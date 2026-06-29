Mastery Monday Fortnite Today: Start Time, Schedule, and Rewards

Epic Games is hosting a Mastery Monday Fortnite event today on June 29. Players will not only earn double Sprite XP, but they’ll also have a higher chance of finding Legendary and Mythic Sprites. Here is when Mastery Monday in Fortnite goes live in every region and when it ends.

What Time Does Mastery Monday Fortnite Start Today?

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Mastery Monday Fortnite event on June 29 starts at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET. Players will have 24 hours to take advantage of the 2x Sprite XP boost that will be active in the battle royale. So if you want to master your Sprites, now is the time to do it!

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For those keeping track of the timer, the Mastery Monday event will officially end on June 30 at 6 AM PT. However, figuring out when it goes live in every region and time zone can be a bit of a headache. For your convenience, we have posted a table below that shows when the Mastery Monday event starts and ends in every region:

Mastery Monday Fortnite Schedule (June 29)

Screenshot: Epic Games

Region Date Time PT (West Coast US) June 29 – June 30 6:00 AM – 6:00 AM ET (East Coast US) June 29 – June 30 9:00 AM – 9:00 AM UK (BST) June 29 – June 30 2:00 PM – 2:00 PM Europe (CEST) June 29 – June 30 3:00 PM – 3:00 PM Brazil (BRT) June 29 – June 30 10:00 AM – 10:00 AM Japan (JST) June 29 – June 30 10:00 PM – 10:00 PM South Korea (KST) June 29 – June 30 10:00 PM – 10:00 PM Australia (AEST) June 29 – June 30 11:00 PM – 11:00 PM New Zealand (NZST) June 30 – July 1 1:00 AM – 1:00 AM

How Mastery Monday Fortnite Works

Unlike the previous Power Hour events, Mastery Monday Fortnite events last 24 hours. While they don’t offer any extra weapons or gameplay features, they have significant buffs specifically aimed at those hunting for Fortnite Sprites.

The big one is that Mythic and Legendary Sprites have an increased spawn rate during this 24-hour period. However, players can also earn double XP, making mastering Sprites much easier. Here is everything included in the June 29 Fortnite sprites event:

2x Sprite XP

2x Sprite Dust (extracting gives you double points)

Extra Portable Extractors

Mythic and Legendary Sprite Rate Up

Screenshot: Epic Games

Players can specifically earn extra Portable Extractors by completing daily quests that go live during the event. Finally, Fortnite Sprites also level up twice as fast during Mastery Mondays, hence the name of the weekly event.