Massive Fight Breaks Out at a Place You Would Least Suspect: A Hilary Duff Concert

Concerts can get a little wild. Sometimes, it’s just bad etiquette, but most times, depending on the artist, the scene can get pretty intense. Gnarly mosh pits make for some ugly scenes, with bloody noses and rough tumbles and bruises. Sometimes, it gets hectic enough where full-blown fights break out, mixed with the rambunctious energy of the music. Rock legends and rap stars are great about having such a wily energy at their shows. You wouldn’t expect this kind of behavior at a Hilary Duff concert, though.

However, there was enough beef in the air that night that a nasty brawl ensued at her show. During Duff’s Los Angeles stop at The Forum for her Lucky Me Tour, a video captured two women pulling hair and throwing hands. One woman in a bedazzled crop top was shown getting dragged around by her hair by another woman in a black outfit. Meanwhile, security is desperately trying to get between the pair and break up the fight. Eventually, after an intense power struggle, he finally separated the pair.

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Why the fight happened is a bit unclear. Moreover, Hilary Duff was clearly not on stage by that point. Instead, there were musicians standing around on stage as fellow concertgoers looked on in horror. It’s safe to assume this was either between songs or between sets entirely.

Cat brawl last night at the Kia Forum for the Hilary Duff Lucky Me Tour, in Los Angeles #hilaryduff #luckymetour 💀😂 pic.twitter.com/i97ffp4eVD — JML (@supjoshie) July 10, 2026

Outside of Concert Brawls, Hilary Duff’s Approach To Performing Has Changed

Currently, Hilary Duff’s Lucky Me Tour is sold out. The American leg of her big comeback lasts until August 16th before she goes overseas to the UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand for September and October. Then, she goes back to North America for Canada and Mexico shows after New Year’s.

Her feelings about performing have changed pretty drastically over the years. Back in February 2026, Hilary Duff recalled her lifeless performance back in 2007 to “With Love” and how drained she was physically and mentally. At 19 years old, she felt embarrassed by the dance she had to do for a bunch of strangers.

“That has not been a fun thing to follow me around,” Hilary Duff said at the time. “[I] didn’t want to be there, doing this dance that I probably didn’t want to be doing, and didn’t feel good at the time,” she continued. “I know people don’t look at it like that, and it’s this funny thing, but that’s how I used to look at it.”