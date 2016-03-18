Matthew Herbert Played Records Made of Food Last Night

The DJ and producer Matthew Herbert has become somewhat of a foodie lately. Last month he unveiled a playable record made entirely from a grooved tortilla and on Wednesday night at the Science Gallery London, he performed a few more culinary works.

For a performance commissioned by the gallery titled Edible Sound, Herbert drilled center holes into everything from celeriac to processed cheese slices and “played” them using highly amplified turntables. According to the King’s College newsletter, rather than just sample sounds, Herbert’s performance investigated and compared the sounds of raw and processed foods. Herbert then fed his “edible records” to the audience, a gesture that both ended the performance, and concluded Science Gallery’s nine-month series on food politics and culture FED UP: The Future of Food.

Watch the short clip below to hear a clip of butternut squash.