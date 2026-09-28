McDonald’s Pokémon Cards 2026: Happy Meal Release Date and Set List Details

Pokémon cards are officially returning to McDonald’s Happy Meals in the United States this November. The new Pokémon TCG promotion will give collectors a chance to find one of 15 cards in four-card booster packs. Here is when the Happy Meals are expected to arrive and what we know about the set so far.

When Do the McDonald’s Pokémon TCG Happy Meals Come Out?

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company, McDonald’s

The McDonald’s Pokémon TCG Happy Meal release date is Thursday, November 5 and runs through December 9, 2026, in the United States. The dates come from PokéBeach, which first reported details of the promotion.

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That gives collectors a little over a month to pick up the new cards. As with any Happy Meal promotion, it may be worth checking with your local restaurant once November 5 arrives to see whether the Pokémon card packs will be available or not, as it varies per location.

How Many Cards Are in the McDonald’s Pokémon 2026 Set?

Screenshot: The Pokemon Company, McDonald’s

There will reportedly be 15 Pokémon cards to collect in the 2026 McDonald’s set. Six of those cards will feature the special confetti holofoil finish used for McDonald’s Pokémon TCG promotions.

Each Happy Meal is expected to include one four-card booster pack containing:

One holo card

Three non-holo cards

So, while you will get a holo in each pack, you may need to open several Happy Meals to find all six holofoil cards.

McDonald’s Pokémon Card List for 2026

Screenshot: The Pokemon Company, McDonald’s

The full McDonald’s Pokémon card list for 2026 has not been revealed yet. We know the reported set size and pack contents, but there is currently no confirmed list of which Pokémon will appear on the 15 cards.

We’ll update this guide with the complete card list and holofoil details once they’re revealed.