​&ME Remixes Damian Lazarus and the Ancient Moons’ “Vermillion”

Fresh off the release of his Trilogy EP on his own Keinemusik label, Berlin-based deepness provocateur &ME has dropped a remix of Damian Lazarus and the Ancient Moons’ much-lauded track “Vermillion.

In fitting with the aesthetic of the original, taken from The Ancient Moons’ Messages from the Other Side, &ME’s remix will make the perfect musical accompaniment to your next techno seance, clocking in with just under eight-minutes of tightly percolating peaks and troughs of tech-house.

Videos by VICE

‘I’ve been a big fan of Damian Lazarus from the beginning,” says &ME. “I wanted the remix to be all about the groove. I tried to keep as much from the original vocals as possible. That worked out quite well, but needed a little extra to keep the tension, so i decided to add a subtle melody to support the whole thing.”

&ME is on Facebook // SoundCloud // Twitter