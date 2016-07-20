MC Bin Laden’s US Debut is Cancelled After Last-Minute Drug Test and Visa Issues

A version of this article originally appeared on THUMP Brazil

Although he had his bags packed and ready to perform on Saturday at MoMA PS1’s Warm Up party series, as well as GHE20G0TH1K on Thursday night, MC Bin Laden was denied entry to the United States by the US consulate today (June 20). The Brazilian MC and rapper announced the unfortunate news on his official Facebook page earlier this afternoon. Talking to THUMP Brazil, MC Bin Laden said he submitted his visa paperwork on time, but at the last minute, was asked to do a drug test that there was not enough time to complete.

Bin Laden told THUMP Brazil that beyond the drug test requirement, the consulate asked many questions about his video “Bin Laden não morreu“ (“Bin Laden is Not Dead”), which seems to carry some implications. “I explained it was a joke and I’m at a different point in my career,” said the MC, who arrived in Brazil last Monday, July 18, after his first European tour.

Bin Laden’s visa to the United States was also denied last year. “Everything was ready, and I was excited. I never imagined going to New York,” he said. “But I’m still going. We will arrange this [drug] test, reschedule the concerts, and I will go there. And I will record a video in New York. Imagine, a Bin Laden video in New York will burst, bro.”