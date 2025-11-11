Match Survey Says Brits Are Too Polite to Find Love

Apparently, being too humble isn’t sexy. A new survey from Match suggests millions of single Brits are sabotaging their love lives by downplaying themselves online. In a country famous for understatement, it seems that modesty isn’t just a social reflex—it’s a dating handicap.

The study, reported via The Mirror, found that 62 percent of singles struggle to describe themselves on dating apps, and more than half admit they don’t even know what to say. About a third worry they’ll sound dull, while another quarter fear coming across as arrogant. The result is a sea of bios written like tax forms: safe, beige, and instantly forgettable.

Psychotherapist and dating coach David Waters, who works with Match’s Dating Lab, says this national reluctance to self-promote is pure British conditioning. “Detailing our positive traits isn’t boastfulness, it’s honesty and self-respect,” he explained. “And it will make such a difference in how you connect with others.”

Survey Says Brits Might Be Too Polite to Fall in Love

Waters suggests stealing your best friend’s voice when writing a bio—someone who would actually hype you up. “If you can channel that inner friend when crafting a profile, you’ll describe yourself in a far more favourable light,” he said. “It shows you to your best advantage and invites deeper, more genuine connections.”

Interestingly, Brits have no trouble complimenting other people. Women listed an average of seven flattering traits for their closest friends, while men named six. But when it came to describing themselves, confidence evaporated faster than small talk on a bad first date.

Meanwhile, positivity is what actually attracts people. Forty-five percent of respondents said profiles that mention humor, good friendships, or emotional intelligence are immediate green flags. Those qualities read as confident and emotionally aware—two things the “I’m just normal, really” crowd fails to deliver.

Waters’ advice is simple: borrow your best friend’s tone, start sentences with “I love,” skip the clichés, and show your sense of humor instead of claiming you have one. Most importantly, cut the self-deprecating filler. Phrases like “maybe,” “I guess,” or “this might sound dumb, but” only make you smaller on the page.

British modesty might work in a job interview, but dating apps reward people who actually believe their own PR. Say what you like, own what you’re good at, and give people something to swipe for.