McDonald’s Rolls Out In-Game Rewards For World of Warcraft and Overwatch, But There’s A Catch

A new promotion from McDonald’s is celebrating 25 years of Xbox with in-game rewards in six of Microsoft’s biggest franchises.

McDonald’s Xbox Rewards Are Limited To Select Regions

Xbox gamers in select regions will be able to earn rewards in some popular games through the McDonald’s app in the near future. A new 25 years of Xbox celebration crossover is bringing rewards to McDonald’s customers in the UK and Ireland.

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According to the official press release, in-game rewards will be available for the following titles once the promotion goes live:

Halo: Campaign Evolved — Master Chief Armour

Forza Horizon 6 — Car Voucher

Fallout 76 — Sugar Bomb Bundle

Candy Crush Saga — Booster Bundle

World of Warcraft — Red Hot Portable Bakery

Overwatch — Kiriko Donut Break Emote

More specific details about how to earn and claim the rewards should become available in the McDonald’s app once the promotion is live.

Tim Kenward, SVP, chief marketing officer for McDonald’s UK and Ireland, released the following statement to IGN about the promotion: “Gaming is all about imagination and the worlds we love to get lost in. What excites me about this partnership is that we’re bringing parts of these iconic gaming worlds to life, giving fans the chance to experience food they have only ever seen on screen. As a huge Fallout fan, I’m most excited for the Blamco Cheesy Potato Bites.”

Unfortunately, there is no word about this promotion making its way to other regions at the moment. For now, Xbox fans in the U.S. may have to sit this one out. Hopefully gamers in other regions may get a chance to earn these or similar rewards at some point in the future if the promotion is successful. If not, luckily Xbox is still celebrating its birthday with lots of other special promotions, as well.

Xbox is also celebration its 25th anniversary with a special collection of classic titles from across generations on Xbox Game Pass. Subscribers can check out the anniversary collection in the game library see the full collection, which includes titles like Fable, Gears of War Reloaded, Fallout 4, The Witcher 3, and many more.

As the year continues, Xbox will likely continue to announce additional rewards, perks, and partnerships to celebration the milestone anniversary. Be sure to check back soon for more Xbox news and updates.

The McDonald’s Xbox promotion should roll out soon in the McDonald’s app in UK and Ireland.