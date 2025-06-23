matchmakers-are-back-in-business-thanks-to-terrible-dating-apps

For a growing number of singles in Western Australia, swiping just isn’t cutting it. Between emotional fatigue, safety concerns, and the constant churn of superficial conversations, more people are turning away from dating apps and looking for something slower, more personal, and more effective.

Amanda Harrigan, founder of the Perth-based matchmaking service HYTCH, says her clients often feel overwhelmed by the sheer volume of low-quality interactions. “It’s like trying to find a needle in a haystack,” she told The West Australian, describing how many users abandon apps after being flooded with messages that go nowhere.

It’s not just older generations driving this shift. Viola Steed, who runs Solutions Matchmaking in Perth, says demand is rising among professionals in their 30s and 40s. Many are well-educated, career-focused, and increasingly tired of apps that prioritize volume over substance. They’re seeking compatibility, not just chemistry.

This isn’t just a local trend. According to Global Dating Insights, Australians across the country are expressing frustration with app-based dating. A Forbes Health survey backs this up, showing that 80 percent of millennials report feeling emotionally exhausted from swiping. Many are starting to explore alternatives that feel more intentional, whether that means in-person events, curated dating platforms, or matchmakers with a more human touch.

Swipe Fatigue Is Real—and Matchmakers Are Back

Even dating apps are adapting. Match Group, which owns Tinder, Hinge, and OkCupid, recently launched a feature that allows users to receive human-curated match suggestions—for an extra fee. While this option mimics traditional matchmaking, local services like HYTCH and Solutions Matchmaking offer a more hands-on, personalized experience.

Harrigan believes people are finally realizing that the swipe model might not be the most effective way to meet someone meaningful. Her clients want to skip the games and get back to a genuine connection. Steed agrees, noting that the demand for matchmakers reflects a broader desire for support, guidance, and real-world compatibility.

“People are tired of playing the numbers game,” she said. And in an era dominated by ghosting, vague profiles, and endless scrolling, that mindset is starting to resonate.

Turning to a matchmaker isn’t surrendering to the dating struggle. It’s recognizing that human connection might need a human touch.