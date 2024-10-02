Matthew Perry’s Doctor to Plead Guilty as Death Probe Targets ‘Ketamine Queen’

One of the two doctors who were charged in connection to Matthew Perry’s death is expected to plead guilty in federal court today.

Mark Chavez, 54, signed a plea agreement in August in exchange for lesser charges. He also turned in his passport and medical license, cooperating with prosecutors who are reportedly more worried about two others involved in the case: another doctor and an alleged dealer called the “ketamine queen.”

Overall, five people were arrested over Perry’s death. He drowned after taking a large dose of ketamine at his home on October 28, 2023. Two others have pleaded guilty, including Perry’s assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, and one of Perry’s acquaintances.

Photo by Niharika Kulkarni/NurPhoto/Shutterstock.

Chavez’s lawyer Matthew Binninger claimed his client is “incredibly remorseful” and “trying to do everything in his power to right the wrong that happened here.” According to Chavez’s plea deal, the doctor used a fake prescription to get ketamine for Perry.

Keep in mind that Perry began legally using ketamine to treat his depression. However, when the actor—who had a known history of drug addiction—sought out more than what his regular doctor would prescribe him, those closest to him allegedly took full advantage of the situation.

Court documents say Perry’s personal assistant worked with Chavez and Plasencia to obtain the ketamine for him. They’re accused of securing thousands of dollars worth of ketamine, disregarding the impact it would have on Perry’s mental and physical health.

In one disturbing series of texts, the two doctors spoke about the money they’d receive from this deal.

“I wonder how much this moron will pay,” Plasencia said to Chavez. The amount ended up being $4,500.

The doctors also discussed the possibility of becoming Perry’s “go-to” for ketamine.

After a guilty plea, Chavez could face up to 10 years in prison.