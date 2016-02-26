Matthew Herbert Made a Limited Edition Record Out of a Tortilla

Matthew Herbert has long had a bit of a food obsession, building albums like Plat Du Jour and One Pig entirely out of food-related samples. Even his 1998 breakthrough album, Around The House, featured extensive sampling from his kitchen. The British electronic musician has now taken that concept to an absurd extreme with an extremely limited edition single etched onto tortillas.

This is the first in a series of “edible sounds,” and only 12 copies will be produced, which could mean ridiculous resale values (unless they go moldy first).

Videos by VICE

The technology for laser-etching grooves into a tortilla was tested out last year, after someone was inspired by a viral Youtube video of a fake tortilla record. It was only a matter of time before someone used it for a commercial release.

According to Herbert, the record should be “playable on normal hifi. unlikely to be delicious.”

Benjamin Boles is on Twitter.

