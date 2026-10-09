Mastodon Releasing a Limited-Run Record of Their New Album With Actual Mastodon Fossils Pressed Into the Vinyl

Mastodon have finally achieved the most perfect merchandise product. The band has pressed some records of their new album, Marrow Deep, with actual Mastodon fossils.

The band’s team announced the new vinyl in a press release and social media clip, revealing how they pressed the records. “Mastodon have just unveiled what may go down as one of the most distinctive vinyl variants in the history of the medium,” read the press release. “A pressing of their acclaimed new album Marrow Deep that contains actual fossilized mastodon teeth that have been ground into dust.”

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The Mastodon fossils were a gift to the band from a fan about two decades ago

Explaining how the idea came about, reps noted that someone previously gifted the fossils to Mastodon. “The band were gifted the non-display-worthy fossils by a fan some 20 years ago and had long pondered what to do with them. Given the title and theme of the new album, bassist/vocalist Troy Sanders began to envision somehow pressing them into an actual record.”

Eventually, the band started looking for ways to make their dream a reality. “After weeks of inquiries to pressing plants across the globe,” they had some luck. The band’s label, Loma Vista Recordings, “found a willing partner in Waxworks Records.”

Specialists ground up the mastodon fossils very fine so as not to impact the playability of the vinyls

They “enlisted the help of the geology department at the University of Georgia.” Specialists there helped “grind the bones into particles fine enough to not affect sound quality or playability.”

Next, Mastodon “visited the vinyl plant to personally hand-sprinkle the bone dust and press each copy.” This is detailed in a ‘making of’ video [seen above] that they shared on their socials.”

Now, there are not many copies of this pressing available, “due to the finite quantity of bone dust available.” The publishers strictly limited the pressing to 170 copies. To “give fans and collectors an equal shot at getting one, some copies are being released through an exclusive draw format.” Those interested in trying to get one can register at Loma Vista’s merch site for a chance to purchase. They price the records at $150. They will not charge you if you do not win the lottery. Registration is now live and ends on Oct. 12, 2026, at 9:00 AM.

Photo by Amy E. Price/Getty Images