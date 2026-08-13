Matthew McConaughey Just Bluegrassed the Hell Out of an Ella Langley Hit

2026 has been Ella Langley’s year. The country star released her sophomore album, Dandelion, on April 10, 2026. With this release, Langley earned a No. 1 album along with three chart-topping hits. While singles “Be Her” and “I Can’t Love You Anymore” went to No. 1 on the Country Airplay chart, another single went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. “Choosin’ Texas” has spent a staggering seventeen weeks at No. 1, the fourth-longest No. 1 run in the chart’s history. Additionally, it broke the record for the most weeks at No. 1 for a non-holiday song by a woman.

With this newfound stardom come incredible perks. For instance, Langley recently launched her own energy drink. Also, Langley is the face of American Eagle’s Spring and Summer denim campaigns. Another perk of stardom is performing renditions of your own songs on The Tonight Show, performed by none other than a high-profile Hollywood star.

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During a segment on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the host refers to an audience suggestion box. A fan requested Langley’s chart-topping hit, “Choosin’ Texas”. Fallon brilliantly enlisted actor Matthew McConaughey and indie folk band The Last Bison. Together, they delivered a bluegrass cover of the No. 1 hit song.

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How mCCONAUGHEY WAS THE PERFECT FIT

Matthew McConaughey is a notable Texas resident, raised in the Lone Star State and currently living in Austin. He’s a leading public figure in Texas as the owner of Austin FC, the city’s professional soccer club. The actor is also a professor at the University of Texas and is often seen at sporting events supporting the school.

Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas” is about a guy from Texas. In the song, she attempts to get the guy to fall in love with Tennessee. This plan fails when he runs into an old flame from Texas. McConaughey is famously known for his Texas accent, so his rendition of the No. 1 song is a perfect pairing. Jimmy Fallon himself joins in, singing along while playing a washboard. McConaughey is strumming a mandolin, while The Last Bison provides a complete bluegrass backing band.

Langley took to social media, sharing the cover on her Instagram story with the caption “I may never recover from this”. As if Langley’s hit needs any more help holding the top position, this viral rendition gives it an extra boost to maintain its placement.

Matthew McConaughey’s upcoming rural crime thriller The Rivals of Amziah King hits theaters later this month.

Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images