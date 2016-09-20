Matthew Herbert’s Bringing Microhouse Back on His Brand New Detroit Swindle Remix



Since 2011, dutch duo Lars Dales and Maarten Smeets have been releasing Grade-A bangers as Detroit Swindle. After a summer of top-notch festival and club sets, they’ve decided to bring Autumn in with yet another set of screamers.



The Circular City EP sees them return to their own Heist Recordings label for a batch of silky-smooth house tracks that are sure to set any half-decent dancefloor alight. Oh, and they’ve got the legendary Matthew Herbert to slide by with a subtly sensational remix too, which we’re bringing you exclusively here on THUMP.

It stutters, stammers and shimmers, coming on like a 2016-friendly take on the classic microhouse sound that even Herbert himself was deploying to stunning effect in the early part of the last decade. Riding along on a bassline that sounds a bit like Pacman for nearly seven minutes, this one’s got zoned-out-at-an-afterparty classic stamped all over it.

Chomp it down below.

The Circular City EP is out on Heist Recordings in the near future.



