers, Florida: 0 dead, 4 injured

At about 5:30 PM, police received a call from a park where a group of about a dozen men had reportedly attacked another group holding a celebration. Four people were hospitalized with gunshot wounds, although none were believed to be life threatening. As of the latest reporting, police had yet to make any arrests or release further details on possible suspects.

March 12

Portland, Oregon: 0 dead, 4 injured

At about 10:41 PM, a dispute broke out at a birthday party and soon escalated into a shooting in which at least two dozen bullets were fired. A 15-year-old girl, 17-year-old boy, and two men, aged 19 and 20, were hospitalized with gunshot wounds. All the wounded are expected to survive. No arrests had been made and no details on the suspect released at the time of reporting.

Oakland, California: 0 dead, 4 injured

At about 2:25 AM, a party bus driver notified the police that his vehicle took fire while driving across the Bay Bridge, apparently from two gunmen in a red vehicle. At least four people were wounded—one critically—but details remain sketchy, as the bus’s passengers reportedly refused to cooperate with the authorities.

Wichita Falls, Texas: 1 dead, 3 injured

Around 2 AM, a shooting broke out both inside and on the perimeter of the local Haystack bar. 48-year-old Douglas Hearne and 28-year-old Stephon Wiley sustained multiple gunshot wounds, while 26-year-old Ashley Constance was shot in the foot and 26-year-old Shance Dutch was hit in the upper left leg. Hearne eventually died of his injuries. Ashlei Couch, an 18-year-old girl, was arrested at the scene, but for issues pertaining to another case, leaving it unclear if she was involved in this shooting directly or if the police are still seeking suspects.

March 11

Trenton, New Jersey: 0 dead, 5 injured

At 2:20 AM a sedan with at least two people inside drove up to a group of people arguing on the street. A male passenger got out of the car and opened fire on the crowd. He grazed a 22-year-old woman and hit a 24-year-old woman in the shoulder, a 31-year-old man in the back, a 44-year-old man in the chest, and a 44-year-old woman in the leg before fleeing; all of the victims were hospitalized. Police had not made any arrests at the time of reporting.

Detroit, Michigan: 2 dead, 2 injured

At about 3:40 PM, multiple people opened fire on a porch overlooking a residential street as they drove by. A 65-year-old man died on site and a 43-year-old man died hours later during treatment; two more men of similar ages were also shot, although the extent of their injuries remains unclear. Cops, who pointed out that the incident could have been bloodier—two infants were playing nearby—think the drive-by may be linked to another shooting on the same block a week ago.

March 9



Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania: 6 dead, 3 injured

Just before 11 PM, Allegheny County police suspect two gunmen unleashed about 20 shots, killing five and injuring three more at a house party in this community outside Pittsburgh. Three women and a man were found dead on the porch of the house, and another woman died after being brought to a local hospital. (One of the women who was killed was eight-months pregnant, and the medical examiner has ruled the child’s death a homicide.) Two more injured men were thought to be in critical condition, and a fifth woman was said to be stable.

March 8



San Antonio, Texas: 2 dead, 3 injured

Just after midnight, police officers responding to a shooting found a white Ford Taurus crashed into a minivan on the side of the road. All five men inside, 19 to 22, were hit—one died on site, one later died in the hospital, two are still receiving treatment, and only was only grazed. Police say it seems a shooter came out of a nearby drainage ditch on foot and opened fire on the car; the perp has not been identified or apprehended. The cops suspect the crashed car may have been involved in a shootout elsewhere in the city a bit earlier that night, but have not confirmed that connection.

March 7



Kansas City, Kansas: 4 dead, 0 injured

At about 11 PM, police received a call from a man claiming he and others in a residential home had been shot. When they arrived, they found three men dead and one wounded—the homeowner and his friends, all in their 30s; the wounded man later died in the hospital. Police suspect 36-year-old Pablo Antonio Serrano-Vitorino, a five-foot, ten-inch, 175-pound man Latino man who’d lived next door for around a year, may have carried out the shooting with an AK-47—although the circumstances and motives remain murky. Suspicions about Serrano-Vitorino grew, however, when his car turned up the next morning in central Missouri. Five miles away from the car, near the town of New Florence, Missouri, a man believed to be Serrano-Vitorino was observed in the vicinity of another shooting at 7 AM in which 49-year-old Randy J. Nordman was killed. At 12:18 AM on Wednesday, police arrested Serrano-Vitorino, whom they reportedly found in a ditch with a rifle, for the four Kansas City murders after a man he pulled a gun on near New Florence alerted the police.

Lafayette, Louisiana: 0 dead, 4 injured

At about 1:20 PM, multiple individuals inside a Ford F-150 pickup opened fire on a group of people walking down a sidewalk. Four were injured—one refused treatment and the other three, while hospitalized, were not critically injured. It is unclear if the police have arrested anyone.

March 6

Chelsea, Massachusetts: 1 dead, 6 injured

At about 2:30 AM, a shooting broke out at a party in a vacant apartment. First responders found eight people hurt on site, although one of them was not shot but instead sustained injuries jumping out of a window to escape the gunfire. One of those shot, a 19-year-old man, succumbed to his wounds after being hospitalized, but the others are expected to live. As of the latest reporting, local authorities have not arrested anyone or released suspect information for the shooting.

Roswell, Georgia: 0 dead, 4 injured

Following a bar fight at the Moon Hookah Lounge, an individual ejected from the nightspot tailed a minivan containing seven people (including several involved in the altercation) about a mile down the road. Shortly after 4 AM, both vehicles pulled over and the shooter fired about 15 bullets toward the minivan, striking four people—none of whom appear to have been mortally wounded. Authorities apprehended a 39-year-old man named Jacob Weaver, who is charged with seven counts of aggravated assault.

Compton, California: 1 dead, 10 injured

A shooting, which police are calling gang-related, took place at or near a warehouse party at about 1:40 AM. Eleven people were wounded, one of whom later died during treatment. It’s currently unclear if all of the wounded suffered gunshots or if any of them were among the instigators of the attack—police have yet to release information on any arrests made or suspects sought in relation to the shooting.

March 5

Wichita, Kansas: 0 dead, 4 injured

While walking in Old Town at 1:25 AM, officers heard gunfire from the nearby Pandora Night Club’s parking lot, where they soon found four people suffering gunshot wounds. Club staff had apparently pushed a fight out of the nightspot (which local authorities call a problem location) 15 minutes beforehand, after which it apparently escalated. The police have not, as of the latest reporting, made any arrests or released any suspect details, although all the victims are expected to live.

February 28

Jurupa Valley, California: 1 Dead, 3 injured

At 2:00 AM police responded to reports of a shooting in a restaurant parking lot, where they found four men suffering from gunshot wounds. All were taken to local hospitals for treatment, where one later died. The shooter remained unidentified and unfound at the time of reporting.

Detroit, Michigan: 0 dead, 5 injured

After reportedly inappropriately touching a 37-year-old female dancer at the Penthouse Lounge strip club, a patron got into an altercation with staff, briefly left, then returned with a firearm and started shooting at people in the parking lot at about 11:20 PM. The dancer was grazed, requiring no hospitalization, but a 29-year-old man, a 52-year-old man, and two 37-year-old men were also shot and hospitalized—it’s unclear if they were patrons, employees, or random passers-by. The shooter, described as a six-foot-four-inch black man around 260 pounds with an afro, beard, and moustache dressed in all black, fled the scene on foot and remained at large at the time of reporting.

February 27

Woodbridge, Virginia: 2 dead, 2 injured

After a lengthy domestic dispute, 32-year-old Army staff sergeant Ronald Williams Hamilton allegedly shot his 29-year-old wife Crystal Hamilton to death in their home—but not before she called the police at about 5:30 PM. When Prince William County Police arrived at 5:40, Hamilton opened fire on them from his door, hitting three officers before being subdued. 31-year-old officers Jesse Hempen and 33-year-old David McKeown are said to be recovering in an area hospital, but 28-year-old Ashley Guindon, who was sworn into the force a day earlier and out on her first patrol, succumbed during treatment.

February 26

Belfair, Washington: 4 dead, 0 injured

A man called the police at 9:37 AM local time to say he’d shot his wife, two children, and another person, prompting authorities to surround his rural home. After about three hours of negotiation, the shooter, who’d had a handgun to his own head, came out and shot himself dead in front of first responders, allowing a SWAT team to enter his property at around 1 PM. Inside, they found four people shot dead. (The shooting may have occurred the previous night, when neighbors say they heard what they thought was target practice gunfire.) A child was found outside and taken to a hospital for evaluation, but it’s unclear if they were shot or directly involved in the incident.

February 25

Hesston, Kansas: 3 dead, 12 injured

A man law enforcement sources are identifying as 38-year-old Cedric Ford allegedly went on a shooting spree at about 4:40 PM local time, opening fire in three places before entering Excel Industries, a lawn mower manufacturer where he worked as a painter. Armed with a handgun and a long rifle believed by witnesses to be an AK-47, Ford opened fire, killing three workers and wounding 12 more before a responding officer shot and killed him between 5:30 and 5:45 PM, according to local police.

February 23

Daytona Beach, Florida: 0 dead, 4 injured

Just after 11:00 PM, police responded to a shooting on a residential street, observing shell casings and bullet holes in cars, but no victims. Bystanders then told police that 25-year-old Ronald Williams (shot through his left leg and right calf) and 18-year-old Jnya Payne (shot in her pelvis, left leg, and twice in her right leg) had taken themselves to the hospital. They also later learned that two shooting victims showed up at a nearby community center minutes later, 18-year-old Mercedes McMillian (shot in both legs) and 14-year-old Ahlonnea Matthews (shot in her upper left arm). None of the victims’ injuries were considered life-threatening.

Phoenix, Arizona: 4 dead, 0 injured

At 4:45 AM, a woman reported a shooting in her home, and police arrived at the house soon after to find it on fire—and a man firing from a second-floor window at first responders. By 7 AM, after two fires had broken out along with several bouts of shooting, police were indicating that the shooter was down—although it remains unclear if he was shot by police or killed himself. By 7:30, the flames were under control, and police found three people, including the shooter, shot dead inside; the presumed initial caller—a 20-year-old woman who reportedly indicated the shooter was her brother—and an eight-to-12-year-old girl were hospitalized, but succumbed to gunshot wounds.

February 21

Houston, Texas: 0 dead, 5 injured

At around 9 PM a woman reported a drive-by shooting on a residential street. Both she and her three-to-four-month-old had been wounded and were taken to the hospital. Police later found shell casings and three more wounded men at the shooting site. Reports described the at-large shooters as black males who fired in two waves and whom police suspect may have been in a dark SUV and white Ford F-350 pickup that sped away from the scene soon after the shooting.

Hazelwood, Missouri: 1 dead, 3 injured

At about 2:00 AM, hospital staff alerted police that they’d just received four gunshot victims: a 37-year-old woman who later died of her wounds, and another woman and two men in their 20s and 30s who have since stabilized. Police believe they were shot while in a moving car on the interstate when another vehicle (believed to be a black Mercedes stolen in nearby Sauget, Illinois) pulled up beside them and opened fire. The car was later found abandoned, and the assailants remain at large.

February 20

Oshtemo, Michigan: 4 dead, 1 injured

Shortly before 10:30 PM, a man fired at a group of people in two cars outside a Cracker Barrel restaurant, killing four women and critically wounding a 14-year-old girl. This shooting was just the one of four in an apparent spree in the greater Kalamazoo area that started at about 6 PM and killed two others (a father and his teenage son) at a car dealership, and wounded a woman in a townhouse complex parking lot. Police arrested 45-year-old Uber driver James Dalton in connection with the seemingly random crimes—which were reportedly executed soon after a fare abandoned and reported the man for reckless and erratic behavior—at around 12:40 AM Sunday.

Iuka, Mississippi: 1 dead, 3 injured

Police responding to a domestic incident call at a rural home Friday found themselves in a six-hour standoff with 45-year-old Charles Lee Lambert, who they said holed up in his house with his wife and ten-year old daughter. At 12:30 AM Saturday, a local SWAT team stormed the house, and Lambert opened fire, killing 44-year-old Bureau of Narcotics Agent James Lee Tartt and wounding three other officers before being shot and killed himself. Two of the officers’ wounds were not life-threatening and the third was said to be in stable condition.

Orlando, Florida: 0 dead, 4 injured

Just before 9 PM, police responded to an apparently robbery-related shooting at the local S&W Food Store where they found four people suffering from gunshot wounds. They later detained a suspect, stopped nearby in an SUV, for questioning.



Bessemer, Alabama: 1 dead, 3 injured

An argument between people drinking in a vacant lot escalated when two individuals pulled guns and fired at the others. Police responding at around 5:30 PM found four people hit; a 37-year-old man shot in the head died during treatment, while a 28-year-old, 37-year-old, and 45-year-old man are still recovering. The shooters remain, as of the latest reporting, at large.



Update: One victim was later identified as the perpetrator, meaning this incident no longer qualifies as a mass shooting based on VICE’s metrics.



Tampa, Florida: 1 dead, 3 injured

During a scuffle in a crowd of about 50 people outside a hookah bar at about 4:15 AM, someone retrieved a gun from a car and fired about ten shots. The unidentified shooter hit four people, killing a 29-year-old man and wounding a 20-year-old man, a 22-year-old man, and a 33-year-old woman. The injured are recovering in area hospitals.

February 19

Vallejo, California: 2 dead, 2 injured

At just after 3:50 PM, police responded to reports of a shooting in which a pair of assailants in a maroon sedan drove up to a parked Monte Carlo in a residential neighborhood and opened fire. The shooters hit two adult men, killing one, and also struck an adult woman in the hand and a nine-year-old child in the head; the three survivors are receiving treatment and expected to live.

Update: One of the injured later died.

Edgerton, Missouri: 4 dead, 0 injured

At about 11:40 PM, authorities responding to news of a fire found four people and a dog burned to death near a home, and a gasoline canister nearby. The dead were husband and wife (and property owners) Russ Denham, 82, and Shirley Denham, 81, their granddaughter Heather Ager, 31, and her three-month-old son, Mason Shiavoni. Authorities identified Heather’s brother, Grayden Denham, 23, as a possible person of interest in the crime, but only found him two days later wandering naked in Arizona, not far from his grandparents’ stolen car, where he’d left his clothing. Although initial reports indicated that the family was seemingly burned to death, recent reports show that the four human victims were all shot in the head. Grayden, who was only brought back to Missouri in June, was (after a grand jury indictment) charged with four counts of first-degree murder, four counts of armed criminal action, and one count of animal abuse, second-degree arson, tampering with evidence, and stealing a motor vehicle.

February 14

Houston, Texas: 0 dead, 4 injured

Around 6:30 AM, a club fight escalated when a man got a gun out of his car and fired at others in the parking lot. He hit three women and one male bouncer, the latter of whom, while taking a shot to the leg, returned fire and hit the assailant. An unknown driver took the initial shooter away before the police arrived, but within the day he turned up at and died in an area hospital.

Union, Alabama: 0 dead, 5 injured

Few details have emerged thus far, but a shooting between 1 and 2 AM at a nightspot called Howard’s in this small Greene County town reportedly left three women and two men injured. Police have yet to make any arrests or release any information about the shooter(s), and at least two victims remained hospitalized as of Sunday.

February 13

Marrero, Louisiana: 0 dead, 4 injured

At about 11:30 PM, a shooting was reported at a 17-year-old’s birthday party. Based on the location of 18 shell casings, police believe several as-yet unidentified assailants pulled up across from the rental hall in a car, stepped into the street, and fired into the building multiple times, striking four of the 25 or so teens in attendance before fleeing. One 15-year-old boy was hit in the back of the neck and another in his lower left leg, while a 16-year-old boy was struck in the right knee and a 16-year-old girl took a bullet to her right cheek. None of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening.

February 7

Chicago, Illinois: 0 dead, 4 injured

Two men in black are said to have walked up to a group of teens sitting on a porch in the Englewood neighborhood at about 5:50 PM local time and opened fire. Before fleeing in a grey GMC Yukon, the shooters struck one 15-year-old boy in the chest and both legs, another 15-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl, both in the left leg, and an 18-year-old man in the right leg.

Pass Christian, Mississippi: 2 dead, 4 injured

Shots were reportedly fired on a street corner just after the St. Paul Carnival Association’s local Mardi Gras parade. Police have not released any information about the shooter(s) and no arrests have been made, but 29-year-old Carlos Bates and 43-year-old Isaiah Major III were shot dead, while four others were hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

Orlando, Florida: 2 dead, 3 injured

A shooting broke out in a local nightclub at around 2 AM. There were some 300 people—including three off-duty cops hired as extra security—in the venue at the time, and one person died at the site with another succumbing at the hospital. Nine other people sustained gunshot wounds, one of them critical, while at least one more person was injured trying to escape the club. No details have been released about the shooters, but initial reports suggest that at least three individuals are being sought.

Update: Three of the victims were later charged as pepetrators.



Rochester, New York: 1 dead, 7 injured

A roughly 2 AM shooting at a night club left a 29-year-old man dead at the scene and wounded one 16-year-old boy, one 25-year-old woman, and five other men aged 21 to 30. Police have yet to release any of the victims’ names or information on the unknown shooter(s).

February 6

Los Angeles, California: 1 dead, 3 injured

County Sheriffs responded to reports of a shooting a bit before 9 PM to find four gunshot victims. One man, described by the cops as a “male Hispanic adult,” was dead on site from multiple shots to the torso, while two men and a teenage girl all sustained minor injuries. The police have not yet made arrests or issue information about the possible shooter(s).

Apopka, Florida: 0 dead, 4 injured

Although police responding to a roughly 1 AM shooting found no one on site, soon after four people checked themselves into an area hospital with gunshot wounds. The circumstances of the shooting remain unclear, as do the identities of the likely victims.

Tampa, Florida: 2 dead, 6 injured

At about 2 AM, a shooting broke out at Club Rayne, a local strip club. The shooter(s) remain unknown, and the local branch of Crime Stoppers has issued a $3,000 reward for information on them. Meanwhile, police confirmed that one unidentified individual was killed on scene, while three women and four men suffered a variety of wound. One man eventually succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.

February 3

Washington, District of Columbia: 0 dead, 4 injured

After a shooting call came in from Southeast DC shortly before 9 PM, police arrived at 16th and Butler streets to find two men, a boy, and a girl suffering from gunshot wounds, apparently to their extremities. They were all taken to the hospital, and initial reports suggested the injuries were not life-threatening.

January 30

Denver, Colorado: 1 dead, 3 injured

According to witnesses at a Denver, Colorado, motorcycle show, violence broke out after a clash between rival biker gangs the Iron Order and Mongols Motorcycle Club. Two or more people fired guns (no arrests have been made), while others reportedly pulled knives. Forty-six-year-old Victor Mendoza, reportedly a member of the Mongols, died of a shot to the chest, while three other individuals were wounded.

Update: There were equal casualties on both sides, meaning this incident no longer qualifies as a mass shooting based on VICE’s metrics.



Glendale, Arizona: 3 dead, 5 injured

After a neighbor reported hearing gunfire at a party in Glendale, Arizona, police arrived to find 19-year-olds Sean Marquez and Jose Aguirre-Martinez and an unnamed 16-year-old boy dead. They also found four men—a 19-year-old, two 17-year-olds, and a 16-year-old—and one 15-year-old woman wounded. The latest reports suggest that five men at the party got into an altercation and, after being forced to leave in their car, turned around at the end of the block and fired at the house.

January 27

Chesapeake, Virginia: 5 dead, 0 injured

26-year-old Cameron Dooley allegedly shot dead five members of his own family in Chesapeake, Virginia. The victims included Dooley’s 17-year-old sister, Brooke; his 22-year-old brother, Landon; his 50-year-old father, Todd; his 54-year-old mother, Lori; and his 74-year-old grandmother, Doris. Police found Cameron in a house where he shot himself after failed negotiations; four of the corpses were found with him.

January 26

Seattle, Washington: 2 dead, 3 injured

During a speech on homelessness by the mayor of Seattle, Washington, a shooting occurred in a local tent city known as “The Jungle.” Jeannine L. Zapata (or “Brook”), 45, and James Q. Tran, 33, died, while two other women and one man were wounded. Police have arrested three boys, aged 13, 16, and 17, as suspects in the shooting; it is unclear if they are homeless as well.

January 25

Perris, California: 1 dead, 4 injured

Police responded to a shooting at a restaurant in what locals called a quiet part of town at 1:00 AM to find five men with gunshot wounds. One victim died at the scene, while four more were taken to the hospital; no motive or suspects have been reported to date, although police are circulating a photo of a person of interest.

January 23

Los Angeles, California: 2 dead, 2 injured

In what witnesses described as a drive-by shooting, a 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman at a liquor store in south LA were killed (one died on-site and one later in the hospital) and two other men were wounded.

January 17

Ware Neck, Virginia: 1 dead, 3 injured

After responding to three calls in Ware Neck, Virginia, reporting a shooting on the side of the road and the flight of gunshot victims through town, police found one dead man, Joshua Steven Morrison, 18, in the car and two 20-year-old men and a 15-year-old woman wounded nearby. Authorities took Dijon Whitter, 18, into custody for the shooting.

January 11

Wilmington, Delaware: 1 dead, 4 injured

Five people were wounded by gunshots in a Wilmington, Delaware, home. Ira Brown, 20, succumbed to several gunshot wounds to the leg while at the hospital. Meanwhile, a 51-year-old woman shot in her abdomen, a 49-year-old man shot in his left hand and abdomen, a 28-year-old man shot in his leg, and a 21-year-old shot in his abdomen, leg, and shoulder were (as of the latest reporting) still recovering from their wounds.

Update: One person confirmed dead and one person injured were later identified as perpetrators, meaning this incident does not qualify as a mass shooting.



January 8

Chicago, Illinois: 1 dead, 4 injured

A group of young men standing on a sidewalk in Chicago, Illinois, came under fire around 8:45 PM. Twenty-nine-year-old Raymon Blount, who took bullets in the shoulder and chest, died in the hospital; two 28-year-old men suffered thigh shots, a 26-year-old man was grazed, and a 21-year-old man was shot in the ankle.

January 7

Memphis, Tennessee: 1 dead, 3 injured

When three teenagers stopped to help a 35-year-old woman with an infant in her car on the side of a road in Memphis, Tennessee, two assailants opened fire on them. One of the teens, 17-year-old Antoine Bell, was killed, while two more—an 18-year-old woman and a 15-year-old man—as well as the woman they’d stopped to help were injured in the attack.

January 6

Lakeland, Florida: 3 dead, 1 injured

Police responding to a reported shooting at a house in Lakeland, Florida, found Eneida Branch, 31, Angelica Castro, 23, and David Washington, 23, dead of gunshot wounds inside. Felix Campos, 18, was hospitalized with a gunshot to the face. Cops later arrested Jonathan Alcegaire, 26, and Andrew Joseph, 35, in relation to the shooting.

Total so far: 392 dead, 1,502 injured



