Mastodon’s Bitter Legal Battle With Late Guitarist’s Family Takes New Turn

Most times, bands would spend a bulk of their time honoring a band member if they passed away. But for Mastodon, they’re embroiled deep into a lawsuit with their late guitarist Brent Hinds. Back in August 2025, he passed away in a devastating motorcycle accident mere months after leaving the group. Up until the end, there was a bit of bad blood between them.

However, after his passing, the metal legends didn’t hold onto any ill will and made it a point to celebrate Hinds and his contributions. They announced their intentions to release a documentary about him, as drummer Brann Dailor hoped to “bury the hatchet” before Brent Hinds died.

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“It’s hard [to explain] the pain and the anguish of losing someone in those circumstances,” the Mastodon drummer said. “I had hope that he was going to come back into the fold.”

However, memorializing Hinds quickly became a little more complicated when his family filed a lawsuit after his death. They claimed that he never received the $80,000 check they offered before he exited the band. In addition to using his image after his death, they wanted the band to cough up the money. Immediately afterwards, they called it “meritless.” Now, they’ve made their first legal response to the lawsuit.

Mastodon Make Their First Moves in Legal Battle Against Brent Hinds’ Estate

In a report from Billboard, the metal band made it abundantly clear that they wanted to honor the late Brent Hinds and would iron out financial compensation accordingly. However, they also wanted to clarify certain claims in the family’s lawsuit don’t align with previous agreements or the law. Additionally, they believed that the Hinds family used a “technically flawed legal claim” in their claim that they unrightfully used his likeness for their album Marrow Deep.

Essentially, Mastodon argued that they could’ve handled all these matters privately with their own contract rather than claiming any theft or wrongdoing.

“These distinctions matter,” the band’s lawyers said. “Defendants therefore seek dismissal only of those claims, or portions of claims, that lack a legal basis on the face of the complaint. The parties’ remaining factual and contractual disputes — and the truth — will be addressed in due course.”

The Hinds estate didn’t immediately reply with their own comments on the matter. But it’s abundantly clear that they’ll be hammering out the details with Mastodon for the foreseeable future.

Photo by Mick Hutson/Redferns