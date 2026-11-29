On Sunday morning, November 29, 2026, Mastodon‘s drummer Brann Dailor shared a harrowing health update on Instagram. He posted a video explanation, detailing an emergency open-heart surgery that occurred last week, on November 22. In the caption of his Instagram post, Dailor wrote, “Hey gang! Just wanted to let you know that last week I had open-heart surgery to repair an aneurysm that was found on my ascending aortic root measuring at 5.2cm.”

He further explained, “I got really lucky that they found it as I had no symptoms and was just going in for a standard heart workup at my cardiologist.” This situation is extremely scary, and thankfully the band wasn’t on tour when this occurred. He provided some sound advice, stating, “I strongly urge everyone reading this to go get yourself a full heart workup no matter your age just to make sure everything is good. I have a long road to recovery, but I’m going to work my ass off to make sure I’m back there behind the drums in Europe this spring.”

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Dailor goes on to say this was the “scariest and most painful experience” in his life. Also, that he’s “so happy” to make it to the recovery portion of the experience. Fellow musicians, such as Scott Ian of Anthrax, Brad Wilk of Rage Against The Machine, and Claudio Sanchez of Coheed And Cambria, took to the comments to wish the drummer a speedy recovery.

This Health Concern Comes After a Grammy Nomination

Mastodon has received a significant amount of attention in recent months. In August, their 2026 album Marrow Deep was nominated for Best Metal Performance ahead of the 69th Annual Grammy Awards. The awards ceremony will air on February 7, 2027. Their album, Marrow Deep, was released on August 28, 2026. It peaked at No. 4 on the US Independent Albums chart and No. 40 on the Billboard 200. The band has been nominated numerous times, winning Best Metal Performance in 2018.

Aside from being Mastodon’s drummer, Dailor also sings lead vocals and backing vocals for the group. Their new album is the band’s first without co-founding lead guitarist and vocalist Brent Hinds. On August 20, 2026, Brent Hinds tragically lost his life in a motorcycle accident on August 20, 2025.

Also, Grand Theft Auto VI players are discovering a heartfelt shout-out featured on the game’s metal radio station. After their song “Blood And Thunder”, station host Kerry King of Slayer says, “Toast one to Brent Hinds of Mastodon”. It’s a special tribute to a fellow metal guitar player.

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