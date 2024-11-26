Matt Gaetz Is Charging $500 for Pep Talks on Cameo

If a personalized video from a has-been MAGA politician is on your holiday wishlist, boy have we got some good news for you.

After dropping out of consideration to serve as Attorney General in Donald Trump’s administration and announcing he wouldn’t return to congress amid sexual misconduct allegations, Matt Gaetz has made his next career move—Cameo celebrity.

Videos by VICE

The former Florida congressman joined the site—in which B- and C-list celebrities make personalized video messages for fans—on Nov. 22.

“I served in Congress. Trump nominated me to be US Attorney General (that didn’t work out). Once I fired the House Speaker,” his bio reads, alluding to his highly-publicized feud with Kevin McCarthy, whose ousting he spearheaded.

So far, Gaetz has secured 13 five-star reviews from happy customers who shelled out more than $500 to get a 1:27-minute-long video from him. Gaetz has made Cameos for occasions such as a holiday and a birthday. He also gave at least two people a pep talk.

He eloquently told one man that turning 70 “is pretty epic,” told another person who’d just gone through a triple bypass surgery that “America’s engaging” in her own recovery right alongside him, and sagely told a third individual struggling with work that “we’ve all got to play our role” in this world.

In addition to Gaetz, while on Cameo, fans can book videos from acclaimed people such as stars of Jersey Shore and Love Island, Santa Claus himself, a Donald Trump parody account, Chuck Norris, and Lance Bass.