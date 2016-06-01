Matt & Kim Get Happy, Make It Rain in “Let’s Run Away” Video

It’s been a whole year since Brooklyn dance-pop duo Matt & Kim released New Glow and a month since they came out with the suprise We Were The Weirdos EP, a perky, summery affair. It sounded like the kind of record that wants you to run around Brooklyn and shower your friends in dollar bills or, better still, dance on a roof in the middle of the day.

Well, now there’s the video for “Let’s Run Away” and that’s exactly what’s happening on screen! There’s also some Silly String and some homemade flamethrowers. It’s essentially what GoPros and slo-mo were made for.

Videos by VICE

The band are playing Governors Ball in New York this Friday at 6:45 when, we can only hope and assume, the sun will be out and money will rain.

Check out the video below: