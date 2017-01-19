Listen to the “Best Techno Song” Matthew Dear’s Ever Made

You’ve got to hand it to them: the DJ-Kicks team had an exceptionally strong 2016, dropping fantastic mixes by Moodymann, Dam-Funk, Jackmaster, Marcel Dettmann, and Daniel Avery. While it might be hard to top that, they’re giving it their best shot and this month sees the release of Matthew Dear’s inclusion in the long-running and much-loved series.

Featuring cuts from the likes of Simian Mobile Disco, Pearson Sound, and Italojohnson, DJ-Kicks 57 flits and flutters between hard-edged club-ready techno and more experimental sounds. We liked it so much we asked Dear if we could premiere a track from it and he kindly agreed.

“Brines”—which sees Dear adopting his oft-used Audion guise—is a typically minimal affair, taut and precision-engineered, a rattling, rumbling, clanking and creaking thing of dark beauty. Dear himself had this to say about it. ‘”Brines” is one the best techno songs I’ve ever made. The whole thing was done live, on my modular equipment and captures a raucous session in it’s purest form. In a perfect world, this one would be remembered as my “Spastik” or “Windowlicker”.”

Check out the track in full below.

DJ-Kicks: Matthew Dear arrives on January 27th on !K7