Matty Matheson’s Ultimate Burger Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 2 hours

Ingredients

for the bacon-onion jam:

1 pound|455 grams slab bacon, sliced into lardons

2 cups|4 sticks|455 grams unsalted butter

4 pounds|500 grams onions, sliced

1 cup|240 ml red wine vinegar

¼ cup|50 grams granulated sugar

for the burger:

3 pounds|1.4 kilograms fresh ground brisket

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 cup|145 grams diced kosher dill pickles

1 cup|240 ml Hellmann’s mayonnaise

1 pound|455 grams Monterey Jack cheese, sliced

unsalted butter

6 sesame-seed milk buns

shredded iceberg lettuce

Directions

Make the bacon-onion jam: In a large heavy-bottomed pot set over medium, render the bacon. Add the butter and onions. Cook over low heat, stirring occasionally, 1 ½ hours. Cooking the onions this slowly will let them caramelize naturally in their sugars. Add the vinegar and sugar to the pot and cook 15 minutes, then remove from the heat. Let cool and place in container and store in the refrigerator. (When you make the P&L Burgers, you can warm some of this jam in a pan.) Make the burger: Place cast-iron skillet over medium heat 5 minutes before cooking the patties. Roll 6-ounce|170 gram burger balls from the brisket and pat them into flat, thick patties, about 1-inch (2.5-cm) thick. Season the patties with salt and pepper. In a bowl, combine the pickles and mayonnaise; set aside. Place three patties in the skillet (with no oil). The fat will render and you will have a juicier burger from the natural fat inside the patty. Cook 4 minutes on one side, then flip. Top each patty with the jam and then put 2 slices of cheese per patty on top. Pour 2 tablespoons water into the skillet, covering it immediately so the burgers can steam. Remove the lid after 45 seconds. The cheese should be fully melted. Butter the buns and place them face-down in another skillet over medium- high so they get nice and toasty. Spoon the pickle mayo on the bottom buns, then add a good pile of the lettuce. Add the cheesy beef patties, cover with more of the pickle mayo, then add bun tops. Just eat the fucking burger.

AUTHOR’S NOTE: This recipe has been reprinted by permission of the author from Matty Matheson: A Cookbook.

