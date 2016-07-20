A New Documentary Explores Whether or Not MDMA Use Can Solve Your Relationship Problems

Back in 2015, Emanual Sferios, the founder of harm-reduction organization, DanceSafe, launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise money for the production of MDMA The Movie, a feature-length documentary that delves into the history and cultural impact of the drug. Through a series of interviews and personal testimonies, the film highlights the medical and recreational uses of MDMA, as well as discusses methods of harm reduction and how it can be used in a therapeutic sense.

The documentary follows a crew of of people who use the drug to party, an Iraq veteran suffering from PTSD, as well as even a wealthy Canadian couple who use the substance four times a year for “personal therapy” intended to help their marriage. While it’s been an entire year since Sferios started production on the project, his team is currently in the last step of production and is reportedly in need of $50,000 to get to the finish line. Along with a new website where people can donate to their cause, the group has also released a sneak preview of the film that you an see below. Head here for more info.