Dive Into This New Video From the “Club Mozart” of Cologne

Matteo Luis is already regarded as a sort of “club Mozart” in the Cologne electro scene. In the summer of 2013, the 20 year old wunderkind drew attention with his EP We Found Love and people couldn’t resist but be tantilized by the video’s straight-up festival of fun. For his new track “Tell Me,” the DJ/producer sticks to the pleasing black and white aesthetic of his last video gem.

We follow a young and seemingly bored man into his flat and watch him during his meticulous transformation into a woman. On top of that we see other people who didn’t make it into the flat: another young man who’s instead randomly displayed across the sceen, a woman who’s staring into the camera with an idle glance, as well as her leashed lapdog.

