Mastodon Recruits Grammy-Nominated Metal Guitarist for Upcoming Tour

Mastodon have recruited a Grammy-nominated heavy metal guitarist to join them on their upcoming fall tour.

In a post on Instagram, the band shared that John Baizley, founding vocalist/guitarist of Baroness, is filling in on the band’s Poisonous Weapons Tour. The news came after Baizley joined the band for a small, intimate show at The Earl in Atlanta, GA.

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Baroness singer/guitarist is joining Mastodon for their 2026 fall tour

“We had a blast at the Earl last night! A great pre-tour warm-up before we break out the lasers and LED screens. Our good pal, John Baizley from Baroness, joined us,” the band wrote in their social media post.

“We had so much fun,” they added. “We’ve invited him to join us on stage during The Poisonous Weapons Tour to play a special set of Mastodon songs we haven’t played in a long time! We’re really excited to bring this special set on the tour. It’s going to [be] epic! Who’s ready to party?”

This is Mastodon’s first major tour following the death of former guitarist Brent Hinds

The Poisonous Weapons Tour marks Mastodon’s first major tour since the death of Brent Hinds, the band’s former guitarist.

Brent Hinds passed away on August 20, 2025, after being involved in a vehicle accident in Atlanta. Hinds was driving his motorcycle through an intersection when he collided with an automobile.

The band has since released their first album without Hinds, Marrow Deep, amidst a legal battle with his estate. Even still, they are not letting that slow them down, as they prepare to head out on the Poisonous Weapons Tour this month. See the tour dates below.

Sep 16 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock

Sep 18 – Asheville, NC @ Asheville Yards

Sep 19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

Sep 20 – Louisville, KY @ Louder than Life

Sep 22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

Sep 23 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

Sep 24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

Sep 25 – Washington, DC @ Anthem

Sep 27 – Montreal, QC @ MTelus

Sep 28 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

Sep 29 – Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Riverworks

Oct 1– Detroit, MI @ Fillmore

Oct 2 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera

Oct 3 – Minneapolis, MN @ Palace

Oct 6 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

Oct 7 – Boise, ID @ Revolution

Oct 9 – Oakland, CA @ The Fox

Oct 10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

Oct 11 – San Diego, CA @ The Sound

Oct 14 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore

Oct 16 – Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom

Oct 17 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

Oct 18 – Memphis, TN @ Satellite Music Hall

Oct 20 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora

Oct 21 – Greensboro, NC @ Piedmont Hall

Oct 22 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

Oct 24 – Dallas, TX @ Sick New World Dallas

Photo by Slaven Vlasic/FilmMagic