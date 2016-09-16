UPDATE: Max B Is Getting Out of Prison Early

[Update September 17, 12:15​]:​ According to NorthJersey.com​, ​Max B’s sentence has been lowered to 20 years after the rapper plead guilty to the charge of aggravated manslaughter. Considering time already served, he could be released as early as 2025.



The Wave God Max Biggaveli is coming home. Max B, the influential New York rapper born Charly Wingate who has been serving a 75-year sentence since 2009, will be released from prison early. He recently began working with a new legal team and management, and he will enter into a plea agreement for just one charge, aggravated manslaughter​.

Previously, he had been charged on 12 counts by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office in New Jersey, including first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, and first-degree kidnapping. Those charges will all be dropped. More details about his release date and the terms of the plea will be announced in the near future.

The news broke on Wiz Khalifa’s Twitter, where the Pittsburgh rapper posted​, “Max B is coming home. Sentence got shortened. Looks like the Gang will be working wit the Wave.​” French Montana also posted an update on Instagram​, which noted Max may be facing two to six more years of time. Noisey confirmed the news of the shortened sentence with a representative for the rapper.

​Max B shared the following statement in the wake of the news:

I would like to take this time to humbly express my gratitude to the Bergen County Courts, The Honorable James J. Guida, and Mr. Grewal of the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office for looking into my Post-Conviction Relief. This proceeding was not a question of my guilt or innocence, but about the bad advice, poor judgment, and overall ineffectiveness of my trial attorney. I would also like to thank my legal team at The Law Offices of Bruno & Ferraro; my wonderful attorneys John Bruno, John Bruno Jr., John Lotorocca, and Linda Peterson did an outstanding on my case and fighting for me.

I wanna thank The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy, and Angela Yee. I wanna give a special thanks to my friend and partner Frank Babar and Phase One Network, William Cosgrove, Corey Whitaker, and The Playbook Agency. Without the support of the Phase One team, I wouldn’t have made it this far. I want to thank my boy Masar, Alpac, and my brother from another mother, French Montana aka Mac with the Cheese—I love you bro! Wave Gods till we die!!! To all my fans that been holding it down for me all these years, still banging my music and still keeping it wavy. I love you all and Stay Wavy. Last, but certainly not least, my lovely and wonderful mother Mamaveli, I love you!

