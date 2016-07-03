Massive Attack Plays “Eurochild” Live For First Time in Eighteen Years as a Statement on Brexit

Last Friday at this year’s British Summer Time festival in London’s Hyde Park, iconic English electronic duo Massive Attack performed their song “Eurochild” for the first time since 1994, as a statement on the recent Brexit decision, according to The Telegraph. During the song, LED words spelling out “WE ARE IN THIS TOGETHER” crossed the stage while they played.

Before the song began, frontman Robert Del Naja spoke about the decision, saying “We didn’t expect to be singing this 20 years later as a requiem. As sons of immigrants, we are both very disappointed with the situation. We can’t allow ourselves to fall victim to the populist bullshit going on at the moment. We can’t let the bigots and racists back into this situation. It’s bullshit.”