Max Worth Asks God Why He Cheated Him on ‘Born a Boy’

“God, you’ve cheated me,” is the powerful opening line of Max Worth’s “Born a Boy”, the leading track from his debut album Die Because There Is Nothing Else to Do.

Worth, a young Wellington musician, mixes experimental pop and hip-hop to produce distant and abstract beats that drift along in a vague haze. “We’re living in a cruel world and you’ve been born to the wrong body”, he croons over drum patterns and synths.

“‘Born a Boy’ is a poem I wrote on my 20th birthday reflecting on my mistakes from life so far,” says Worth whose real name is Max Wollerman. “It’s about feeling uncomfortable in my own skin and not knowing if I will ever live up to the expectations I have for myself. The older I get the more isolated I feel from the life around me.”

While the album title and theme may hint of despair, the songs production is as exhilirating as it is prodigious

Worth is a bit of Soundcloud pro and and the song is re-working of an earlier version that featured on his first EP, that he made and released in three-hours.

