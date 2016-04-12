Watch Maylee Todd Get Her Groove Back in “Poetry of Intuition”



Photo via Fred Yurichuk and Jason Lutz

How does one find themselves? For some it involves meditation, others *cough* me *cough* walking aimlessly by the beach listening to Sade, but for Toronto electronic soul artist Maylee Todd, it’s a trip to beautiful Cuba. In her very cool and desaturated visuals for “Poetry of Intuition”, Todd visits the tropical island in search of herself. Through cinematic shots of lonely car rides and abandoned buildings, the video tells a story of self-change and intuition over an airy beat and soulful keys.

“Poetry of Intuition is the deep understanding that a relationship has reached it’s expiration,” Maylee Todd explains. “The character in the video travels to another country gaining new perspectives, changing her routines and exploring her intuition.” Watch the video below.

Byron Yan is a writer from Toronto. Follow him on Twitter.