Maude’s Travel-Sized Sex Toy Set Won’t Freak Out TSA (But Will Get You Off)

“Think of Maude as the Apple of sex toy brands,” I told my friend as I helped her shop for a new vibrator online. She was looking for something deserving of her aesthetic—a blend of Dakota Johnson’s cozy decor and Axel Vervoordt’s Scandi minimalism—and as a horny person who is often traveling for work, she was looking for vibrators that looked chic, felt discreet, and were lithium-battery-free.

Maude is all of these things, and so much more. The WOC-owned company has a knack for creating supplements, lubricants, and sex toys that feel like they belong in the gardens of the Noguchi Museum, and are a far cry from the low-quality vibrators that dominated so much of our early twenties, when we were still learning about all the different kinds of sex toys—let alone body-safe silicone. Serendipitously, Dakota Johnson is also the brand’s co-creative director, so you know the designs (and vibes) are going to be top-tier.

Videos by VICE

… And because Maude has kindly anticipated our spank sesh needs, its team has created a travel bundle with the best-selling Vibe and its pH-balanced, latex-safe lubricant. After all, what summer vacation is complete without astral-projecting orgasms?

So, what’s in the box? (Hint: not Gwyneth Paltrow’s head.) You’ll get the brand’s soft-touch vibe, plus a travel-size version of its excellent lube. The brand’s water- and silicone-based lubes are some of my personal favorites to reach for during sex with a partner or with toys, because the ingedients don’t have an overwhelming scent and the packaging is sexy in an unstudied way. It’s the Aesop of lubes, if you will.

The same goes for the brand’s condoms, which have a clean, unscented aroma that I can only describe as expensive, and an easy-to-open buttercup packaging that’s not finicky like other condom brands. They feel thin and smooth in use, and have also been tested for durability not once but three times with electronic technology.

“Maude is just as much for those young, virile straight couples as it is for that new parent who must fit intimacy into a newly-hectic lifestyle, for the LGBTQ+ community, or for that recently single 50-year-old who feels like no brand actually speaks to them,” founder Éva Goicochea explains. Maude makes toys that will look good hanging out on your nightstand or bathroom shelf, from its emerald-colored anal plug, Cone, to its external clitoral and errogenous zone vibrators, dubbed the Drop and Vibe.

All of these mini, horny sculpture-vibrators are rechargeable, water-resistant, and made with 100% platinum- and FDA-grade silicone. They’re also TSA-approved, if you’re on the hunt for discreet sex toys to take on vacation or that big trip home that you’ve been putting off. Trust me: having a great, compact vibrator will make it more bearable.

The five-star rated Vibe is my first choice for a traveling companion, because it’s the kind of toy you can use for humping and grinding or direct clitoral stimulation. “Just… just buy it,” one reviewer writes. “It’s the best thing I have EVER and I mean EVER used. Battery life is great. It’s discreet [and] oh boy does it vibrate. It has a travel mode so you don’t have to explain to your nine year old niece that no, that’s not your phone ringing […] 15/10 gold stars.”

Whether you’re hankering for a travel-sized sex toy that won’t raise eyebrows at TSA (although, trust us, they do not care) or you’re tired of shopping for vibrators that feel stuck in the 90s, Maude is a brand to keep on your radar, and in your bedside drawer.

Learn more about Maude on the brand’s website.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.