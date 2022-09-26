Maude’s Vibrating Butt Plug Should Be in My [Redacted], and the Louvre

Remember when the Paris Ritz had a butt plug? Sorry—[ahem] a postmodern sculpture by the artist Paul McCarthy, formally known as “Tree.” Ever since I saw it IRL, holding court in one of the world’s most illustrious plazas like a boss, I thought, Damn. Maybe it’s time to see wassup with butt plugs.

I’ve always been more of a suction vibrator and G-spot dildo person, but I think that’s because I never found the right plug for me. I’m down for butt stuff—who doesn’t like giving/receiving a little prostate tickle?—and I’ve tried a few plugs over the years, but there’s been a slight lag in the development of über chic anal toys compared to other sexual wellness products.

Then, Maude came along with its vibrating “cone.”

We’re in the middle of an aesthetic sexual wellness renaissance. Along with companies such as Dame, Cute Little Fuckers, and Unbound Babes, the sexual wellness brand Maude is helping spearhead a new era of sex positive, high-quality, gender-inclusive sex toys that you don’t just want because they get your rocks off—they’re also straight-up cool. These are beautiful sex toys that we actually have chemistry with, and they deserve a place on the proverbial mantle.

It would be horny heresy for me to say there aren’t inventive, pretty butt plugs out there; it’s just that most of mine are either bachelorette party favors, cheeky checkout-line toys, or glitterati McBling butt plugs with fake diamonds; they are all my children, but they’ve always felt more like horny nightstand decor than the chic, everyday plug I craved. Maude is different. It’s akin to the Apple of sex toy brands, because all of its products—from organic lubes in amber containers to cleverly-opening condoms—are minimalist in design, intuitive to use, and look like they could be found chilling in Ricardo Bofill’s La Fábrica estate. So when it announced its first-ever vibrating anal toy called, simply, “Cone,” I was all ears (and all ass) to see if it would live up to my expectations for a swanky, everyday butt plug.

What was rad

Maude’s packaging is discreet and (as no surprise) so damn chic. The plug arrived in its own matte tube inside of a little beige pouch with its small instruction booklet and charging cable (no batteries needed for this baby), and the silicone was firm, but soft to the touch. Most importantly, the base is properly flared to keep the plug secure:

At 4.75-insertable inches long, this is not a beginner’s plug, but the tip is so well-tapered that you can start slowly and to your comfort level when you insert it by yourself or with a partner gradually. Take your time. Read-up on the best practices for anal training, and know that the first few times you use butt plugs, you might feel weird until you pinpoint what really works for you, whether that’s taking a long time to edge yourself/a partner with a plug or mounting one of these pommel horses.

I used plenty of water-based lubricant, as silicone lube has been known to erode silicone toys over time, and eased into insertion. There’s a deeply gratifying feeling of fullness that can be found with the right plug, and even more so when it vibrates; it’s almost as if there’s a small, really talented yodeler inside your rectum. This emerald tree—sorry, cone—was no exception, was a pro at stimulating the female version of the P-spot, which is called the A-spot, and was real good at ushering in orgasms that feel as toe-curlingly deep even my favorite G-spot orgasms.

I give it 11/10 pine trees, easy.

What was tricky

Do not forget to be generous with the lube and the wipes, which is very important for a more seamless insertion as well as pampering your sweet peach (and cleaning your sex toys in general).

TL; DR

If you’re a fan of anal toys, Maude’s vibrating Cone is a nightstand must. There are a million boring-ass black anal plugs out there that are cool and will get the job done, but none that are quite this cool. Cone does what I’ve been asking the universe to do for years: it straddles the line between minimalist and elevated design, from the packaging to the user experience, and it feels almost as soft and luxurious as the silk pillowcases I’ve impulse-ordered from Amazon.

Alone or with a partner, Maude’s latest is a treat—and it’s giving my other sex toys some competition for the best spot on my nightstand.

Cone can be purchased at Maude.

