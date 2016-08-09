Watch Cate Blanchett’s Face Morph and Decompose in Massive Attack’s Video for “The Spoils”

Massive Attack are extremely good at creating art that makes you feel both extremely at ease and deeply uncomfortable. Back in March, for example, there was that video for “Ritual Spirit” in which Kate Moss danced hypnotically with a solitary lightbulb in a pitch black room. Now, their track “The Spoils” – which sees the Bristol duo collaborating with Mazzy Star singer Hope Sandoval for a second time following following 2010’s “Paradise Circus” – has been given similarly tense video treatment.

Directed by John Hillcoat (The Road, Lawless, and The Proposition), “The Spoils” is a close-up study of Cate Blanchett’s face as it decomposes into some sort of featureless lump of rock. If you fast forward some thousand years, this is exactly the sort of footage you would see on display in an alien museum about human life long after planet Earth has been blissfully engulfed by the sun.