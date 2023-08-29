The Best Labor Day Mattress Sales for Getting Serious 3-Day-Weekend Sleep

You know those scammers “psychics” on the boardwalk, who’ll run their clammy, nicotine-stained hands across your palm and tell you that you sometimes get upset with your parents and have someone in your life whose name starts with the letter M? Well, allow me to do a little cold read of my own on you, dear reader. I’m sensing… that your back is sometimes stiff upon waking up in the morning, and you often wake up feeling like you need more sleep. Was I right on the money? If so, then it might be wise to stop shelling out your hard-earned clams for psychic readings and invest in a new mattress and bedding instead. Lucky for you, a few of our favorite brands are having big-time Labor Day sales right now.

Whether you’re in search of an entirely new mattress and bed setup, or you’re just looking to swap out your light and breezy summer sheets for some heavier autumnal bedding, these deals and steals are ripe for the picking.

Amazon has a truckload of mattress and bedding deals—no surprise there!

Avocado is offering up to $1,499 off its motion-isolating Latex Mattress, along with up to $880 on its other luxe models if you use the code LABORDAY through Sept. 5.

Bear Mattress is making us sleep easy tonight with mattresses for up to $875 and $400 worth of accessories with every purchase. You’ll get free pillows, a sheet set, and a mattress protector.

Brooklinen is in the midst of a “Staycation Sale” with 15% off sitewide. Our top pick? These percale sheets for hot sleepers.

Brooklyn Bedding launched a 25% off sitewide sale that runs through Sept. 4. There’s even a mattress made for athletes?

Casper is making us catch some major zzz’s thanks to everything being up to 20% off, including the Orignal Hybrid Mattress.

Helix has a 25% off Labor Day sale going on, but make sure to use the code LDS25 to receive the sweet discounts.

Nectar Sleep is offering 33% off everything including its most popular Memory Foam Mattress.

Parachute has some bedding deals available, including markdowns on items like this percale duvet cover.

Purple, known for its colorful gel-grid material, is offering mattresses for up to $900 off a mattress and a smart base for a supreme snooze.

Saatva, an editor favorite for getting rid of back pain, has mattresses for up to $600 off through Aug. 31.

Tempur-Pedic has Labor Day “sitebuster” deals with discounts of up to 40% off.

Tuft & Needle has the cooling and pressure-relieving Mint Mattress for 20% off.

Wayfair dropped its Labor Day Clearance sale with deals up to 70% off, including mattresses for up to 55% off.

