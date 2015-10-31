Maya Jane Coles’ Return as Nocturnal Sunshine is Dark, Violent, and Sexy

Maya Jane Coles’ acclaimed Nocturnal Sunshine moniker is all about taking it dark and deep, to a place far away from the punchy tech-house that she sprang to fame with. After the release of Coles’ debut album under her the dubstep-leaning guise, she’s released a new video to the track “It’s Alright.” Directed by Jonas K. Lord, it continues the stylistic ethos of her project in perfect form.

Taking influences from a wide palate of creative forces like Aphex Twin, Bjork, and even David Lynch, the video finds a number of terrifyingly tortured characters swaying, convulsing, and “dancing” across the screen, armed with knives, guns, tearful smudgy makeup, and of course—lots of black.

As far as the track, which revolves around a churning, growling synth line, and the lyrics “I know that sometimes we fight, but it’s alright,” it all points perhaps to moments of underlying hope, throughout a video that seems mostly about pain and despair.

The video’s characters, some of them tarantula-esque miniature robots consisting of disjointed body parts, fight, then make out, then have some sort of terrifying cuddle puddle, all the while with Coles’ enthralling beats spookily caressing the background. Both artistic and haunting, this video is just about the perfect precursor to your Halloween weekend. Thanks, Maya.