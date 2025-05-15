“Meat” Your Maker in ‘SWAPMEAT’, a New Co-Op Roguelike Shooter With a Playtest Happening RIGHT NOW (Until May 22)

Do you like Risk of Rain 2? Do you like the idea of… ripping your enemies apart and stealing their body parts to make yourself into a horrifying, Eldritch-esque beast? Then, do I have the perfect game for you. Meet SWAPMEAT, an upcoming co-op shooter that has one of the most interesting gimmicks I’ve seen in recent memory. “Rip and tear” doesn’t only apply to the Doom Slayer anymore, as you’ll be swapping out your body parts for those belonging to your enemies in the most disgusting shooter around. I love it so much, and these weird games just keep on coming.

Screenshot: One More Game

I Know Builds Are Important in ‘Swapmeat’, but This May Be Taking Things Too Literally – And It Rocks

Does anybody reading this remember the Creepy Crawlers Workshop from the early 1990s? It was, essentially, an Easy Bake oven for boys to create their own squirmy, wormy, nasty bugs and creatures. That’s the exact vibe that SWAPMEAT is giving me, and I’m here for it. Slaughtering our enemies and stealing their parts to make a brand new build? Sign me right up. Oh yeah, if you want to sign up to try out SWAPMEAT, you can. There’s a playtest going on from May 15 until May 22, and you can sign up to try it with your buddies for free.

Videos by VICE

This is the first of, hopefully, many playtests before SWAPMEAT is released. It’s giving us a chance to experience the world’s first body-horror roguelike before buying it. Beyond that, it already looks solid, but I’d be eager to dive in myself and see what the team has been cooking. I’m always happy trying out these bizarre passion projects, and I’ve found some of my all-time favorite games this way. With four-player co-op, this is bound to be a multiplayer gem.

With a 2025 release window, we’ll need to see how these SWAPMEAT playtests go before we get a proper release time. Either way? I’m getting my buddies together tonight to check this one out. It looks like a good laugh, and I’m especially curious to see how in-depth you can get creating these monstrosities.