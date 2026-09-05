Massive YouTuber-Turned-Pop Star Suffers Brutal Fall at Recent Concert

Alex Warren is the latest in a string of artists experiencing rough falls. During a September 4th concert in Melbourne, Australia, the YouTuber and pop artist climbed up the stands to greet his fans. Then, to avoid risking an even worse fall, he started to climb down. However, once things started to get a lot safer, he missed his first step and took a brutal tumble.

Thankfully, it didn’t take Warren out too badly because the incident could’ve been a lot worse. He had a great sense of humor about the whole ordeal, taking a tried-and-true cliché and playing it for laughs. “They told me to break a leg before the show,” he joked in the caption.

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The reactions varied from hilarity to genuine concern that Alex Warren didn’t totally wreck himself. “Y’all do realize that this could have ended so badly,” one person wrote in the Instagram comments. “There is a metal piece sticking up where his head could have hit. Sooo glad Alex didn’t really hurt from this.”

Meanwhile, one fan just found the mere idea of having all that security just to face plant is hilarious. “Cmon man. All those paid staff members not one helping you break the fall,” another person said.

Alex Warren Stumbles and Falls at Australia Concert

The “Ordinary” crooner just couldn’t seem to catch a break with this fall. The week prior, he had to cancel another show in New Zealand due to illness. Having to rob his fans of the opportunity to see his show ate away at him. However, he also didn’t want to give them less than his best either and called out accordingly.

“I never have to do this, and it breaks my heart to even write this, but I have to cancel tonight’s show,” Alex Warren shared with his fans. “I have tried everything to be able to make this show work, and I’m sadly bedridden sick at the moment. I can barely talk, let alone sing, and it sadly isn’t possible to play tonight’s show. I understand what it takes to be able to attend concerts, and the fact so many of you travelled for this one has made this decision even more difficult. I love you so much and hope you understand.”

Alex Warren is currently embarking on his Finding Family on the Road to support his sophomore album WILDCHILD. His final show in Australia is slated to take place in Perth on September 12th.

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Alex Warren/Live Nation)