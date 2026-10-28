McDonald’s Pokémon Cards 2026 Set List Reportedly Leaked

The McDonald’s Pokémon cards 2026 set list has reportedly leaked early online. If accurate, the new Pokémon TCG Happy Meal promotion will feature 15 cards to collect, with 14 reportedly revealed so far. Here is everything we know.
McDonald’s Pokémon TCG Happy Meals 2026 Card List Reportedly Leaked
The McDonald’s Pokémon TCG Happy Meal promotion starts this year on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, in the United States. However, weeks ahead of its launch, a near-complete Pokémon card set list has reportedly leaked early online.
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The McDonald’s Pokémon card list first appeared on X after multiple accounts claimed to have gotten their hands on the Pokémon TCG promotion early. For your convenience, here is the list of cards according to leakers:
McDonald’s Pokémon Cards 2026 Set List
- Jirachi (Holographic)
- Tyranitar (Holographic)
- Absol
- Decidueye
- Hawlucha
- Pikachu (Holographic)
- Palafin (Holographic)
- Lucario (Holographic)
- Mimikyu (Holographic)
- Chandelure (Holographic)
- Snorlax
- Eevee
- Metagross
- Wooloo
- One unidentified card
Note: The above set list and holographic card details have not yet been confirmed by McDonald’s or The Pokémon Company. We will update this list once a full announcement or further leak is available. If the leaked list is accurate, we are also still missing the 15th card in the set.
McDonald’s Pokémon TCG Happy Meals Also Include Collectible Toys
As if the scalping wasn’t going to be crazy enough, the McDonald’s Pokémon TCG promotion reportedly comes with Happy Meal toys as well. According to a report from PokéBeach, there will be 15 Pokémon toys shaped like miniature Happy Meal boxes.
Each toy reportedly includes two random Pokémon cards, with the back of the toy doubling as a card frame.
Here is every Pokémon Happy Meal toy that’s been leaked so far:
McDonald’s Pokémon Happy Meal Toys List for 2026
- Eevee
- Pikachu
- Umbreon
- Rowlet
- Weedle
- Bulbasaur
- Piplup
- Sobble
- Torchic
- Sprigatito
- Squirtle
- Espurr
- Charmander
- Minccino
- Munchlax
Interestingly, the leaked toy lineup doesn’t match the alleged card list. However, with each toy reportedly including two random cards, the Pokémon on your Happy Meal toy may not match the cards inside.
We would still take the unconfirmed card list with a grain of salt until further details are announced. With the McDonald’s Pokémon Happy Meals reportedly launching in just a few weeks, we should hear more about the TCG promotion soon.