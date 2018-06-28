Maynard James Keenan (Tool, A Perfect Circle) Responds to Rape Allegation

Maynard James Keenan, frontman of metal acts Tool and A Perfect Circle, has responded to an allegation of rape made against him earlier this week.

Last Friday, Twitter user IWas17HeWas36 shared a thread in which she alleges that Keenan raped her and gave her an STD at an A Perfect Circle show in 2000, when she was 17 and Keenan was 36. Read the full thread on Twitter. (Warning: Thread contains discussion of sexual assault.)

Today, Keenan has shared a response via Twitter. “Many thanks to those of you who saw right through this despicable false claim that only does damage to the #metoo movement,” he wrote, “and shame on those of you who perpetuate this destructive clickbait. As for my delayed but un-required response, I had my phone off. You should try it.”

If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault, domestic or family violence call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit 1800RESPECT.org.au. In an emergency, call 000.