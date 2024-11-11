Mattel’s Mixup on ‘Wicked’ Doll Packaging Causes Traffic Surge on Porn Site

It’s a classic mixup, really.

Mattel, the popular toy company, made a major mistake with its “Wicked” dolls. But it wasn’t the dolls themselves that were the issue—it was the porn site advertised on their packaging.

That’s right, Mattel meant to use the official website of the movie adaptation of Wicked, but instead, it pointed buyers to an 18-and-older website.

One person even shared a screenshot of the illicit website on X.

The manufacturer has since apologized for its hilarious yet concerning mistake.

“Mattel was made aware of a misprint on the packaging of the Mattel Wicked collection dolls, primarily sold in the US, which intended to direct consumers to the official WickedMovie.com landing page,” the company said in a statement.

“We deeply regret this unfortunate error and are taking immediate action to remedy this,” the statement continued. “Parents are advised that the misprinted, incorrect website is not appropriate for children.”

I’d say so.

The company also instructed buyers to toss the packaging or at least obscure the link so no one accidentally follows it to—quite the surprise.

The dolls were specifically made for the two-part Wicked movie adaptation, which stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. Part one will be released in theaters on November 22, while part two is expected to hit theaters November 2025.