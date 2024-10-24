McDonald’s Remove Quarter Pounder From 1 in 5 Menus Amid E. Coli Outbreak

McDonald’s is not lovin’ their Quarter Pounders as of late. Amid an E. coli outbreak, the chain announced that it’s removed the item from its menu at affected locations.

Cesar Piña, McDonald’s North America Chief Supply Chain Officer, spoke out about the decision in a statement.

Videos by VICE

“Serving customers safely in every single restaurant, each and every day, is our top priority and something we’ll never compromise on,” he said.

Piña said that the company’s investigation suggests that the outbreak may be tied to slivered onions used on the burger. The onions are sourced by a single supplier that serves three distribution centers.

“As a result, and in line with our safety protocols, all local restaurants have been instructed to remove this product from their supply and we have paused the distribution of all slivered onions in the impacted area,” he said.

On top of that, the restaurant is temporarily removing the Quarter Pounder from its menu in certain locations. The affected states include Colorado, Kansas, Utah and Wyoming. Portions of Idaho, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, and Oklahoma are also affected.

“We take food safety extremely seriously and it’s the right thing to do,” Piña said. He added that McDonald’s hopes to replenish its supply chain “in the coming weeks.”

No other menu items are impacted by the decision, Piña said.

In a video statement, Joe Erlinger, the president of McDonald’s USA, spoke out.

“The decision to do this is not one that we take lightly, and it was made in close consolation with the CDC,” he said.

What to Know About the E. coli Outbreak

Per the company, McDonald’s has safety protocols in place in all of its restaurants, including temperature checks, correct storage, a high cooking temperature, and mandatory hourly hand washing for employees.

According to the CDC, 49 people have become sick amid the outbreak. Across 10 states, 10 people have been hospitalized and one has died.

The center urged people to contact their doctor if they begin to experience symptoms of E. coli, which includes diarrhea, vomiting, dehydration, and a fever above 102 degrees.