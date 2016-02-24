Strange, Disorienting Photos from a Birthright Trip to Israel

One of VICE Canada’s pals and favorite young photographers, Maya Fuhr, recently went on a birthright trip to Israel and came back with a buttload of beautiful photos. Here’s what she has to say about them.

Birthright is basically a free ten-day trip to Israel for Jews under 27. The aim is to create a young Jewish community and make us feel at home in the country. Basically the goal is to keep Israel alive through word of mouth.

I laid low and observed my surroundings, an ideal situation for my style of photography. We stargazed, ate a lot, rode camels, and swam in the Dead Sea.

We also stayed in kibbutz on craters and went for hikes in the desert. It’s probably the first and last time I’ll be treated like such a baby, being told where to go and when to eat all day long. It was surprisingly unbiased, and religion and politics were left to my own interpretation. I felt pretty lucky and very spiritual and focused. Being truly in the moment like this made me look at objects and surroundings in a different way. Hopefully you can see that calmness in my photos.

