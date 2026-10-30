McDonald’s Pokémon Cards 2026 Set List Revealed: All Cards and Happy Meal Release Dates

The full McDonald’s Pokémon cards 2026 set list has been revealed, with 15 cards to collect during the upcoming Happy Meal promotion. This year’s collaboration also brings back plastic Pokémon toys. Here is the full card list and when the Pokémon TCG Happy Meals arrive in each region.

McDonald’s Pokémon TCG Happy Meals 2026 Set List Revealed

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company, McDonald’s

The McDonald’s Pokémon cards 2026 collection features 15 cards, including seven holographic cards. The lineup includes fan favorites such as Pikachu, Eevee, and Snorlax, alongside Pokémon like Chandelure and Zoroark.

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For your convenience, here is every card in the McDonald’s , including its collection number and whether it is holographic:

All McDonald’s Pokémon Cards for 2026

Screenshot: McDonald’s, The Pokémon Company

Pokémon Card Set Number Holographic Decidueye #1/15 No Chandelure #2/15 Yes Palafin #3/15 Yes Pikachu #4/15 Yes Mimikyu #5/15 Yes Lucario #6/15 Yes Hawlucha #7/15 No Tyranitar #8/15 Yes Absol #9/15 No Zoroark #10/15 No Metagross #11/15 No Jirachi #12/15 Yes Eevee #13/15 No Snorlax #14/15 No Wooloo #15/15 No

That gives collectors seven holographic cards and eight non-holographic cards to track down. Personally, the Mimikyu and Jirachi cards are already calling my name!

Screenshot: McDonald’s, The Pokémon Company, PokéBeach

The McDonald’s Pokémon Happy Meal promotion reportedly begins on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, in the United States. However, Canada and Australia will get the collaboration a little earlier.

According to PokéBeach, which checked the schedule with multiple stores, the promotion starts in Canada on November 3, followed by Australia on November 5. Here is the reported start and end date for each region:

Region Happy Meal Release Date Promotion End Date Canada Tuesday, November 3, 2026 Monday, December 7, 2026 Australia Thursday, November 5, 2026 Wednesday, December 9, 2026 United States Tuesday, November 10, 2026 Monday, December 14, 2026

American collectors will have to wait an extra week compared to Canada. However, the US promotion is also scheduled to run a week longer, continuing through December 14.

McDonald’s Pokémon Happy Meals Also Include Plastic Toys

Screenshot: McDonald’s, The Pokémon Company, PokéBeach

The Pokémon cards aren’t the only collectibles included this year. Plastic Pokémon Happy Meal toys are returning. This is big news for fans, as its the first time in over eight years since the promotion has included Pokémon toys.

The collection features 15 Pokémon designs made to look like tiny Happy Meal boxes. Each toy includes a pull-out keyring that lets you attach it to a bag or belt loop. Yes, you can now carry a miniature Pokémon Happy Meal around with you. It’s freakin’ adorable – I know!

The toy’s cardboard packaging also contains two randomly selected cards from the 15-card collection. Meanwhile, the full-size Happy Meal boxes feature Pikachu, Umbreon, or Torchic designs.

The toy lineup includes:

Bulbasaur

Charmander

Eevee

Espurr

Minccino

Munchlax

Pikachu

Piplup

Rowlet

Sobble

Sprigatito

Squirtle

Torchic

Umbreon

Weedle

Interestingly, there are also regional differences. PokéBeach reports that Quebec and Norway will receive four-card booster packs instead of the plastic toys. For collectors elsewhere, this year’s promotion offers two collections to work through: the Pokémon cards and their tiny Happy Meal companions.