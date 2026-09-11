Mastodon Is Being Sued by the Estate of Their Late Bandmate Brent Hinds

The members of Mastodon are reportedly being sued by the estate of their late/former bandmate Brent Hinds.

According to Lambgoat, a civil complaint was filed against Troy Sanders, Bill Kelliher, and Brann Dailor. The paperwork was filed in Fulton County Court on September 3rd. The lawsuit claims Hinds held ownership interests in Mastodon and multiple related businesses at the time of his death.

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Prior to his August 2025 death, Hinds departed the band due to internal strife. His estate managers claim that following his exit, there was a proposed buyout agreement. However, the deal was not completed before he died.

Brent Hinds’ estate claims Mastodon offered an $80K check to buy out his interest in their brand

In the lawsuit, the estate claims that Mastodon subsequently issued a check for $80,000 as an accumulative buyout of those interests. They claim, though, that the band didn’t provide a fiscal explanation of how they came to determine this amount. It’s also reported that Hind’s estate has not yet cashed the check.

The complaint from Hind’s estate also accuses Mastodon of using an image of Hinds on the artwork for their 2026 record, Marrow Deep, without permission. It is noted that the late musician did not contribute to the album. His estate now seeks compensation related to this alleged use of likeness in connection with the album, as well as all associated merchandising.

It’s been implied that Hinds experienced substance abuse issues which impacted his role in Mastodon

Hinds’ estate managers also claim that he was informed of his dismissal from Mastodon via email, and that it was not as mutual as has been alleged.

Finally, the lawsuit criticizes the surviving members of Mastodon for their public discussion of Hinds’ private life details, following his tragic death. This includes the band’s claims that substance abuse was a contributing factor in Hinds’ exit.

At this time, the case does not appear to have gone before a judge.

As previously noted, Brent Hinds died in a motorcycle accident in 2025, at the age of 51. He was driving through a four-way stoplight intersection when he collided with another vehicle and was killed. He left Mastodon months prior, making some very intense comments about his ex-bandmates after their separation.

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