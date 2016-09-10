MCFC Beat Manchester United 2-1 in Derby That Was All it Was Cracked Up to Be

Oh man, this Manchester Derby started early, huh? I need some coffee. Do you need some coffee? No, you don’t, actually, because you can just watch these highlights, which are all the liquid lightening injection you need to get started with your day.

The first goal to open the match was off of a play that required a chessmaster’s precision. The long ball to the flick on, to the De Bruyne solo performance with pinpoint accuracy. It was like peering into the back of a Swiss watch. Just a delightfully kinetic goal.

De Bruyne would later take another hairline-accurate shot on goal that this time deflected off the post (US only), allowing for Sergio Aguero’s replacement Kelechi Iheanacho to slap the ball back in. A fortuitous little goal and a 2-0 lead for the visitors.

Oh, but the half wouldn’t be over yet. After a set piece resulted in a howler of a loose ball by MCFC keeper Claudio Bravo, Zlatan tilted himself (as he is wont to do) at a 45 degree angle to sideways kick the ball silly into the net with a cracker of a shot. Zlatan’s presence in Manchester just can’t be heralded enough. What a shot.

But the top-billed battle of managers Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho wouldn’t have any more tricks up their sleeves (see De Bruyne pinging off the post again [also US only]), as the second half was scoreless. But maybe the first half was all you needed. What an amazing game. Can’t wait for the sequel.