Matzo Ball Soup Recipe

Makes 8 (1 cup|237 ml) servings

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 2 ½ hours

Ingredients

for the soup:

1 (3-4 pound|1500 kilogram) chicken

3 large carrots, peeled and cut into large chunks

2 small yellow onions (about 1 pound|454 grams), unpeeled and halved

1 head of garlic, cut in half horizontally

4 ribs celery, quartered

1 tablespoon whole black peppercorns, plus cracked black pepper, to taste

1 tablespoon kosher salt, plus more to taste

3 quarts|2840 ml cold water

1 bunch dill

2 lemons, juiced (optional, will cloud broth but is worth it for flavor)

for the matzo balls:

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

2 tablespoons store-bought schmaltz or homemade rendered chicken fat (directions above)

2 tablespoons seltzer water

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper

½ cup matzo meal

1 quart|946 ml prepared chicken broth (optional, but makes a huge difference)

Directions

Make the broth: Heat oven to 400°F. Split your chicken into 8 bone-in pieces—breasts, legs, thighs, and wings. Pull the fat and skin from these pieces and set it aside (except the wings, the skin is annoying to get off of these). You can ask your butcher to cut your chicken up and skin it for you, just make sure she/he gives you everything, including the fat and skin. Place carrots, onions and garlic on another sheet tray and roast along with the chicken until onions and garlic are golden and carrots are slightly caramelized, about 20 mins. Meanwhile, add reserved chicken fat and skin to a small saucepan with about ¼ cup|60 ml of water. Simmer over low, stirring occasionally and scraping the toasty bits from the bottom of the pan, until all of the skin is crisp and brown and the fat has rendered into a golden liquid, about 30 to 40 minutes. Strain liquid into a heat-safe container and set aside. You will be using this rendered chicken fat (schmaltz) in your matzo balls. I highly recommend snacking on the crispy skins (gribenes) that are left over, but if you’re not feeling it, just discard them. After the chicken and vegetables have cooked for 20 minutes, add them to a large stockpot or Dutch oven along with the rest of the broth ingredients (set aside some dill for garnish). Cover and bring to a boil over medium heat. Once the stock has come to a boil, lower the heat and simmer uncovered for 2 hours, skimming the scummy foam that rises to the top whenever you see it. Make the matzo balls: In a medium bowl, add all of your matzo ball ingredients together and mix until they form a batter. Place in the refrigerator for 30 minutes. After 30 minutes, bring 1 quart|946 ml of prepared chicken broth mixed with 1 quart|946 ml water to a boil in a medium saucepan. Wet your hands and scoop a heaping tablespoon of matzo batter into your wetted hands. Gently form the batter into balls and place them in the simmering broth, one at a time. Simmer on medium heat, covered, for 30 minutes. After 30 minutes, remove pan from the heat and allow the balls to rest in the broth until the broth is ready. After 2 hours, strain your soup through a sieve lined with cheesecloth into a clean bowl. Discard all of the solids except the carrots and the chicken. Season broth with salt and pepper to taste. Once the carrots and chicken have cooled, cut the carrots into coins and return them to the broth. Pull the chicken from the bones, shred the meat into bite-sized pieces, and return it to the broth as well. Ladle soup into bowl, add matzo ball, and garnish with dill sprigs.

