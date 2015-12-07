Maya Jane Coles Takes Sia’s “Alive” Into Deep Places

Despite having written tracks for the likes of Rihanna, Beyonce, and Celine Dion, it hasn’t only been in the last couple of years that Sia has become a headline name in her own right, yet following huge hits like “Chandelier” and “Elastic Heart” it’s pretty clear that she should have been centre stage some time before, particularly now her most recent single, “Alive”, has so successfully continued this streak of elegant power pop.

“Alive” has been subject to series of remixes and reworks from a number of producers, but here on THUMP we don’t do things by half—if we’re going to bring you a remix of one of the world’s fastest rising pop-stars, we want it to be have been remixed by one of the world’s biggest DJs. Oh snap, look at that, it’s exactly what we done. We’re super excited to bring you Maya Jane Coles take on Sia’s new belter. You should know going in, it’s a sultry affair, taking the track down to a gorgeous, pulsing, moody places. We can get enough of it, and we’re sure you will agree. Listen exclusively below.

Sia’s album This Is Acting will be released on the 29th January 2016.