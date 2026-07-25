Massive World of Warcraft x D&D Crossover Leaked Ahead of Gen Con

Gen Con 2026 is just a few days away, but one of the biggest announcements from the upcoming tabletop gaming event may have just leaked early.

‘Roll for Azeroth’

Screenshot: Activision

Wizards of the Coast has had a ton of success bringing known IP like Marvel, Star Trek, and The Hobbit into the world of Magic: The Gathering and a new rumor suggests it may be considering a similar approach for Dungeons and Dragons in the near future.

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Although no official announcement has been made yet, a new leak suggests that some kind of World of Warcraft and Dungeons and Dragons crossover could be announced later this week at Gen Con 2026.

Earlier today, Enworld spotted a blog post from Roll20 that seemed to go live before it was likely planned to. The post was quickly removed and is no longer live on the Roll20 site. While it was live, the blog post included the following headline and teaser text:

“Pre-Order D&D World of Warcraft!

YOUR CHOICES. YOUR STORY. ROLL FOR AZEROTH

D&D World of Warcraft pre-orders are now live! In this Azeroth, the story…”

At this point, Wizards of the Coast has not posted any response to the rumors and the rumored D&D World of Warcraft product has not officially been announced.

If the leak ends up being true, this will be the latest example of D&D leaning into the crossover model that has worked so well for Magic: The Gathering. This won’t be the first 5e IP crossover, since the game has already also released Stranger Things and Rick and Morty official content.

The Stranger Things D&D crossover, Welcome to the Hellfire Club, was an impressive product that included unique character sheets, maps, tokens, and multiple adventures themed after the show’s party and world.

It would be very exciting to see what the D&D team could do with an Azeroth themed product. There’s certainly no shortage of inspiration for settings, conflicts, and potentially even some new magic items, feats, backgrounds, or subclasses. The content could also play around with the Horde versus Alliance recurring conflict and force players to choose a side in the long-running war.

Be sure to check back soon for more news and updates once the Gen Con schedule officially kicks off early next week. There is sure to be a ton of news announced when the event kicks off on July 30.

Dungeons and Dragons is available now at local game shops and digitally on D&D Beyond, Roll20, and other similar services.

World of Warcraft is available now on PC.