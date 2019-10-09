Meat and Cheese Hand Pie Recipe

Makes: 12

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 2 hours

Ingredients

for the dough:

4 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting

1 tablespoon kosher salt

16 tablespoons|2 sticks unsalted butter, frozen

2 large eggs

⅓ cup|80 ml ice cold water

for the filling:

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 small yellow onion, finely chopped

1 garlic clove, minced

¾ pound|340 grams ground beef

¼ pound|115 grams ground pork

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1 tablespoon New Zealand marmite

¼ cup|60 ml red wine

1 cup|250 ml beef stock

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 tablespoon cornstarch

4 ounces|113 grams cheddar cheese, finely chopped

for assembling:

1 large egg, beaten

Directions

Make the dough: Grate the frozen butter, then place in the bowl of a food processor along with the flour and salt. Pulse until pea-sized crumbles form, then, with the motor running, add the eggs and the water. Run just until a dough forms, then remove it from the food processor and transfer to a work surface to knead by hand. Divide the dough into two discs and wrap each disc in plastic wrap. Refrigerate for at least one hour.

Make the filling: Heat the oil in a large saucepan over medium-high. Add the onion and cook until soft, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the garlic and cook 1 minute longer, then add the ground meats. Cook, breaking up into smaller pieces using a wooden spoon, until browned, about 5 minutes. Stir in the tomato paste and marmite and cook 2 minutes, then deglaze with the red wine. Cook until the red wine has completely reduced, then stir in the beef stock. Bring to a simmer and cook until reduced and thick, about 15 minutes. Meanwhile, stir the cornstarch with 1 tablespoon water and add to the saucepan. Cook until thick, 1 minute more. Season to taste with salt and pepper and set aside to cool completely. Once the mixture is completely cool, stir in the cheese and refrigerate until ready to use.

Heat the oven to 375°F. On a lightly floured surface and working with one disc of dough at a time, roll the dough out into a 14-inch circle. Using a 4-inch round cutter, cut 10 circles of dough. Roll out the second disc of dough and, using a 2 ½-inch cutter, cut another 12 circles, plus another 2 circles with the larger round cutter. Cover with a damp towel when not working with the dough.

Spray a 12-cup muffin tin with oil or grease with butter. Form the large circles into the bottom and up the sides of each tin. Divide the filling among the pies. Working with one pastry at a time and using a pastry brush, brush some egg around the inside edges of the crust and on one smaller circle. Place the smaller circle, egg-brushed side down, onto the pastry and tuck it in there. Use your fingers to pinch the edges shut. Repeat with remaining pastries and, using a fork, poke a few holes in the top of each. Brush with more egg and bake until golden, about 15 to 17 minutes. Cool slightly, then remove from the muffin tin and serve with ketchup.

